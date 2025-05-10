Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 May 2025, Sunday.

Aries: If you haven’t been getting enough rest lately, fatigue may catch up with you—so be sure to give yourself the extra downtime you need. Financially, today looks promising; you’re likely to see gains that improve your sense of security. Your partner will be a pillar of support, offering encouragement and care. The bond you share goes beyond the physical—it's a deep emotional and spiritual connection that fills your heart. Guidance from a wise elder or spiritual teacher may bring clarity and direction. This evening holds the potential for heartfelt moments with your spouse, filled with warmth and joy. Taking time to sit under the shade of a tree could bring both physical refreshment and a gentle reminder of life’s deeper lessons. Remedy: To maintain good health, keep a copper coin or a piece of copper with you at all times.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Taurus: Your sense of humor has the power to inspire someone today, showing them that true happiness doesn’t come from material things—it comes from within. You may need to spend on your partner’s health, but there’s no cause for concern, as the savings you’ve been holding onto will serve their purpose now. Avoid making snap judgments about others; they could be dealing with hidden pressures and would benefit more from your empathy than your critique. There’s a strong possibility of forming a new romantic connection, but be cautious—keep personal and sensitive information to yourself for now. Time is a valuable asset, and using it wisely will bring the results you seek. That said, don’t forget the importance of flexibility and making space for family—this balance is key to a fulfilling life. Health concerns involving a child or elder at home may bring stress that could impact your relationship. If you feel the day slipping by without much to show for it, take it as a cue to organize your time more purposefully moving forward. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, place red stones in all four corners of your home.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.45 pm.

Gemini: Paint a bright, beautiful image in your mind today—it will lift your spirits and set a positive tone for everything you do. If you’ve been working toward securing a loan, today brings favorable news and a breakthrough in your efforts. However, be cautious—an old acquaintance might stir up some unexpected complications. Matters of the heart may face disapproval from others, so tread gently and with understanding. This day also offers a chance to reflect and seek practical solutions to a lingering issue, especially during your quiet moments. Even if tensions rise during the day, a peaceful and loving evening with your spouse will restore harmony. Your admirable qualities might earn recognition from elders at home, bringing a sense of pride and belonging. Remedy: For a harmonious family environment, keep a white zero-watt bulb switched on in the northwest corner of your home.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.

Cancer: Your greatest strength is your sense of humor—use it as a healing tool to uplift your spirit and ease any discomfort you may be feeling. Today, you might need to dip into long-held savings, and while necessary, the unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. Thankfully, the cheerful energy of your family members will bring warmth and lightness to your home. Though you had plans for a special outing with your partner, unforeseen responsibilities may cause a change of plans, possibly leading to tension or a disagreement. It's important to handle it with patience and understanding. Even as others seek your company today, you might prefer solitude to recharge and find inner calm. Your spouse will prove to be a steady and supportive presence, especially in a matter that means a great deal to you. If your partner seems distant or unwilling to talk, don’t push—give them space. With time and care, the emotional climate will shift for the better. Remedy: Refrain from eating meat to help cultivate a more peaceful and positive mindset.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Leo: One of your dearest dreams is set to come true today—but try to keep your excitement in check, as overwhelming joy can sometimes lead to distraction. Your long-standing intention to start saving for yourself will find success, and you’ll feel more secure as a result. At a social event, all eyes may be on you—you'll radiate charm and attract positive attention. A beautiful realization may dawn: love truly has the power to replace everything else. Still, it’s wise to hold back from expressing all your emotions too openly today; a little mystery can work in your favor. Your marriage is likely to blossom in a meaningful way, deepening the bond you share. Remember, the direction of your life depends not only on your thoughts but also on the company you keep—choose both wisely. Remedy: For a harmonious and joyful family life, store water in copper or gold vessels (if possible), and drink from them regularly.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Engaging in a sport or physical activity today will do wonders for your fitness and boost your energy. Financial strain may arise due to a family member’s illness, but right now, their well-being should take priority over monetary concerns. Social gatherings will be enjoyable, though it’s wise to keep personal matters to yourself. To keep your love life strong and harmonious, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say—trust your own experiences and intuition. Let go of the company that drains your energy or distracts you from your path; your time is too valuable to waste. Your spouse may feel uncertain about your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by day's end, understanding and warmth will prevail, bringing you closer. Though you have big plans for the weekend, beware of procrastination—it could leave you feeling unfulfilled. Stay focused and take things one step at a time. Remedy: To nurture a joyful and fulfilling love life, gift green clothing to one another as a symbol of harmony and renewal.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Spending time with cheerful and light-hearted relatives will ease your stress and bring the relief you’ve been needing—you’re truly lucky to have such uplifting people in your life. Financially, today is rewarding, as past investments begin to show promising returns, adding to your sense of security. On the downside, children may cause some concern with their lack of focus in academics, requiring a bit of patience and guidance. Love will take center stage in your heart, filling the day with warmth and romantic thoughts. Your natural competitive spirit will give you the edge to succeed in any challenge you face today. Your partner will go the extra mile to bring you joy, making you feel deeply appreciated and loved. However, there's a chance you might spend a large part of the day in front of the TV—be mindful to balance leisure with productivity. Remedy: For a peaceful and blissful family life, mix turmeric into your bath water along with milk and use it during your bath.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.

