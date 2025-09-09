horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 September 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: You may feel some stress at work today due to pressure and workload. Listening to your father’s advice could help you handle workplace challenges better. At home, children may support you in finishing household tasks—encourage them to use their free time productively this way. Be mindful of your words, as harsh speech might disturb harmony with your partner. On the professional front, things will pick up pace as colleagues and seniors cooperate fully. Still, certain issues at the workplace may upset you and cause unnecessary distraction. Your busy schedule might make your spouse feel neglected, and they could express their displeasure in the evening. Remedy: Offer tandoori rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring sweetness into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: You are likely to enjoy good health today, which will boost your chances of success. Still, be careful to avoid habits that could drain your energy. An old friend may seek financial help, but lending money might strain your own financial stability. Spend some time helping children with their homework—it will strengthen your bond with them. On the personal front, harsh words from your partner could upset your mood. At work, you may feel isolated, as colleagues and associates might not be able to offer much support despite their willingness. By night, you may prefer stepping out for a walk on the terrace or in a park to relax your mind. Your spouse may remain overly occupied with work, leaving you feeling neglected and upset. Remedy: Gift white and black roses to your partner to bring growth and harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Gemini: Be extra cautious while handling household chores today, as even a small mistake with domestic utilities could cause problems. Financially, a constant outflow of money may make it difficult to save or accumulate wealth. On the positive side, misunderstandings with loved ones are likely to get resolved, bringing fresh hope to your love life. At work, presenting your ideas with confidence, enthusiasm, and determination can help you achieve success. People of your zodiac often enjoy both being lively among friends and cherishing solitude. Today, you may find some precious “me time” despite a busy schedule. However, the lack of support from your partner during a challenging moment might leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Offer white flowers along with some money into flowing water to attract good health and auspicious benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer: Your mind will remain open and receptive to positive thoughts today. Your dedication and hard work are likely to be noticed, bringing you some financial rewards. However, family matters could become challenging, as neglecting responsibilities may draw criticism from loved ones. On the personal side, things will stay under control if you plan carefully to achieve satisfactory results. Work-related tensions might trouble your mind as you try to resolve office issues. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall can bring joy and relaxation. In your married life, today you are likely to let go of past sorrows and cherish the happy moments of the present. Remedy: To maintain peace in family life, seek blessings from your father or father-like figures early every morning.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Your childlike side will come out today, putting you in a cheerful and playful mood. Financial constraints could spark disagreements within the family, so think carefully before speaking and consider taking their advice. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease tensions—make sure to participate actively rather than just watching from the sidelines. On the personal front, a picnic or outing with your beloved will help you relive beautiful memories. At work, taking on extra responsibilities may open the door to better pay and career growth. Avoid gossip and rumours to maintain your focus. In married life, the day promises something special and out of the ordinary. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief with you to attract good fortune in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Focus on cultivating positive thoughts today. Avoid lending money to those seeking temporary loans, as it may only create unnecessary strain. The cheerful mood of family members will brighten the home atmosphere, but with your partner, be extra mindful—small issues could easily upset them. Attending lectures or seminars will inspire fresh ideas for growth and development. It’s also a good day to stay away from alcohol and cigarettes, as they could consume your time and energy. On the personal front, your spouse’s off mood might leave you feeling slightly annoyed. Remedy: Share cooked or sweetened yellow rice with the poor and needy to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Your personality will radiate like a pleasant fragrance today, drawing positivity around you. Financially, you may gain during the evening, as money previously lent is likely to return. However, the health of an elderly family member may cause some concern. Be mindful of your words—harsh speech could disrupt harmony and affect your bond with your partner. Opportunities to showcase your talents will present themselves, so make the most of them. Spending time with an elder in the family could give you valuable life lessons. On the personal front, you may feel a little unsettled due to differences with your spouse. Remedy: To nurture peace and harmony in family life, include saffron in moderation in your meals.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Scorpio: Your hopes will blossom today like a radiant, fragrant flower. You may receive valuable financial advice from your family elders—guidance that could help you manage savings wisely. Avoid overindulgence or unnecessary expenses, as your extravagant habits may spark tension at home. Romantic moments might take a backseat due to your spouse’s health concerns, yet professional life could bring encouraging news. Despite a busy routine, you’ll find ample time for yourself today, bringing much-needed relief. However, some of your spouse’s demands may leave you feeling a little stressed. Remedy: To enhance harmony in your love life, offer Prasad at a Goddess Durga temple.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Children will bring joy to your evening, filling it with laughter and warmth. Plan a delightful dinner to bid farewell to a busy, tiring day—their presence will refresh your spirit. Financial improvement is on the way, and a social gathering with family will keep everyone in high spirits. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. At work, promotion or monetary rewards may come for those who truly deserve them. You’ll also find free time today, perfect for meditation, which will bring inner peace. Married life will feel especially vibrant and colorful. Remedy: Wearing red clothes more often can help boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.

Capricorn: Your spouse’s cheerful mood may brighten your entire day. Financially, it could be a mixed day—you might earn profits, but only through sincere hard work. It’s also an auspicious time for family gatherings and important ceremonies. Love will add charm to your world today—making the sky seem brighter and the flowers more vibrant. Work may progress slowly, bringing minor stress. Though you may plan a special outing with your partner, their health might prevent it. Remember, true intimacy shines brightest when it’s nurtured by emotional connection with your life partner. Remedy: For growth in career and business, circumambulate a Peepal tree 11 times and place a Nag Devta idol at its root.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: A reunion with an old friend will lift your spirits and bring back cherished memories. If financial worries are on your mind, consider seeking guidance from an elder on money management and savings. At home, avoid unnecessary arguments—any conflicts should be resolved with calmness and understanding. If you’re heading out on a date, steer clear of controversial topics to keep things pleasant. Be straightforward and genuine in your approach—your determination and skills will be recognized. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. And if plans to meet someone get canceled due to your spouse’s health, you may still end up enjoying even more meaningful moments together. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bath water to bring joy and harmony into family life.

Lucky Colour: Pale Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: Keep a close watch on your eating habits today—avoid overeating to maintain good health. Married individuals should pay special attention to their children, as minor health concerns may arise, possibly leading to unexpected expenses. Make time to visit a relative who has not been keeping well. In matters of love, someone may try to create distance between you and your partner, so handle things with trust and care. At work, your skills and expertise may be put to the test, requiring focused effort to deliver the expected results. Overall, the day will prove beneficial, with many things turning in your favor, leaving you feeling on top of the world. Though a small disagreement with relatives may surface, harmony will be restored by the end of the day. Remedy: Donate white clothes or fabric to women to attract prosperity and strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.