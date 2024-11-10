Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 November 2024, Monday.

Aries: Feeling insecure or disoriented may lead to dizziness. For some, travel might be hectic and stressful but could bring financial rewards. Old contacts and friends could provide support. Avoid making overly sentimental comments to your partner today. Those who have been blocking your progress at work may experience a significant setback in front of you. You might spend time with a friend today, but avoid drinking alcohol, as it could lead to wasted time. A relative might surprise you today, which could disrupt your plans. Remedy: Wearing a bangle made of bronze or brass could help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6: 00 p.m.

Taurus: Today, you may find relief from the long-standing stress and tension in your life. It's a good time to make lifestyle changes that can help you stay stress-free in the long run. If you're away from home for work or studies, avoid people who waste your time and money. Enjoy a peaceful day with your family, and if others bring you their issues, don’t let it weigh you down. You’ll discover a wonderful new side of your partner, and they'll show enthusiasm for your new ideas and plans. Spending a quiet day reading a book alone might feel just perfect. Today, you'll truly understand why people say marriages are made in heaven. Remedy: For a strong financial outlook, read the Surya Chalisa and chant hymns dedicated to the Sun God.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

Gemini: Stay optimistic and focus on the positives. Your confidence will help bring your hopes and desires closer to reality. Today, you might unexpectedly receive money from a debtor, which could come as a pleasant surprise. Family dynamics may be tense, with a chance of arguments. Try to keep calm if conflicts arise. If you make the most of today, it could become an unforgettable experience in your love life. Your hard work will pay off on the job, and putting in effort all day will let you relax in the evening. Your marriage could also take a beautiful turn today. Remedy: Light a lamp with black and white sesame seeds. This can help restore happiness and strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Cancer: Engaging in creative activities will help you relax. Today, you may receive financial support in your business or job with the help of someone of the opposite sex. Spend your free time enjoying the company of children, even if it requires extra effort. Your partner may seek a commitment, so be cautious not to promise more than you can deliver. You’ll show a great ability to learn new things today. Students should avoid delaying their work and instead complete tasks during free time—it will benefit them. You’ll find yourself appreciating the present and letting go of any sad memories in your married life. Remedy: To deepen love in your relationship, consider gifting your partner red clothing items from time to time.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Leo: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Financial transactions will keep you busy, but by the end of the day, you'll manage to save a good amount. Spending time with grandchildren will bring you immense joy. Your heart will beat in harmony with your partner’s today, as romance fills the air. At work, tasks will pick up speed, thanks to full support from colleagues and seniors. Avoid sharing too much about your feelings with others today. If you and your spouse have been feeling low recently, today promises unexpected fun and laughter. Remedy: Feed cows boiled potatoes mixed with turmeric powder to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Virgo: Today, you'll have many responsibilities, and a clear mind will be essential for making decisions. Although you may spend much of the day dealing with financial matters, you’re likely to see profits by evening. Spend time with close friends who truly understand you and your needs. Be cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. At work, you may find it hard to focus due to a dilemma weighing on your mind. Your partner wants to spend quality time with you, and your unavailability could cause them frustration, which will be evident today. A stranger might even stir up tension between you and your partner. Remedy: Wearing a gold ring on your ring finger can bring harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Libra: Insecurity or disorientation may lead to dizziness. Employed individuals may find they need sustainable income, but previous unnecessary expenses might leave them short. Attending an award ceremony for your child will bring joy, as you see your dreams for them coming true, fulfilling your expectations. Love is limitless and boundless—you may have heard this before, but today, you’ll feel it. At work, adapt to the situation and stay quiet unless necessary; unnecessary comments could lead to trouble. Overuse of TV or mobile devices may waste time. Life has been challenging recently, but today you’ll find comfort in your spouse’s company. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to children in need.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.30 pm.

Scorpio: You’ll feel an abundance of energy today, though work pressure may leave you feeling irritated. An unexpected guest might show up at your home, leading to unplanned spending on household items you intended to buy next month. Your children will put in effort to keep you happy, and those who are engaged will find joy in their fiancée's presence. It’s a favorable day for businesspeople, as a sudden business trip could bring positive outcomes. Recognizing the preciousness of time, you may prefer to spend some time alone, which will be beneficial. It seems that your spouse will give you extra attention today. Remedy: Improve your health by using pure honey regularly.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.

Sagittarius: Put your high confidence to good use today. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll be able to recharge your energy. Investing in religious activities may bring you mental peace and stability. Spend quality time with children to teach them good values and responsibilities. Avoid any behavior that could lead to misunderstandings. Enhancing your skills will help boost your workplace efficiency. If you have travel plans, they may be postponed due to last-minute schedule changes. Be cautious, as neighbors might discuss aspects of your married life with others in a misleading way. Remedy: Gift items made of shells, pearls, or conch to your partner for a harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Today is an excellent day to focus on activities that support your health. You’ll radiate positive energy and step out in good spirits, though your mood could be dampened if a valued item is lost or stolen. Some people may overpromise and underdeliver—don’t let their empty words distract you. Your bright eyes could lighten up even the darkest night for your partner, so don’t take them for granted. Business-related travel will be beneficial in the long run. With a little extra effort, today could turn out to be one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin with you to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1.50 pm to 2.15 pm.

Aquarius: Your health will remain strong, even with a busy day ahead. Past investments are likely to bring in additional income, and visiting guests may fill your evening. Any personal stress may weigh on your spouse. Traders should exercise caution, as misguided advice from a friend could lead to trouble. Working professionals should be extra vigilant at the workplace, as things may not go as planned today. You might also experience some tension with your spouse. Remedy: Plant and care for yellow flowering plants at home to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: Your playful, childlike nature will shine through today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. Those who have land to sell may find a good buyer and secure a favorable price. Support from relatives will help ease any mental burdens. You may experience a sense of pure and profound love today. Avoid making commitments unless you're certain you can fulfill them, and prioritize important issues. You’re likely to enjoy a wonderful time with your spouse today. Remedy: Show respect and affection toward your mother, motherly figures, and elderly women to foster steady growth in your business or career.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.