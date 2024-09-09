Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 September 2024, Tuesday.

Aries: Despite your upbeat mood, you'll find yourself missing someone who couldn't be with you today. Those who have been spending money carelessly will realize the value of saving as an unexpected financial need arises. You'll be occupied in the evening with the purchase of essential kitchen items. A marriage proposal may be on the horizon, as your love life could turn into a lifelong commitment. If you're planning to take a day off, don't worry—everything will go smoothly in your absence. And if any issues come up, you'll be able to handle them easily upon your return. Today, carry yourself like a star, but make sure your actions are admirable. With just a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: For a strong financial life, keep green stones in flower pots, grow plants in green bottles, and use green tiles in the bathroom.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: The needs of others may disrupt your plans to focus on self-care—don't suppress your feelings. Make time for things you enjoy to help you relax. If you've been asking a debtor to return your money for a while and they've been avoiding it, today could be your lucky day, as you may unexpectedly get your money back. In the latter part of the day, you'll likely prefer to relax and spend quality time with family. Once you meet the love of your life, you'll realize nothing else matters—and today, you might feel that truth deeply. Listening to experienced people and trying out new ideas at work could bring benefits today. However, avoid making harsh comments if you're drawn into an argument. Your marriage will experience a beautiful phase today. Remedy: Eat while facing east for good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:20 pm to 4:00 pm.

Gemini: Fear of socializing might make you anxious, but boosting your self-esteem will help you overcome it. Be cautious of getting involved in questionable financial deals. Attending an award ceremony for your child will bring you joy, as they live up to your expectations—making your dreams feel closer to reality. Your love life will also offer a sense of hope. It's a great day to send out your resume or attend a job interview. Don't hesitate to share your opinion when asked, as you'll be greatly appreciated for it. An old friend may visit, bringing back cherished memories with your spouse. Remedy: To improve your financial prospects, drink milk or water with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Your health will remain in excellent condition. However, unrealistic financial planning may lead to a shortage of funds. Close friends or partners might become difficult, adding some stress to your day. For some, a new romance will brighten your mood and keep you feeling uplifted. Today, you will be in the spotlight, and success is within your grasp. Take time to work on your weaknesses and focus on self-improvement. Those who say marriage is only about physical intimacy are mistaken, as today you will truly understand the meaning of love. Remedy: Enhance your financial life by donating pure cotton clothes and snacks (namkeens) to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Starting your day with yoga and meditation will be highly beneficial, helping you maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Your creative talents could bring you great financial rewards if used wisely. Make your family's needs a priority, and engage with them to show you care by sharing in their joys and sorrows. Be mindful of your words, as harsh language could disturb the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Things are looking favorable for you at work today. You will also have plenty of time to spend with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply appreciated by your attention. However, your spouse may unintentionally cause you some loss today. Remedy: Consuming honey daily will bring more sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Auspicious Time: Magenta.

Virgo: Today, you'll be bursting with energy—everything you do will take half the time it usually does. An improvement in your finances will make it easier for you to purchase essential items. Spending the evening at the movies or enjoying dinner with your spouse will put you in a relaxed and joyful mood. A wave of love is set to sweep over you today, so embrace the bliss it brings. Although slow progress at work may cause some minor stress, you might suddenly decide to take a day off and spend quality time with your family. Expect good food and romantic moments to highlight your day. Remedy: For business growth and career advancement, wrap the roots of the Ashwagandha herb in a colourful cloth and keep it with you.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Today is a perfect day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem. An improvement in your financial situation is on the horizon. Share your joy with your parents, letting them know how much they matter. Their feelings of loneliness and depression may ease as a result. After all, what is life if not an opportunity to make things easier for one another? You might find yourself missing your partner’s presence today. For those involved in international trade, positive outcomes are expected. If you’re working today, it’s a great time to showcase your talents at the workplace. Completing your tasks on time and heading home early will benefit you, bringing happiness to your family and leaving you refreshed. Today, you may also experience the true joy of marriage. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to invite happiness into your home.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 7.45 pm to 8.45 pm.

Scorpio: For the sake of your health, avoid raising your voice. Financial gains are likely today, especially in the evening, as any loans you’ve given may be repaid promptly. Keep personal matters to yourself and avoid sharing them with casual acquaintances. To add some spark to your love life, consider going on a picnic. Some colleagues may not agree with how you’re handling certain important matters, though they might not voice their concerns. If results aren’t meeting your expectations, it’s wise to review and adjust your plans. Today, you’ll come to appreciate the value of relationships as you spend most of your time with family. The love of your spouse will help you forget life’s challenges. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Sagittarius: Make sure to get plenty of rest to recharge your body, as fatigue could lead to feelings of pessimism. Your financial situation is likely to improve as delayed payments are finally recovered. Avoid pushing your decisions on others today, as doing so could backfire—patience is key to achieving positive outcomes. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling uncertain. At work, you’ll be recognized for some of your good deeds. Today, you'll receive the compliments you've always longed to hear. You’ll also come to realize just how much you mean to your partner. Remedy: Increase family happiness by distributing kheer (a sweet rice dish) to economically disadvantaged girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.

Capricorn: Your wife may brighten your spirits today. Financial gains are likely this evening, as any money you previously lent is likely to be returned promptly. Work with your spouse to tackle any pending household tasks. Love is always a soulful experience, and you'll feel that deeply today. At work, you’ll receive love and support from everyone around you. While you may plan to indulge in a favorite hobby during your free time, an unexpected guest might disrupt those plans. Your spouse is eager to surprise you with a loving gesture—be sure to reciprocate. Remedy: To ensure a peaceful family life, offer yellow flowers to your deity every day.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm.

Aquarius: Today is a great day to pursue your religious and spiritual interests. You may find yourself wanting to spend generously on others. A friend might come to you for advice on personal matters. Any complaints or grudges in your relationship will likely fade away on this wonderful day. However, issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers might arise. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find activities that truly satisfy you. A series of disagreements could make it challenging to reconcile with your spouse. Remedy: For an active professional life, store water in a red or maroon glass bottle, let it absorb sunlight, and then mix it with your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Your generous nature will be a hidden blessing today, helping you overcome many negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. Your financial situation is likely to improve through speculation or unexpected gains. You may find your patience wearing thin, so be mindful of your words as harsh or unbalanced comments could upset those around you. You'll be perfectly in tune with your partner's emotions today—yes, it's a sign that you're truly in love! However, your dominating attitude might draw criticism from your colleagues. It's important to complete tasks on time, as it gives you some personal time at the end of the day. Procrastination only adds to your workload. Today, the inner beauty of your life partner will shine through. Remedy: For a thriving career or business, offer your help to teachers, gurus, and young children with affection and dedication.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.