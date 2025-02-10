Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 February 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Try smile therapy to heal your prolonged illness, as it is the best remedy for all troubles. If you own land and are looking to sell, today might bring a good buyer and a profitable deal. Your charming personality will help you expand your social circle and build valuable connections. However, romance could be complicated today. Business partnerships may lead to more challenges than benefits, leaving you frustrated for letting someone take advantage of you. Expect plenty of interesting invitations today, and you might even receive a surprise gift. While you may feel a lack of attention from your spouse, you'll later realize they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to crows to boost career growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Taurus: Be mindful of what you eat and drink, as carelessness could lead to health issues. You and your spouse can have meaningful discussions about finances and plan for a secure future. However, avoid sharing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Also, refrain from using emotional blackmail in your relationship. Stay alert in your professional life—someone might try to take credit for your hard work today. It’s important to take some time for yourself, as excessive workload could lead to mental stress. Your spouse may not be in the best mood today, so patience will be key. Remedy: Chant Om Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Gemini: Your creative talents can bring great financial rewards if utilized wisely. Expect unexpected gifts or surprises from relatives and friends. However, you might struggle to keep your promises today, which could make your partner unhappy. On the bright side, your past efforts at work may finally get recognized, increasing your chances of a promotion. Businesspersons can benefit from valuable advice on expansion from experienced individuals. Be cautious about the company you keep, as associating with the wrong people could harm your reputation. If your plans to meet someone are disrupted due to your spouse’s health, you may still end up spending quality time together. Remedy: Gift perfumes or scented accessories to your partner for a harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cancer: Today, you are filled with hope and positivity. Avoid lending money to anyone, but if necessary, ensure you have a written agreement on the repayment timeline. Your focus will be on family and children, making it a heartwarming day. Romance is in the air as your heart beats in sync with your partner’s. However, businesspersons should be cautious and avoid sharing confidential details about their plans, as it could lead to serious trouble. Your mind will be brimming with great ideas, and the activities you choose today may bring unexpected gains. However, disappointment from your partner might leave you deeply hurt and could even make you reconsider your relationship. Remedy: Wear a silver ring to bring success and positivity to your work life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: The support of influential people will greatly boost your confidence today. With the help of a close relative, you may achieve success in your business, leading to financial gains. Engaging in group activities will help you make new friends. Romance will be exciting—reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. Despite a heavy workload, you'll remain energetic and may even complete your tasks ahead of schedule. You might spend your free time watching a movie, but it may feel like a waste if you don’t enjoy it. However, if you've been longing for your spouse’s love and attention, today will bring you the warmth and affection you desire. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract success in business and work.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Virgo: Your honest and bold opinions might wound your friend's pride. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advisable for long-term financial benefits. Spending the evening at a movie theatre or enjoying dinner with your spouse will help you unwind and feel wonderful. Holding grudges against your partner won’t help—stay calm and express your true emotions instead. Attending lectures and seminars today could introduce fresh ideas for personal growth. Be cautious with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. Your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could leave you feeling neglected. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting moon-related items such as fabrics, pearls, or sweets in white or silver tones.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Hidden issues may resurface, adding to your mental stress. However, you have the ability to earn money independently today. Be prepared for some tension, as close friends or partners may be difficult to deal with. On a positive note, lingering complaints and misunderstandings in your relationship are likely to dissolve, making it a wonderful day for love. Focus on your work without expecting assistance from others. Taking time to read spiritual books can provide clarity and help resolve personal challenges. Married life will be especially warm and comforting today. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls to promote harmony and well-being in your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: Stay calm, especially during challenging situations. An old friend may offer valuable business advice that could lead to greater profits if you choose to follow it. You might uncover a surprising family secret today. Embrace the beauty of sincere and pure love. At work, things are likely to go smoothly, with circumstances favoring your efforts. It’s also a good day to consult a lawyer for legal guidance. Your spouse will express their deep appreciation for you with heartfelt words. Remedy: Incorporating triphala into your routine can significantly enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Feelings of insecurity or disorientation may lead to dizziness. Married couples might face significant expenses related to their children's education. On the bright side, children could bring exciting and overwhelming news. Your love life may face some challenges, and work pressures could keep you occupied, leaving little time for family and friends. However, you may find yourself wanting to leave work early to spend quality time at home, perhaps watching a movie or visiting a park with loved ones. Be mindful, as a serious argument with your spouse may arise. Remedy: Carry a scented handkerchief to enhance your love life and create cherished memories.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45.

Capricorn: You'll have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. Financially, the day brings mixed results—you can earn profits, but only through dedicated effort. Criticizing others unnecessarily may draw disapproval from relatives, so it's best to let go of this habit as it serves no real purpose. If you've been harsh in love, a sincere apology can help mend things. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve work-related issues, and be mindful of your words when speaking with important people. Your plans may be disrupted due to your spouse's urgent commitments, but in the end, you'll realize it was for the best. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling regularly to promote happiness and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Aquarius: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, leading to some tension, but overall, your happiness will outweigh any disappointment. Financially, your siblings may offer valuable support, so seeking their advice could be beneficial. Be cautious when sharing confidential matters with your spouse, as there’s a chance they might unintentionally disclose them. Strengthening your relationship by forgiving your partner for past indifference will bring emotional fulfillment. Staying updated with new technology will be essential to keep up with changing times. A pending task at work may require your attention in the evening, but despite this, you’ll still get to enjoy a truly special time with your spouse. Remedy: Offer milk at a Bhairav temple to bring peace and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Regular exercise will help you manage your weight effectively. Someone with ambitious plans may capture your interest, but be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Enjoy a joyful time with family and friends, as love brings positive energy into your life. Your confidence and determination will be high, allowing you to exceed expectations in your work. You have a unique personality and often enjoy solitude, but today, even your personal time may be occupied with office tasks. However, your married life will take an unexpected and exciting turn, making the day truly special. Remedy: For financial stability, offer raw turmeric to flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.