horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 October 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Pay attention to persisting pain in your neck or back, especially if you’re feeling run-down—rest is essential now. If you have outstanding loans, challenges with repayments may surface. Family will provide both support and high expectations. While your heart may long for romance and social activities, responsibilities might get sidelined. If you’re feeling unfulfilled in money or relationships, seeking guidance from a spiritual teacher could bring comfort. Your spouse will recognize your qualities, and you’ll enjoy renewed admiration. Make your health a top priority today—consult a doctor if needed.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Indulge yourself and enjoy life to the fullest! While travels could bring stress, they may also prove financially rewarding. Cherish time with those who truly care. Be discreet about your romantic feelings. Surprising invitations may arrive from unexpected places. Your spouse may be occupied, so carve out time for yourself. A draw towards spirituality is likely—consider reading, practicing yoga, or hearing from a guru.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.

Gemini: Focus on both mental and physical well-being for true growth. Expenses on household essentials might strain your budget, but these investments will prevent future hassles. Your charm will help you connect with new friends. Now isn’t ideal for revealing personal secrets to a loved one. Work errands could eat into your evening, and your partner may unintentionally upset you; communication is key. An interesting encounter during travel could captivate your attention.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: You’ll feel energetic, but work pressure could leave you irritable. Safeguard your valuables against theft. Show gratitude to relatives who supported you in hard times—a little acknowledgment goes a long way. Don’t be discouraged by setbacks; they are stepping stones. Despite your packed schedule, you’ll find moments with your family. Beware of disputes with your spouse due to relatives. Prioritize relaxation and good sleep.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Enjoy some sport or activity to stay fit. If involved in business with relatives, be vigilant to prevent financial losses. Home matters could cause some frustration. Your allure will attract positive attention. An evening with a colleague may be underwhelming, but time with your spouse will create lasting memories. Today may inspire spiritual leanings.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Children’s actions could test your patience—manage anger so it doesn’t cloud judgment. Take up activities to boost your income rather than idle away time. Family rituals may be important. You might meet someone who touches your heart. Guard your belongings while traveling. This is a special day with your spouse brimming with deep love. Entertainments with friends are in store.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Engage in physical activities to build stamina. Expect financial gains from multiple sources. Children around you will offer important lessons, demonstrating the power of innocence and joy. Volunteering will not only benefit others but uplift you, too. There could be tension in romance due to lack of time; balance is key. Quality moments with children will bring peace.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Steer clear of mental stress for a happier day. Your finances look positive, with increased earnings likely. Friends or relatives might surprise you with gifts. Household disputes via your spouse’s relatives can cause disruption. Be cautious about whom you trust with your time. Married life may feel stifling; personal space is important. Relying on friends could become crucial in a tricky situation.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.

Sagittarius: Meditation and yoga can boost your mental and physical resilience. Married Sagittarians may spend significantly on children's education. Children might seem distracted from their plans. An empathetic friend can offer comfort. Curling up with a good book or magazine may bring contentment. Let your love shine in your marriage—your partner may surprise you with a home-cooked treat that lifts your spirits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Wisdom from a spiritual or learned individual brings inner comfort. Though the day starts well, evening expenses might unsettle you. Welcome the possibility of good news brightening your family life. Feel free to show affection—make special plans with your loved ones. Use your spare time to tackle long-postponed tasks. Your marriage reaches new heights of joy, but if you’re a parent, brace for possible concerns about your children.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Optimism rules your day. Financial advice from elders could help you manage savings wisely. Avoid raising touchy issues with family. Romance is well-starred. Value your time—steering clear of confusing company will reduce stress. Your partner will go out of their way to offer affection. Encounters while traveling promise to be memorable.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Enjoy a day devoted to activities that boost your self-esteem. Married couples may face major expenses for children's education. It’s a generally favorable day, but someone’s let-down could catch you off guard. Romantic memory lane will keep you busy. Expect a mix of good and confusing events, which could leave you feeling drained. Your spouse reminds you of your blessings. Make plans to reconnect with old friends, but share your intentions in advance to avoid wasted time.​

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.