Scorpio: Your health remains steady and strong today, keeping you energized. If you're traveling, be extra mindful of your belongings—carelessness could lead to misplacement or even theft. Valuable advice from family members may lead to unexpected benefits, so listen with an open mind. There’s a strong possibility of meeting someone who captures your heart, but it’s best to keep your emotions private for now. A delightful surprise may enhance the joy and intimacy of your married life. Remember, your thoughts shape your reality—take time to read something inspiring to sharpen your perspective and elevate your mindset. Remedy: For financial strength and stability, read the Surya Chalisa and sing hymns dedicated to the Sun God.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Today brings positive energy and the possibility of relief from a lingering illness, helping you feel more at ease. It's a favorable time to focus on matters related to property, real estate, or cultural pursuits, as they may bring fruitful outcomes. However, tensions may arise at home, so choose your words with care to maintain harmony. Romance flows easily today, and your heart will feel light. You won’t be concerned with others' opinions—instead, you’ll find comfort in solitude, enjoying your own company during quiet moments. Despite recent challenges, your life partner will go out of their way to express deep affection and appreciation, reminding you of the strength of your bond. There’s a possibility of a disagreement with an elder, so it’s important to keep your emotions in check and respond with patience. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, make it a habit to recite passages from the Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your positive attitude will leave a lasting impression on those around you, inspiring admiration and warmth. If you run a small-scale business, a timely suggestion from someone close may open the door to financial gain—be open to their insights. Keep your temper in check today, as sharp words could unintentionally wound loved ones. Romantic energies are strong, making it a perfect day to connect with someone special. However, unfinished work may demand your attention in the evening, cutting into your personal time—but your dedication won’t go unnoticed. With your spouse, you’re likely to create a memory you'll both cherish for years to come. A film or show might spark a sudden desire to escape into the serenity of the hills—fueling your imagination and longing for adventure. Remedy: For greater harmony and blessings in family life, regularly recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Divine wisdom from a spiritual guide will bring you peace and comfort, offering solace during any moment of uncertainty. The arrival of money today will ease your financial burdens, providing relief and stability. Your home will be filled with warmth and laughter as guests gather, turning the evening into a delightful and memorable one. A cozy candlelit dinner with your beloved will create a romantic atmosphere, adding to the joy of the day. With some free time on your hands, you'll find it ideal for meditation, allowing your mind to stay calm and at ease. Your married life is filled with fun, happiness, and affection today, creating an atmosphere of bliss. Taking a walk in the park or hitting the gym could also enhance your physical well-being. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in water and use it during your bath.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: It's important to manage your emotions and overcome any fears as soon as possible, as they may negatively affect your health and hinder your ability to enjoy overall well-being. Today presents some intriguing investment opportunities, but make sure to thoroughly evaluate their potential before committing to any of them. A disagreement with a neighbor could sour your mood, but remember, reacting with anger will only escalate the situation. Choose to remain calm and non-reactive—it’s the best way to keep the peace and maintain harmonious relations. Your love life will feel as sweet and intriguing as the scent of chocolate mixed with ginger and roses—full of excitement and passion. Your keen sense of observation will give you an edge, helping you stay ahead of the game. After a long while, your spouse will surprise you with a warm and comforting embrace, bringing you closer. If your words aren’t being heard, remain patient—try to understand the situation, and respond thoughtfully. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, chant ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय (Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya) 11 times, both in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.