Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 April 2025, Friday.

Aries: Your short temper might land you in trouble, so try to stay calm. If you invest your savings in safe and steady options, you could earn good returns. It’s a great day to engage in activities involving youngsters. You and your partner are likely to feel deeply connected today and enjoy a special romantic bond. If you're thinking about starting a new business partnership, make sure to gather all necessary information before committing. You might end up spending too much time on unimportant things today, so try to stay focused. Intimacy with your life partner will be most fulfilling when there is a strong emotional connection. Remedy: Keep a green glass bottle filled with water in sunlight. Later, mix that water with your bath water to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 p.m.

Taurus: Meditation can help you feel calm and relaxed today. Stick to your budget to avoid any financial stress. Be careful while dealing with both friends and strangers. You may plan an outing with your partner, but unexpected work could ruin the plan. This might lead to an argument between you two. On the bright side, your business partners will be cooperative, and you’ll work well together to finish pending tasks. If you're feeling disappointed with money, love, or family matters, you might feel drawn to meet a spiritual guide today, hoping to find peace. Your life partner will stand by you and support you in something very important. Remedy: To improve your financial life, consider donating black woolen blankets to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Avoid oily and spicy food for better health. Your financial condition is likely to improve. If you had lent money to someone, there's a good chance you’ll get it back today. Tensions at home may upset you. Try planting a sapling today—it will bring a sense of peace. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll feel energetic at work and might finish all your tasks ahead of time. You’ll enjoy spending your free time outdoors, walking under the clear sky and breathing fresh air. Staying mentally calm will help you throughout the day. However, your spouse may not meet your expectations today, which could affect your mood. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony at home, sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) around the house.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Spending joyful moments with others will boost your health, but don’t ignore any health issues—neglecting them may cause problems later. Make smart investments, as only wise choices will bring good returns. It’s a favourable time if you're considering a marriage proposal. Your partner may surprise you with something beautiful today, making the day even more special. Try learning new techniques to improve your work efficiency. Your unique style and approach will catch the attention of others. Though you may wish to spend time with your loved ones, other responsibilities might keep you busy. On the bright side, your married life will feel especially happy and fulfilling today. Remedy: For better health, try to eat your meals while facing the East.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Leo: You’re likely to feel happy by appreciating and celebrating others’ success. If you've been trying to get a loan for a while, today could bring good news. Friends and family may seek more attention from you, but it's also a great day to disconnect for a while and pamper yourself. A new romantic connection may begin for some, bringing fresh joy into life. Someone at work might surprise you with a kind gesture. In the evening, you may spend time with a colleague, but later feel it wasn't worth it. Your efforts to improve your married life will bring better results than you expected. Remedy: To improve your health, keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 p.m.

Virgo: Stay positive and focus on the brighter side of things. Your self-confidence can help turn your dreams into reality. If you're living away from home for work or studies, avoid people who waste your time and money. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. Trust your partner and don’t let doubts affect your relationship. If you run a small business, you might face some losses today. But if you're working hard and staying on the right path, success will eventually follow. Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumors. Today, you’ll truly experience the joy of being married. Remedy: For success in your profession, clean the entrance of your home with fresh water early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Libra: Your sense of humor can inspire others to develop this quality in themselves, helping them realize that true happiness doesn’t come from material things but from within. Even if the day is filled with financial challenges, there’s a good chance you’ll see some gains by evening. It’s important to recognize that anger and frustration only disturb your peace of mind—and could lead to unnecessary setbacks. There’s potential to experience the joy of love today, and despite a few minor obstacles, it looks like a day full of accomplishments. Be mindful of colleagues who may act out if things don’t go their way. To make the most of the day, remember to carve out a little time for yourself amidst your busy schedule. It’s also a wonderful day for your married life. Let your partner know how deeply you care about them. Remedy: To remove obstacles in your business or career, consider placing a silver nail at each leg of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Pay attention to your health—it needs extra care today. If you're a businessperson heading out for work, make sure to keep your money in a secure place, as there’s a risk of theft. Personal issues may arise due to the actions of those close to you, so try to remain calm and patient. Keep your love life private for now—there’s no need to broadcast it. You’ll have good opportunities to showcase your talents today, so make the most of them. While casual conversations with acquaintances are fine, avoid revealing your deepest secrets unless you're sure of their intentions—doing so could cost you your peace of mind. Your spouse's poor health may create some disruptions in your routine, but you'll find a way to handle everything effectively. Remedy: To boost happiness within the family, toss a bronze coin with a hole in it into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Take some time to unwind by spending it with close friends—it’ll do wonders for your mood. A conservative investment made today could bring solid financial gains. An evening out, whether at the movies or a cozy dinner with your spouse, will leave you feeling relaxed and content. If there’s a long-standing conflict in your life, this is the right time to resolve it—waiting longer might only make things harder. With determination and patience, you’re well on your way to achieving your goals. Consider refreshing your look today—it could boost your confidence and attract positive attention from potential partners. However, married life might feel a bit strained at the moment, so approach sensitive matters with care and understanding. Remedy: To strengthen love in your relationship, feed boiled potatoes mixed with turmeric powder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Capricorn: The support of influential people today will give a strong boost to your confidence and morale. You may come to realize the true value of money and how unnecessary spending can impact your future goals. An invitation from friends promises a joyful and relaxing evening. Your partner may be more focused on expressing their own thoughts than listening to yours, which could leave you feeling a bit overlooked. Still, despite a heavy workload, you'll manage to stay energetic and productive—likely finishing tasks ahead of schedule. You often prioritize your family’s needs over your own, but today you'll finally find a moment to focus on yourself. Use it to explore a new hobby or simply unwind. You’ll feel especially grateful for the love and companionship in your marriage. Remedy: For peace and harmony in family life, consider donating barley equal to your body weight to a goshala (cow shelter).

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid alcohol today, as it could disrupt your sleep and keep you from getting the deep rest your body needs. New sources of income may open up through your connections and acquaintances. Support from family members will help you meet your needs and ease your responsibilities. A budding romance could lift your spirits and bring a sense of joy and excitement. Your dedication and hard work are likely to pay off with positive results and well-earned rewards. Balancing your schedule while giving proper attention to your family is important. Although you’ll recognize this today, you might still struggle to put it into practice. On the brighter side, your life partner will go out of their way to make you feel truly special and happy. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" to invite positivity and strength into your life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with practical thinking and good judgment, are sure to lead you to success. Today offers a valuable lesson in managing your finances wisely, learning how to save and invest for the future. Be mindful of your behavior, especially with your spouse, as impulsiveness could disturb the harmony at home. In matters of love, trying to control your partner may lead to conflict—focus on understanding instead of directing. Consider joining a short-term course to upgrade your skills or learn about the latest technologies. Your sense of humor will be a major strength today, helping you connect with others and lighten tense moments. You might face a few hiccups in the morning—perhaps a power outage or minor delays—but your spouse’s support will help you pull through smoothly. Remedy: Feed barley to cows to invite happiness and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.