Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 December 2024, Wednesday.

Aries: Health issues might cause some discomfort, so take care of yourself. Conservative investments could bring you good financial returns. Pleasing your parents might feel challenging, but try to see things from their perspective and give them the attention, love, and time they deserve. If you’re missing your beloved, the day might feel longer than usual. However, opportunities to showcase your skills will come your way. You may also find yourself advising your children on effective time management. Marital life might feel strained today due to a lack of comfort, but open and honest communication can help ease the tension. Remedy: Donating black-and-white blankets at sacred places could improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taurus: Your impulsive behaviour could strain your relationship with your wife. Think carefully about the consequences before acting recklessly. If needed, take a break to refresh your mood. Your financial situation is likely to improve through speculation or unexpected gains. A visit to relatives might turn out to be more enjoyable than you expect. Love knows no bounds, and today, you may truly experience its limitless nature. You’ll feel appreciated and valued at work. If you’re feeling disillusioned with money, love, or family, consider visiting a spiritual teacher to seek peace and divine joy. By the end of the day, you’ll realize the deep connection you share with your spouse—they truly are your soulmate. Remedy: Stay healthy by donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Gemini: Your overall health will remain stable, but travel might leave you feeling stressed and exhausted. Unexpected expenses could strain your finances, so plan carefully. Be mindful of your words at home, as tensions may arise. Engaging in secret relationships could harm your reputation, so act wisely. On the positive side, your good deeds at work may earn you recognition and respect. A pleasure trip is likely to bring some satisfaction but keep an eye on your spouse's health, as it may require attention. Remedy: For better financial prospects, avoid alcohol, non-vegetarian food, aggressive behaviour, and dishonest actions.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Cancer: Your friends might introduce you to someone special who could have a significant impact on your perspective. Avoid any involvement in tax evasion today, as it could lead to serious trouble. A letter or message could bring joyful news for your entire family. Communication from your beloved or spouse will uplift your spirits and boost your confidence. Workplace matters will align in your favour, so make the most of your self-assurance to expand your social circle and build meaningful connections. Later, you and your spouse are likely to share a deep, heartfelt conversation that strengthens your bond. Remedy: Donate bronze to enhance the positive effects of Mercury and support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Leo: Take extra care of your health. Those facing a prolonged financial crisis might receive unexpected monetary relief today, resolving several issues instantly. Your spouse will remain supportive even if your behaviour is unpredictable. However, exercise restraint in your romantic relationships to avoid complications. It’s advisable to postpone new projects or expenses for now. Some unfortunate news from your in-laws may upset you, leaving you deep in thought for much of the day. Additionally, unmet expectations from your spouse might lead to frustration. Remedy: Wear a silver ring to enhance positivity and bring success to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm.

Virgo: Your energy levels will be high today, making it a great time to tackle and complete pending tasks. Financial gains are likely, but so are increased expenses, so manage your budget wisely. Take a moment to celebrate your wife's achievements and express genuine appreciation for her success—it will strengthen your bond. Love may take a magical turn today, and those in creative fields could finally earn the fame and recognition they've been waiting for. It's important to carve out some time for yourself to avoid mental fatigue from overwork. With a little effort, you can make today one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by using alum to clean your teeth.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Libra: Don't let minor issues weigh on your mind. It's an excellent day for real estate and financial dealings. Dedicate meaningful time to your family and show them you care—spend quality moments together and leave no room for complaints. Your confidence will strengthen bonds of love. This is also a favorable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Step out and network with influential individuals to advance your goals. You’ll find your life partner exceptionally supportive and loving today. Remedy: Apply saffron tilak on your forehead to maintain good health and stay free from ailments.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Just as food gains flavor from salt, a touch of unhappiness helps you truly appreciate the value of joy. Someone with ambitious plans may capture your interest today—be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Be mindful of your words, as tension may arise on the home front. In matters of love, there’s a chance someone could attempt to create distance between you and your partner. At work, you might discover that someone you viewed as an adversary is actually a supporter. Pay attention to tax and insurance-related matters. After a period of misunderstanding, the evening will bring a renewed sense of love and harmony with your spouse. Remedy: Offer Durva grass at a Lord Ganesha temple to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Take extra care of your health during this period, as it might be a bit sluggish—pay close attention to what you consume. Married individuals may receive financial support or benefits from their in-laws today. Prioritize your family’s needs and engage in their joys and challenges to show your care and strengthen bonds. It’s an exciting day, as your beloved might surprise you with gifts. Spending time with knowledgeable and experienced individuals will broaden your understanding. Travel and educational activities will further enhance your awareness. Your marriage will reach a beautiful and fulfilling high point today. Remedy: Wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and carry it with you to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: You will have the opportunity to enjoy some leisure time today. It’s a good day to seek financial advice from senior family members and incorporate their suggestions into your daily life. Your family will hold a special place in your thoughts and actions. However, your romantic relationship may face some challenges. At work, focus on your responsibilities, as your boss will not appreciate excuses—stay diligent to maintain a positive impression. Avoid spending excessive time with friends, as this could lead to complications in the future. Additionally, your spouse may be preoccupied with their own social circle today, which could leave you feeling a bit upset. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, avoid cruelty toward animals and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle together with your partner. This practice can greatly strengthen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Aquarius: Engaging in creative activities will help you feel relaxed and at ease. Use your innovative ideas to explore opportunities for earning extra income. It’s a wonderful day for exchanging gifts with your loved ones, which will deepen your bonds. You’ll be in a romantic mood, so make special plans to enjoy quality time with your partner. Some may receive exciting news or business opportunities from overseas. Use your free time wisely by reconnecting with old friends—it could turn into a memorable experience. The day will conclude with cherished moments spent with your spouse, making it truly special. Remedy: Mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bathing water to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Maintain a balanced diet and stay active with regular exercise to keep fit. Avoid engaging with individuals seeking business credit—focus on your priorities instead. Social events today offer a great chance to build connections with influential and important people. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. Use your skills and expertise to handle professional challenges with ease. While travel may bring benefits, be mindful of its expenses. A little extra effort could make this one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Apply a saffron mark on your forehead and near your navel to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.