Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 September 2024, Wednesday.
Aries: Be mindful of your words, as they could unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings. You might receive an unexpected visitor today, but their presence could bring financial gain. In tough times, your family will step in to support and guide you. Observing those who excel in certain practices can teach you valuable lessons, helping boost your self-confidence. A new romantic relationship could be on the horizon, brightening your life. If you're thinking about applying for a job abroad, today might be a lucky day. However, work-related issues could leave you feeling frustrated, potentially wasting time dwelling on them. Your relationship with your partner will feel more wonderful than ever today. Remedy: Wearing red clothing more frequently can promote better health.
Lucky Colour: Blue.
Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m.
Taurus: Elevate your life to experience the boundless beauty of existence. The first step toward this is to let go of worries. Today, a creditor might approach you for loan repayment. While you may settle the debt, it could lead to further financial challenges, so it's wise to avoid borrowing. Stay away from arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. Your fantasies may come true today, so no need to dream about them anymore. Be tactful when dealing with colleagues. With determination, nothing is out of reach. If you and your spouse have been feeling down lately, today promises a joyful and fun-filled experience. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial situation.
Lucky Colour: White.
Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Gemini: Today, you may feel low on energy and easily irritated by minor issues. To secure your financial future, it's important to start saving money now. Your friends will uplift your mood by planning something fun for the evening. Despite any negativity from your partner, you will still express your love. In business meetings, avoid being too outspoken or emotional, as it could harm your reputation. Tonight, while spending time with your spouse, you'll realize the value of giving them more attention. However, your spouse might be preoccupied with friends today, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: For better health, include almonds (with skin), peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet, and consider offering yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places.
Lucky Colour: Green.
Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Cancer: Your energy levels will be high today. Take the time to thoroughly investigate any investment opportunity that catches your eye—consult with experts before making any commitments. There may be some challenges on the family front, and neglecting your responsibilities could lead to frustration from loved ones. You'll experience the joy of deep, soulful love today, so make time for it. Don't let others take credit for your hard work. Before starting a new project, seek advice from those with experience in the field. If possible, meet them today to gain valuable insights. Your spouse will make you feel truly special, like you're the only one in their world. Remedy: Feeding grass to cows will help bring prosperity to your family life.
Lucky Colour: Orange.
Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3:30 pm
Leo: Avoid confusion and frustration to keep your mind clear. Financially, today will be better than usual, and you may earn a good amount of money. It's an ideal day to attract attention effortlessly. Be careful not to let your partner down today, as you might regret it later. Focus on creative tasks that engage your mind. You may find a reliable solution to a problem during your free time. Though your plans may be disrupted by your spouse's urgent work, you’ll eventually realize it was for the best. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Durga temple and bring half of them home. Wrap the almonds in black or blue cloth to boost your business and work life.
Lucky Colour: Maroon.
Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Virgo: Yoga and meditation will help you stay physically fit and mentally balanced. Be cautious at work or in business, as negligence could lead to financial losses today. Maintain a calm attitude with your family to preserve peace at home. Avoid being too forceful in romantic relationships. Trust your instincts before committing to any partnership. Don’t hesitate to express what’s on your mind. You may encounter some challenges in your marriage today. Remedy: To bring harmony to your love life, show respect and honour towards saints and sages.
Lucky Colour: Red.
Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Libra: Stay calm and avoid stress today. With support from a close relative, you could see positive progress in your business, leading to financial gains. However, be mindful of your spending and late nights, as they may create tension at home. Take time to cherish the deep connection you share with your loved one. You might find it hard to focus at work today due to a lingering dilemma. It's a good idea to distance yourself from people who aren't right for you and who drain your time and energy. Your partner may take you on an emotional journey of love and passion today. Remedy: Applying white sandalwood paste to your forehead or navel can enhance family harmony and happiness.
Lucky Colour: White.
Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Scorpio: Your health remains strong today. You might need to dip into your long-term savings, which could dampen your spirits a bit. On the bright side, your love life is blossoming, and you may share sweet moments, like enjoying candyfloss or toffees with your partner. Those involved in international trade can expect favorable outcomes, and if you're working today, you’ll have the opportunity to showcase your talents. Attending seminars and exhibitions will offer you fresh insights and valuable connections. Though you often see jokes about marriage on social media, today you may become emotional as you realize the truly beautiful aspects of your married life. Remedy: Enhance your financial situation by donating white clothes or fabrics to women.
Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.
Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Sagittarius: Your health is in great shape today. You may receive support from your brother or sister, bringing you some valuable benefits. Focus on the needs of your family members and show them you care by sharing in their joys and sorrows. Whatever is troubling you will pass, like ice melting away. Be cautious before committing to any expensive ventures, and remember the importance of your time. It’s better to distance yourself from those who are hard to understand, as staying around them could create more problems. An old friend might visit, bringing back cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: For success in your job and business, wrap lentils in a red cloth and keep them with you.
Lucky Colour: Red.
Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Capricorn: Avoid oily and spicy foods today. You'll earn well, but be mindful not to spend it too quickly. Your childlike innocence will be key in resolving a family issue. Love will feel like spring today—full of warmth, beauty, and joy. At work, you'll be recognized for your good deeds. If you're older, consider reconnecting with old friends during your free time. Positive surprises may arise in your married life today. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother, grandmother, or other elder women for a healthy life.
Lucky Colour: Off-White.
Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.
Aquarius: You may find yourself absorbed in childhood memories today, which could lead to unnecessary mental stress. One of your main sources of anxiety might come from feeling like you've lost the ability to embrace your inner child. There's a chance for financial gain today, but your aggressive approach might limit your earnings. An unexpected message from a distant relative will bring excitement to the whole family. In your love life, you'll find renewed hope. However, fresh challenges may arise at work, especially if you don’t handle situations with tact. Your communication skills will shine, and the day will be filled with romance. With good food, pleasant fragrances, and happiness, you’ll enjoy a wonderful time with your partner. Remedy: Offer a Sindoor ka Chola to the idol of Lord Hanuman for blessings.
Lucky Colour: Purple.
Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces: Today, you'll be bursting with energy, allowing you to complete tasks in half the time it usually takes. Long-awaited payments and dues will finally come through. You'll also have the chance to indulge in your hobbies and support your family members. However, be mindful of giving your partner the attention they need, as neglect could upset them. Make the most of any new money-making ideas that come to mind. Travel might introduce you to new places and influential people. Someone might show excessive interest in your spouse today, but by the end of the day, you'll realize there's nothing to worry about. Remedy: Offer water on a Shivlinga to enhance your love life.
Lucky Colour: Blue.
Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.