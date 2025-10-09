horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 October 2025, Friday.

Aries: You may face a setback today as health issues could stop you from going on an important assignment. However, try to stay calm and think logically to move ahead. A creditor might visit you seeking loan repayment. Although you may clear the dues, it could lead to financial strain, so avoid taking new loans for now. Work pressure might leave you with little time for family and friends. Do not try to manipulate your partner emotionally. Interestingly, a small good deed at work could turn a rival into a friend. Avoid unnecessary arguments as they may spoil your mood and waste time. Your spouse might feel hurt after learning a secret from your past. Remedy: Donate black grams, Bengal grams, black clothes, and mustard oil to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Seek the support of your family to ease your stress and accept their help with gratitude. Avoid suppressing your emotions—sharing your problems will bring relief. Keep your expenses under control and focus only on essential purchases. Your careless attitude may worry your parents, so take them into confidence before starting any new venture. The lonely phase in your life may finally end as you are likely to meet your soulmate. At work, adapt to new methods to boost efficiency. Your unique approach will draw positive attention from others. Students may find it hard to focus on studies today and could end up wasting time with friends. Expect a passionate and romantic day with your spouse. Remedy: Donate black and white clothes to saints to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Avoid overeating and make regular visits to a health club to stay fit. Financial constraints may temporarily stall some important work. Try to focus on new opportunities and seek support from your close friends. Your sincere and unconditional love has a special charm and creative energy. Female colleagues will be supportive and help you complete pending tasks. Students should avoid procrastination and finish their work during free time, as it will benefit them later. Married life will be filled with joy, fun, and happiness today. Remedy: Recite the Ganesh Chalisa and sing devotional hymns to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Today promises to be full of fun and recreation. Advice from your father could prove valuable for your professional growth. Friends will be ready to support you if you need help. You might face some disappointment in love, but don’t lose hope—better days are ahead. Showcase your skills and talents to the right people to improve your public image. Avoid running away from problems, as doing so may make them worse. You and your spouse might argue over an old issue, but things will calm down by the end of the day. Remedy: Offer kapoor aarti to Lord Krishna to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: You are likely to enjoy good health today, which may encourage you to spend time playing or engaging in fun activities with friends. You might feel inclined to spend generously on others. Your sharp wit will make you stand out at social gatherings. However, avoid displaying your love openly in every situation, as it might create misunderstandings instead of strengthening your bond. New ventures may appear attractive and hold the promise of good returns. Feeling disheartened by issues related to money, love, or family, you may seek solace from a spiritual mentor today. You’ll experience the healing power of affection, as your spouse will shower you with love and warmth. Remedy: For better financial prosperity, keep green stones in flower pots, place plants in green bottles, and use green tiles in your bathroom.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Success from your past efforts will boost your confidence today. Those who have invested money in betting or gambling may face losses, so it’s best to stay away from such risks. Spending time with relatives will bring you benefits and joy. Romance will be in the air—plan something special for the evening to make it memorable. Things are likely to go in your favor at work. However, the day may bring a mix of pleasant and challenging moments, leaving you a bit drained. The evening with your spouse could turn out to be one of the most memorable of your life. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) frequently at home to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: This phase may feel a bit low on energy, so be mindful of your diet and daily habits. Prioritize light, nourishing meals and adequate rest to stay balanced. Your siblings might seek financial support today. While helping them is generous, it could stretch your budget temporarily — but don’t worry, your financial situation will soon stabilize. Your parents’ health may need extra care and attention. Stay cheerful and approach emotional ups and downs in love with courage and optimism. You’ll find yourself in a strong position to lead or implement projects that impact many people around you. Though you may plan to reorganize your home or clear clutter, a surprise visit from a relative could alter your day’s schedule. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: You’ll radiate confidence today, and a lighter work schedule will give you the chance to unwind and recharge. Financial gains may flow in from multiple sources, strengthening your sense of stability and success. Social gatherings or events could open doors to connect with influential people — a perfect opportunity to enhance your image and relationships. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day, deepening the emotional bond between you. Your dedication and patience will guide you steadily toward your goals. Use your free time wisely — step away from the noise, indulge in what you love, and you’ll notice uplifting changes within yourself. Expect warmth and affection from your spouse today — you’ll truly feel like royalty in their company. Remedy: Worship the silver idol of your household’s presiding deity regularly to strengthen your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4.15 pm.

Sagittarius: Take some time off today to step away from your office and indulge in activities that truly bring you joy. Investments in stocks and mutual funds could prove beneficial for long-term gains. Spend your spare moments enjoying the company of children, even if it means going out of your way — their laughter will uplift your spirits. However, be mindful that you may struggle to keep some promises today, which could make your partner a little irritable. You might also feel inclined to invest in technology or tools that make your work easier and more efficient. Nostalgic feelings may lead you to revisit hobbies or activities you loved during your childhood. While the day may not unfold exactly as planned, you are likely to enjoy beautiful moments with your better half. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows is believed to enhance your love life and bring harmony in relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Don’t let anyone tell you it’s too late to learn — your sharp and active mind will help you grasp new things with ease. Today is a good day to discuss financial matters with your family. Their advice on investments and savings could prove invaluable in strengthening your financial position. An invitation to your child’s award function will bring immense joy, as you witness them living up to your expectations and perhaps seeing a cherished dream come true. On the personal front, you may need to come to terms with certain realities, even if it means letting go of a beloved. At work, focus on your methods and approach to ensure positive results; otherwise, you risk creating an unfavorable impression in your boss’s eyes. Small changes to your appearance could enhance your confidence and attract potential partners. Romance will brighten your day, though minor health concerns may require attention. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to propitiate Lord Vishnu and mitigate the malefic effects of planet Mercury. This practice will support your financial growth and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Today may bring tensions and differences of opinion, leaving you feeling uneasy or irritated. If you have been planning to take a loan or finalize financial matters, today could turn out to be fortunate for you. Avoid chasing unrealistic fantasies and try to stay grounded. Spending quality time with friends will lift your spirits and provide much-needed relief from emotional stress. At work, stay vigilant — competitors or colleagues may try to create obstacles, so proceed with caution. While keeping up with professional commitments is important, don’t forget the value of family time. A relative, friend, or neighbor could cause some strain in your married life today, so handle matters with patience and understanding. Remedy: A memorable and sweet love life can be enhanced by eating honey before meeting your girlfriend or boyfriend.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: A misunderstanding with a friend may lead to an unpleasant reaction, so take a balanced view before passing judgment. Important and influential people may be willing to support ventures that carry a special significance or class. Family entertainment will be particularly enjoyable today, bringing everyone together in fun and laughter. Your day will be filled with the colors of love, though a minor disagreement with your beloved over past matters may arise in the evening. You’ll find yourself clearing several small but important pending tasks, giving a sense of accomplishment. Travel, socializing, and leisurely activities will feature prominently in your day. Married life feels especially fortunate, bringing warmth and contentment. Remedy: For health benefits, include almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet. Offering yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places is also recommended.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.