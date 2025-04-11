Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 April 2025, Saturday.

Aries: You may have to take some important decisions today, which could make you feel a bit nervous or stressed. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh money. Guests may visit your home, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere. Romantic memories will keep you engaged throughout the day. Religious rituals, hawans, or other auspicious ceremonies might take place at home. Your life partner will be exceptionally supportive and caring today. Students can openly discuss difficult subjects with their teachers today. Their guidance will help make those topics easier to understand. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and use the money to help children and pilgrims. This will bring you better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Don't let your unpredictable behavior affect your married life. Try to stay calm and avoid actions you might regret later. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. A festive mood at home will help you relax—make sure to join in the celebrations instead of staying quiet. Let go of small misunderstandings in your love life. Today, you might enjoy going to a park or shopping mall with younger family members. Your marriage will feel especially joyful and fulfilling today. However, it’s better to avoid meeting your partner if you're not in a calm mood, as it could lead to an argument. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink this water daily to improve your health and energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gemini: Start your day with yoga and meditation—it will help you stay energetic and focused throughout the day. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is a good idea today, especially for long-term benefits. You’ll make some positive changes in your home environment. Love life will be filled with good vibes. Try to finish your work on time, as someone at home is eagerly waiting for you. A little effort from your side can make this one of the best days in your married life. At some point today, you might feel like distancing yourself from the material world and turning towards spirituality. Remedy: Donate sweet rice, porridge, red fruits, and wheat at a monastery or convent for the blind. This will help reduce stress related to work.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Cancer: To stay fit and healthy, avoid high-calorie foods. You and your spouse can sit together and plan your finances for a better future. Your daughter's illness might upset you, but your love and care will help lift her spirits and support her recovery. Love has the power to heal. Romantic feelings will be strong today. You’ll get a chance to spend quality time with your partner and express your emotions openly. This could turn out to be one of the most memorable days in your married life. Time flies when you're with children, and today, you'll once again realize how precious those moments are while spending time with them. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black ones, to bring peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: You might feel low on energy today, so don’t push yourself too hard. Take a break and reschedule any non-urgent appointments. It’s best to avoid spending money on alcohol or cigarettes, as they harm both your health and finances. Be cautious of people who make big promises but don’t follow through—don’t waste your time on empty talk. Your work might take a backseat today, as you find joy and comfort in spending time with your partner. A party or gathering at home could take up a lot of your time. Still, you’ll have moments to enjoy the happiness that married life brings. Also, try to be more flexible—always thinking you're right can create misunderstandings. Remedy: Perform abhishek of Lord Shiva with panchamrit (a mix of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee) to gain better health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Avoid overeating and try to visit a health club regularly to stay in good shape. Any investment related to your home is likely to bring good returns. Friends will be supportive if you need help. Romantic vibes are strong today. Someone from your past may reach out and make the day memorable. Your life partner might fall in love with you all over again, thanks to something special done by the people around you. Meeting a wise and knowledgeable person today may help you find answers to many of your problems. Remedy: Add cardamom to your daily diet—it can boost your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

Libra: Pressure from seniors at work and disagreements at home may cause stress and affect your focus. Avoid making any long-term investments today. Instead, spend some quality time with a close friend to lighten your mood. An invitation to your child’s award function will bring joy and pride, especially as they meet your expectations. Love will bring you emotional strength and a reason to smile. You might enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings today, which will help strengthen your bond. Though men and women may be different, today brings a special emotional connection between partners. You may have many plans in mind, but keep delaying them. Try to act on them before the day ends, or you’ll feel like you’ve wasted your time. Remedy: Worship Goddess Saraswati to help manage your anger and bring peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 p.m.

Scorpio: Your cheerful nature will lift the mood of those around you. However, be careful of friends who ask for loans and don’t return the money—it's best to avoid such situations today. You’ll be the center of attention and have many options before you, which might make it hard to decide what to focus on. A trip to a picnic spot can add joy to your love life. To make the most of the day, remember to take some time out for yourself despite your busy schedule. It’s a day full of excitement and deep romance—you and your spouse may share some truly special moments together. But try not to spend too much time on social media, as it can waste your time and affect your health. Remedy: Maintain strong moral values and good character—this will help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Keep your thoughts positive today. New deals or contracts may seem attractive, but they might not give you the expected results—avoid rushing into any financial decisions. Someone close to you could create personal issues, so stay calm and handle things wisely. A message or conversation with your partner will lift your spirits and give you emotional support. Try to spend some quality time with the younger members of your family. Ignoring them might affect the peace and harmony at home. Your spouse will be full of love and energy today, making your bond even stronger. You may have a lot of free time, but don’t waste it daydreaming. Use it to work on something meaningful that can benefit you in the coming days. Remedy: Improve your financial well-being by helping and serving spiritual people such as saints, monks, or nuns.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

Capricorn: Work pressure may cause some stress and tension today. However, new opportunities to earn money will look promising. It’s also a good day to reconnect and communicate with people you don’t often get to meet. Your relationship with your partner may face some strain due to interference from a third person. Don’t hesitate to share your opinion when asked—it will be valued and appreciated. Your spouse might be in a bad mood, which could lead to minor irritation. But a friend may step in and help you avoid a major problem today. Remedy: Recite mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva to strengthen your love life. Worshipping Lord Shiva can reduce the negative effects of Mars and bring peace and harmony.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: It’s a day for fun and relaxation. However, be cautious while handling financial matters and fulfilling commitments. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will help you connect with new people. Watch out—someone might try to damage your reputation, so stay alert. You may feel like spending the day away from family and enjoying some quiet time alone. A misunderstanding with your spouse might leave you feeling upset, so try to stay calm and avoid assumptions. Sharing your joy will also bring happiness to those around you. Remedy: For better financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel—it is believed to attract positive energy and health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Pisces: Your family may have high expectations from you today, which could leave you feeling a bit irritated. If you run a small business, someone close to you might offer helpful advice that can improve your financial situation. Some unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to your family. To emotionally support your wife, try to truly understand her feelings. You may face several urgent matters that need your immediate attention. An old friend could visit and bring back lovely memories from the past, especially those shared with your life partner. You might feel emotionally conflicted and may even leave home for a while without informing anyone. However, finding a clear solution might still remain difficult. Remedy: For good health, wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and keep it with you.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.