horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 June 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Harbouring feelings of hatred can be harmful. It reduces your patience, clouds your judgment, and may cause lasting damage to relationships. Today, your siblings might seek financial support. While helping them could strain your budget, this situation will not last long, and things will soon get better. If you're planning to make any changes at home, make sure to take everyone's opinion before proceeding. If you're going on a date, avoid bringing up sensitive or controversial topics. At work, stay alert and act according to the situation. It’s better to stay quiet unless necessary, as speaking out of turn may create trouble. Try not to express all your emotions openly today. An unplanned visit from a guest may disrupt your schedule, but it will turn out to be a pleasant surprise and brighten your day. Remedy: Keeping decorative items or idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP) at home is believed to bring good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Taurus: Your strong confidence and light workload today will give you plenty of time to relax. However, be cautious before committing to any investment offers—review them carefully. Approach both life and work with dedication and a desire for excellence. Your kind nature, warmth, and willingness to help others will naturally bring peace and happiness to your family life. If you're going on a short trip with your partner, it’s likely to be a memorable and joyful experience. After facing some tough times, work will bring a pleasant surprise today. You tend to enjoy solitude, and while you may get some time to yourself, office tasks might keep you busy. Today could turn out to be the most special day of your married life—you’ll feel the deep joy and beauty of love. Remedy: For growth and prosperity, chant the mantra Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat 11 times.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Gemini: If you're feeling overly stressed today, spending time with children could help lift your mood — their innocent smiles or a warm hug can work wonders. One of your parents might advise you about the importance of saving money. Listen carefully, as ignoring it could lead to future financial troubles. Children may demand your attention, but they’ll also bring joy. For some, wedding celebrations are on the cards, while others may find romance that brightens their day. Businesspeople should be cautious — a close friend's poor advice might land you in trouble. Those in jobs must stay alert and avoid mistakes at work. Overall, it's a favourable day where things may turn out in your favour, making you feel on top of the world. Your relationship with your life partner will feel especially strong and fulfilling today. Remedy: Keep your work desk neat and organised to boost your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Just as salt gives flavour to food, a bit of unhappiness helps you understand the true value of happiness. Today, you may find yourself in an exciting new situation that also brings financial benefits. Be mindful of your partner’s views—ignoring their opinions could test their patience. Avoid saying anything harsh to your beloved, as it may lead to regret later. At work, you might feel disappointed with your subordinates for not meeting expectations. Your family may share several concerns with you today, but you may remain lost in your own thoughts, choosing to spend your free time doing something you enjoy. An action by your spouse may feel awkward at first, but you'll later realise it was for the best. Remedy: To strengthen family ties, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Quick action on your part will help resolve a problem that has been bothering you for a long time. Financially, the day brings mixed results — you could earn some profit, but only if you put in real effort. Expect guests to visit in the evening, which may keep you occupied. If you head out with friends later, you might experience a sudden spark of romance. It’s a good day for fun and relaxation, but if you’re working, pay close attention to your business dealings. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find some time for yourself. Use it to do something creative that brings you joy. Your spouse will make you feel truly blessed today, like heaven on earth. Remedy: Discard old and torn books from your home to ensure peace and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: If you're feeling overly stressed, spend some time with children. Their innocent smiles or a warm hug can instantly lift your spirits. Some unemployed individuals under this sign may receive job offers today, improving their financial situation. However, someone close may not be completely honest with you. Your strong communication skills will help you handle any upcoming challenges. Be careful in your relationship—small issues might cause tension with your partner. If you’re considering a business partnership, choose someone who is energetic and driven. You may step out alone today without informing anyone, needing space to reflect, even if your mind feels crowded with thoughts. Your spouse may express frustration about the current state of your married life. Remedy: To enhance romance in your relationship, offer oil and prasad at a Shani temple.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Libra: You may find those around you making high demands—be careful not to overpromise or overextend yourself just to gain approval. Manage your energy wisely. Consider placing any surplus funds in a secure investment that ensures future returns. While tension may cloud the day, your family's support will be a strong pillar of comfort. A sense of emptiness might linger as you miss someone's presence deeply—smiles feel hollow, laughter silent, and the heart forgets its rhythm. Stay alert today, as a hidden rival might attempt to undermine you. On a brighter note, you can enjoy peaceful moments diving into a good book or magazine. The day also brings emotional relief, especially if you’ve recently faced challenges in your married life. Remedy: Recite “ॐ शुक्राय नमः” (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times to promote good health and inner balance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.

