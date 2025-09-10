horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 September 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your habit of helping everyone may leave you feeling drained today. On the brighter side, a new financial deal is likely to get finalised, bringing in fresh income. Share your ambitions with elders, as they will extend their full support. Be mindful of your words with your partner — something you said may have hurt them. Realise it before things escalate and make amends. At work, focus on upgrading your skills and adopting new technologies to improve performance. Staying updated with the latest methods will benefit you. You’ll also find some free time today, which can be best used for meditation. This will bring you mental peace. Married life appears joyful and content. Remedy: To boost your career prospects, distribute sweet and salty snacks made of green gram among children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Yoga and meditation will help you stay fit and mentally balanced. Money-related concerns may trouble you today, so it’s wise to seek advice from a trusted confidant. Spending time with relatives will prove beneficial. Your love life shows promise, and at work, the day will be in your favour. Those living away from home may find peace by spending their free time in a park or a quiet place in the evening. Your spouse will bring you instant comfort and ease your worries today. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: Avoid long journeys today, as your health may not support extensive travel. Financial worries could trouble you, so it’s best to consult a trusted confidant for guidance. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring peace, happiness, and prosperity at home. The day will feel refreshing, like the fragrance of roses, filling your heart with the joy of love. At work, you may achieve something remarkable. In your free time, you’ll enjoy walking under the open sky and breathing in fresh air, which will keep you mentally calm throughout the day. The warmth of your wonderful spouse will make you feel truly special, almost like royalty. Remedy: Offer milk to a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of its wet soil on your forehead to invite good health and auspiciousness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Fitness and weight-loss programs will help you get into better shape. A creditor may approach you today for loan repayment. Though you’ll manage to pay back, it could strain your finances further — so it’s wise to avoid borrowing in the future. Support and affection from friends and family will uplift you. Be careful with your words in love matters, as your partner may feel hurt. A quick realisation and heartfelt apology can restore harmony. At work, remember that time is money — focus on steps that help you reach your true potential. You may spend the evening with an office colleague, but later feel the time wasn’t well spent. However, your spouse’s affection will make you feel cherished and blissful. Remedy: Offer sweetened rice to the needy and poor to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Today will give you a chance to relax. A soothing oil massage can help ease your muscles and refresh your body. Financially, you may earn well, but be careful not to overspend. It’s also a good day to reconnect with people you don’t meet often. Your love life may feel sweet but a bit short-lived today. Stay focused on opportunities, as you have the ability to accomplish much. Reading spiritual books in your free time will help you overcome many of your worries. However, your spouse may not fulfill your expectations today, which could leave you feeling a little frustrated. Remedy: Wear green-colored shoes to bring happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Pressure from seniors at work and minor discord at home may cause stress and affect your concentration. A family member’s illness could bring some financial strain, but their health should remain your top priority. Relatives or friends may visit, making your evening pleasant. However, your beloved might struggle to handle your unpredictable behavior today. On the brighter side, you could receive recognition at work for your good deeds. You may also feel nostalgic and enjoy doing activities you once loved in childhood. A small disagreement with relatives is possible, but it will end on a positive note. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, offer kapoor aarti to Lord Krishna.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: If you’ve been feeling frustrated lately, remind yourself that the right thoughts and actions today can bring much-needed relief. Avoid making investments for now. In times of crisis, your family will stand by you and offer guidance. Observing and learning from others who have mastered their craft will boost your self-confidence. In love, avoid making hasty moves. With your strong determination and confidence, you’ll perform better than expected today. You won’t be bothered by others’ opinions and may prefer solitude over socializing in your free time. However, be cautious — rising expenses could create tension with your spouse. Remedy: For financial prosperity, extinguish your gas burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Outdoor activities will bring you health benefits today. Living too cautiously, like in a fortress, and constantly worrying about security may harm both your physical and mental well-being, making you anxious. Avoid investments for now. Also, ensure your children don’t misuse your generosity. Today, it may feel like everything — time, work, money, friends, and family — is on one side, while you and your partner are completely absorbed in each other on the other. Be cautious with your ideas; present them only when you’re confident they won’t fail. If you manage to find some personal time amid your busy schedule, use it wisely — it will help shape a better future. However, disappointment from your partner may leave you feeling disheartened, even questioning your relationship. Remedy: Prepare sweet rotis in a clay oven (tandoor) and distribute them among the needy to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Some chronic health issues might trouble you, possibly requiring a hospital visit and some expenses. It’s a day filled with happiness as your spouse will make efforts to bring joy into your life. However, a misunderstanding or wrong message could momentarily dull your mood. Work is likely to go in your favor, and pending problems need attention — think positively and take the first step today. Be mindful, as your spouse’s behavior might affect your professional relationships. Remedy: To enhance your love life, offer kapoor aarti to Lord Krishna.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Don’t let nervousness shake your confidence when meeting high-profile people — self-assurance is as important for your well-being as capital is for a business. Long-pending dues and arrears are likely to be recovered today. You may also receive unexpected gifts or presents from relatives and friends. A romantic encounter could bring the joy of love. Stay honest and direct in your approach — your determination and skills will be noticed. Recognising the value of time, you may prefer spending some moments in solitude, which will be beneficial for you. Overall, the day looks better than usual with your life partner. Remedy: Feed black-and-white cows to energise and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Your anger today could turn small issues into bigger problems, upsetting your family. Truly fortunate are those who control their anger with wisdom — remember, it’s better to burn your anger before it burns you. Investing in religious or spiritual activities today can bring mental peace and stability. You may receive good news that will delight both you and your family, but try to keep your excitement in check. A new, wonderful side of your partner may reveal itself, bringing joy to your relationship. Keeping up with new technologies will help you stay ahead in changing times. Spending time with an elder can offer valuable life lessons. Overall, your marriage is likely to take a beautiful and positive turn today. Remedy: Perform abhishek with panchamrit on Lord Shiva to gain health and well-being benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Pay close attention to your diet, especially if you suffer from migraines — skipping meals could lead to unnecessary emotional stress. Investments made on the advice of unknown sources are likely to bring gains today. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. For those in love, today may feel like hearing a melody that outshines all other songs, filling your heart with joy. Despite a busy workload, you’ll remain energetic and can complete tasks ahead of schedule. Travel, entertainment, and socialising may also be on your agenda. Be cautious in your relationship, as minor quarrels with your spouse could create long-term tension. Avoid blindly trusting others’ advice or suggestions. Remedy: Offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.