horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 August 2025, Monday.

Aries: Give more importance to your health than to your social life. Today, you may face financial challenges—seek advice from your father or a respected elder you trust. An evening at the cinema or a dinner with your spouse will likely lift your spirits and help you unwind. If you have an old dispute, try to settle it today, as delaying further may not be wise. Be direct and honest in your actions—your determination and talent will be noticed. You might suddenly decide to take a break from work and spend quality time with your family. However, if your spouse is in a bad mood, it’s best to stay silent to keep the day pleasant. Remedy: Reciting the Durga Kavach (Armour of Goddess Durga) can help bring positive results in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Channel your high energy into something productive today. Spending time in a large group will be enjoyable, but your expenses may rise. A phase of tension could surface, yet your family’s support will keep you strong. Be careful with personal relationships—they may be fragile right now. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to see favourable outcomes, and working professionals can showcase their full potential at the workplace today. You may manage to take a break from your busy schedule to spend time with your life partner, though minor disagreements could arise. Relatives might also trigger arguments between you and your spouse. Remedy: When Rahu is favourable, it inspires charity, sacrifice, creativity, and change. To maintain good financial health and stability, always look for creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you cheerful and relaxed today. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it will work in your favor. Plan something special for your children, but keep it realistic so it can be executed successfully. Such thoughtful gestures will be remembered by future generations. A visit to a picnic spot can add spark to your love life. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn the latest technologies and skills. You’ll have some free time today, which can be well spent on meditation, bringing you mental peace. You may also feel deeply connected to your spouse, realizing the true meaning of the vows you exchanged—your partner is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: Plant fruit-bearing trees at home to bring harmony and positivity to family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to boost your physical health and, more importantly, build mental resilience. With the help of a close friend, businesspersons may see financial gains today—this money could help resolve several of your problems. Be mindful of your partner’s opinions, as neglecting them may test their patience. Your love life will be delightful—keep nurturing it with affection. Your hard work will pay off at the workplace today. You might decide to spend some leisure time at the park, but be cautious—an argument with a stranger could spoil your mood. The romantic charm of a rainy day will surround you, bringing joy and closeness with your spouse. Remedy: Spread happiness in your family by distributing green-colored sweets to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Put sincere effort into enhancing your personality. A family function at home may require heavy spending today, which could strain your finances. A dispute with a neighbour might upset you, but avoid losing your temper—it will only escalate the situation. If you refrain from reacting, no one can draw you into an argument. Focus on maintaining harmonious relations. Lovers will be particularly mindful of their family’s feelings. You may set higher goals than usual today, but don’t be disheartened if results fall short of expectations. Avoid jumping to conclusions or taking hasty actions, as it could make the day more stressful. Your partner’s deeply romantic side will shine through today. Remedy: For economic growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, along with practical thinking and understanding, will ensure success. If you’re married, pay special attention to your children’s health today, as there may be chances of illness, leading to unexpected medical expenses. Your domestic life will remain peaceful and affectionate. Romance may blossom as a friendship grows deeper. You might face challenges in persuading your partners to follow your plans. Elders of this zodiac sign could use their free time to reconnect with old friends. Your spouse will likely feel fortunate to have you in their life—make the most of this special moment. Remedy: Show respect and honour to scholars, intellectuals, and wise individuals to support continued financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: A friend may introduce you to someone who will have a remarkable influence on your thoughts and outlook. Today, one of your parents might share valuable advice on the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as ignoring it could lead to challenges in the future. Your cheerful and engaging nature will brighten the home atmosphere, filling it with warmth and positivity. Love life shows promising signs, and IT professionals may get a golden opportunity to prove their skills—stay focused and work diligently to achieve success. If you are married with children, they might express concern about not getting enough of your time. On the brighter side, if you’ve been yearning for your spouse’s affection, today may bring that love your way. Remedy: To enhance the flow of income, donate curd and honey, and also use them in your meals.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.

Scorpio: Your chances of recovering from a physical ailment are high today, which may even allow you to participate in a sports competition. Financial constraints could lead to tension within the family, so choose your words carefully and consider seeking their advice before making any decisions. It’s a great day to reconnect with old friends and revive past relationships. A delightful message may bring joy and happiness to your day. Engage in activities of a creative nature to channel your energy positively. However, despite having ample free time, you might find it hard to do something that truly satisfies you. A piece of wonderful news may also brighten the day for you and your spouse. Remedy: To boost financial prospects, drink milk or water infused with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Light Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Your charm and personality will have a captivating effect on others today, much like a lingering fragrance. Avoid making hasty investments—rushing in without careful consideration could lead to losses. Friends will offer more support than you expect, lifting your spirits. A setback in love will not dampen your determination, and a new partnership could bring promising opportunities. Your magnetic and outgoing nature will draw attention, putting you in the spotlight. However, concern over your spouse’s health may cause some stress. Remedy: For a flourishing love life, distribute saffron-coloured sweet pudding among the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: You will find relief from the long-standing tensions and strains of life, making this the perfect time to adopt a healthier lifestyle and keep stress at bay for good. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you good fortune. Avoid erratic behavior, especially with your spouse, as it may disturb the harmony at home. Express your feelings to your beloved today, as delaying it might make it too late tomorrow. Work opportunities may come your way through female acquaintances, and your competitive spirit will help you win any contest you take part in. Your life partner will make the day extra special with their affection and attention. Remedy: To strengthen love and affection within the family, donate Moon-related items such as rice, sugar, or milk to religious organizations and institutions.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Engaging in creative activities will help you feel relaxed and at ease. Today, your siblings may seek financial assistance, which could put a temporary strain on your budget, but the situation is likely to improve soon. Visiting relatives may turn out to be far more pleasant than you expect. A romantic encounter could bring excitement, though it might not last long. If you’ve been facing challenges at work, today promises a welcome breakthrough. You might also find joy in spending the entire day in solitude, perhaps immersed in a good book—your ideal way of enjoying your own company. However, your spouse’s rudeness may leave you feeling unsettled for most of the day. Remedy: For harmony and happiness in your love life, have a meal without salt once a day.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will have a profound influence on your thoughts and perspectives. An unexpected source of income could ease your financial worries today. However, a quarrel with your spouse might cause mental strain—try not to take unnecessary stress, and remember that one of life’s greatest lessons is learning to accept what we cannot change. You may also meet a caring and understanding friend who brings comfort and positivity. Use sound judgment before committing to any costly venture. With some free time on your hands, you might decide to reconnect with old friends. By day’s end, you and your spouse could share one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Maintain peace at home by lighting a lamp and offering prayers to Lord Bhairav.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7.45 pm to 8.45 pm.