Scorpio: Try not to take life too seriously today—lighten up and embrace the moment. Financially, you'll find yourself in a strong position, which will also bring a sense of peace and stability. Avoid imposing your opinions on friends and family, as it might strain relationships unnecessarily. Your partner will make special efforts to bring joy to your day. At work, your good deeds may earn you appreciation and honor. Your quick thinking and prompt action in handling challenges will also win you recognition. With your spouse, you’ll relive the charm of cherished romantic memories, adding warmth to your day. Remedy: To support continued good health, consider donating black grams, Bengal grams, black clothing, and mustard oil.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Low energy may weigh you down today, acting like a slow toxin to your well-being. Channel your focus into creative pursuits and keep your spirits high—it will help you stay strong in the face of any health challenges. Financially, things look promising. If you've lent money to someone, there's a good chance it will be returned today. Try not to let family stress distract you—difficult times often teach us the most. Love is meant to be felt deeply and shared openly with your partner. At work, handle matters with care and diplomacy, as new challenges may arise. Friends may drop by for a pleasant visit, lifting your mood. However, avoid indulging in harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes—they will only drain your energy further. The day promises intense emotions—you may find yourself swept away in a whirlwind of love and romance with your spouse. Remedy: Collect coins in an earthen piggy bank and use the saved amount to help children or pilgrims. This act of kindness will support your journey toward better health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am.

Capricorn: Just as salt gives flavor to food, a touch of unhappiness helps you truly appreciate the joy in life. Today, with the support of a close friend, businesspersons may receive financial gains that could ease many ongoing challenges. Plan something fun and engaging for the second half of the day—it will lift your spirits. You’re likely to reconnect with a kind and understanding friend. Your ability to take on extra responsibilities will impress those who struggle to keep up. Fresh ideas will flow effortlessly, and the activities you choose today could bring rewards far beyond what you expected. In matters of the heart, you’ll find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Keep your faith strong and avoid engaging in psychological negativity. This will contribute to your overall well-being and mental health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Aquarius: Signs of physical recovery are on the horizon—take it as a positive step toward renewed well-being. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today, easing some burdens. Try not to let family stress cloud your focus; tough times often bring the most valuable lessons. Instead of dwelling in self-pity, reflect on what life is teaching you. Your partner's unpredictable behavior may test your patience, but keeping your emotions in check—especially during important business negotiations—will work in your favor. Though you may carve out time for yourself, last-minute work commitments could disrupt your plans. Tensions in your married life may escalate, so handle matters with care and understanding. Remedy: Wearing silver bangles or a silver bracelet (khada) can help enhance harmony and make your love life more fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.20 pm to 7.30 pm.

Pisces: Give your body the rest it truly needs—without proper recovery, fatigue may lead to feelings of negativity and low spirits. Today, your attention should turn toward matters related to land, property, or cultural endeavors, as they hold potential benefits. A surprise message or update from your children will bring moments of joy and upliftment. However, romance may hit a rough patch, and even heartfelt gestures might fall short. Your partner could be difficult to handle today, so patience will be key. It’s also a favorable day to consult a lawyer if any legal matters require attention. Your spouse’s lack of motivation might delay some of your plans, so try to stay flexible and understanding. Remedy: Donate raw coal to someone who irons clothes for a living (dhobi/presswala) to help bring warmth and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.