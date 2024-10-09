Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 October 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Your generous attitude will be a hidden blessing, as it will help you overcome negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. You may have to spend some money on your partner's health today, but don't worry, as your long-term savings will prove useful. Good advice from your family will ease your mental stress. A romantic connection will bring extra joy to your day. You'll feel valued at work today. However, make sure you understand things properly, or you might waste your free time overthinking. If you've been feeling unlucky, today is the day you may feel blessed. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, prepare sweet rotis in a Tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them to the needy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m to 4:15 p.m.

Taurus: Your sense of humour is your greatest strength, so try to use it to help heal yourself. Financial worries will ease as your parents offer their support. It's best to avoid arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. Today, your partner may feel upset by one of your habits, which could lead to some frustration. If you've been facing challenges at work lately, today will be a positive turning point. Don’t hesitate to share your opinion when asked—it will be greatly appreciated. Your spouse will reveal their caring and loving side to you today. Remedy: For good health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Gemini: Today is an ideal day to restart efforts to improve your health. You might meet someone at a gathering who offers valuable financial advice. Expect some unexpected gifts or presents from friends and relatives. Your connection with your partner feels deeper than ever, where physical presence doesn’t matter—it's all about the bond you share. It's also a good day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Take some time to reflect on your shortcomings today, as this self-evaluation can lead to positive changes in your personality. Your spouse’s warmth will make you feel like royalty today. Remedy: Boost your health by sharing food with those in need or with physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: You'll be full of energy today and accomplish something extraordinary. However, avoid overspending just to impress others. If you are too harsh with children, it may upset them and create distance, so try to be more patient. A romantic connection will bring extra joy to your day. It's going to be a great day at work! Time is valuable, and it's important to make the most of it to achieve your goals. But also remember the importance of being flexible and spending quality time with your family. Today, you'll find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to enhance family harmony and enjoy a happy home life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm and 5 pm.

Leo: Today, taking some rest is crucial as you've been dealing with a lot of mental pressure. Engaging in recreation and entertainment will help you relax. You may see a boost in income from previous investments. While you'll enjoy time with friends, be sure to drive carefully. Some harsh words from your partner might upset your mood. It’s a highly productive day for artists and working women. Take the opportunity to network with influential people. Married life may bring a few challenges, and you might encounter some today. Remedy: To enhance your love life, serve and feed black cows.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

Virgo: Yoga and meditation will help you stay physically fit and mentally balanced. While the day may start well, you might end up spending money in the evening for some reason, which could cause some concern. A new addition to the family could bring moments of joy and celebration. Avoid upsetting your partner today, as you may regret it later. Those in the professional world are likely to experience achievements and rewards. It's a good day for you to reflect and understand yourself better. If you're feeling lost, take some time to evaluate your personality. Although your neighbours may try to create trouble in your married life, your strong bond will be hard to break. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep it in your home to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Libra: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to life—everything, whether good or bad, passes through it. A clear mind helps solve problems and provides necessary guidance. Avoid making any investments today. Family members might not meet your expectations, so don’t expect them to follow your wishes. Instead, adapt your approach to take the lead. A marriage proposal could be on the horizon, as your love life may evolve into a lifelong bond. You'll gain recognition by sharing your knowledge and experience with others. Remember, God helps those who help themselves. Your spouse may remind you of your youthful days, including some playful memories. Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, respect and honour your wife.

Lucky Colour: 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Auspicious Time: Cream.

Scorpio: The support of influential people will greatly boost your morale today. While your financial situation will remain stable, be mindful not to overspend on unnecessary things. A relaxing evening at the movies or a dinner with your spouse will put you in a great mood. Be careful with your words, as harsh comments could disrupt the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Embrace new techniques to improve your work efficiency—your unique style and approach will catch the attention of those observing you. Avoid wasting your free time on pointless arguments, as it may leave you feeling upset by the day's end. Your spouse may express frustration over an unsatisfactory married life. Remedy: To keep your love life smooth, gift your partner white flowers like jasmine, chrysanthemums, roses, or carnations whenever you meet.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: You need to control your emotions and overcome your fears quickly, as they could negatively impact your health and become an obstacle to your well-being. Speculative activities are likely to bring profits. However, the people around you may not be satisfied with your efforts to please them, no matter what you do. It's a good time to reconnect with friends by reminiscing about the good times you've shared. A journey for career advancement may prove successful, but be sure to get parental approval beforehand to avoid objections later. Unexpected travel may disrupt your plans to spend time with your family. Today, you'll experience the true joy of being married. Remedy: Increase family happiness by distributing food to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Share any family problems with your wife and take some time to reconnect as a loving and nurturing couple. This will create an atmosphere of joy and harmony at home, positively influencing your children. A stronger bond will bring more spontaneity and freedom in your interactions. Those who are married may need to spend significantly on their children's education today, but friends will be there to help if needed. You might be captivated by the beauty of nature today. New ideas will prove to be fruitful. During your free time, you’ll finally tackle tasks you’ve been planning but haven’t gotten around to. It's a day full of excitement! You and your spouse will experience the peak of love and romance together. Remedy: To maintain good health and stay disease-free, apply saffron tilak on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Aquarius: Try to control your impulsive and stubborn behaviour, especially at the party, as it could dampen the atmosphere. Financial troubles will be eased with the support of your friends. Be sure not to be rude to your guests; your behavior could upset your family and create distance in relationships. Your partner may feel hurt by something you've said, so it's important to recognize your mistake and make amends before they become angry. At work, you’ll feel appreciated today. Although your partner simply wants to spend time with you, your inability to do so may lead to their frustration. Fortunately, you'll finally have ample time to enjoy with your life partner after a long while. Remedy: Involve your family members in yoga and meditation to strengthen your family ties.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pisces: Don't hesitate to share your opinions. Don't let a lack of confidence hold you back, as it will only complicate your problems and hinder your progress. Expressing yourself will help you regain confidence and maintain a positive attitude to tackle any challenges. Today, you may find yourself spending money to repair a faulty electronic item. Misunderstandings with loved ones will be resolved, and romantic energies are strong today. Be discreet and brave, especially when facing opposition at work. You may plan to spend quality time with your spouse and take them out, but this may not happen due to their ill health. Despite this, you will experience one of the best days of your married life today. Remedy: Apply red vermilion on your forehead before going out to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.