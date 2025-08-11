Rashifal and horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 August 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Cataract patients should avoid polluted areas, as exposure to smoke can worsen eye damage. Try to limit your time under direct sunlight. Financial gains are likely from multiple sources. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. You might get into an argument with your partner to prove your point, but they will handle the situation with patience and understanding. This is a day of high performance and prominence. Students may get distracted by feelings of love, which could waste much of their time. Outsiders’ interference could cause tension in your married life. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or decorative items made of plaster of Paris (POP) at home will promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Your illness may cause unhappiness, so work on overcoming it quickly to restore joy in the family. Employed individuals may find themselves short of funds due to past unnecessary expenses, despite needing a steady amount now. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring you rewards. Romance will blossom as a friendship deepens. You will have both the energy and the skill to boost your earning potential today. However, neglecting important tasks and wasting time on trivial matters could be harmful. You will also feel fortunate for being married. Remedy: Fixing copper nails in the four corners of your bed will bring excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: Your polite nature will earn appreciation, with many people praising you openly. Financial improvement is assured. Your partner will be supportive and helpful. However, you may face some emotional ups and downs. Your senior is likely to be impressed by the quality of your work today. While your family may share several problems with you, you might remain absorbed in your own world, choosing to spend your free time doing something you enjoy. Your spouse could be busy with friends today, which might leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to strengthen your love relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don’t lose heart—work harder to achieve your goals. Treat these challenges as stepping stones to success. Relatives will extend their support during a crisis. You might have to spend money on your partner’s ill health, but there’s no need to worry as your long-saved funds will prove useful. Your charm and ability to influence others will bring rewards. You and your partner will immerse yourselves in deep affection, experiencing the joy of love. New job opportunities or business proposals may brighten your day. After days of being busy, you will finally get some time for yourself. Life is full of surprises, and today you’ll be amazed by a beautiful side of your partner. Remedy: Prepare and eat a sweet made from milk, sugar, and rice for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Leo: Be cautious while sitting to avoid injury. Maintaining good posture not only improves health and confidence but also enhances your personality. Make wise investments to ensure good returns—be certain about where you put your hard-earned money. An evening with friends will bring both joy and opportunities for holiday planning. Your partner may feel upset if you don’t give them enough attention. Connect with experienced people today and learn from their insights. You might plan something new in your free time, becoming so absorbed in it that everything else takes a backseat. A minor clash with relatives is possible, but it will end on a positive note. Remedy: Offer oil and prasad at a Shani temple to boost romance in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Virgo: Your health will be in excellent shape today. Financially, it’s a prosperous day—you may even be able to clear debts or ongoing loans. Domestic matters will go smoothly, and you’ll make progress on pending household tasks. A pleasant message or conversation from your spouse or beloved will lift your spirits. New partnerships formed today are likely to be promising. You will engage your mind in challenging activities—some may enjoy chess or crosswords, while others might write stories, poetry, or plan for the future. Your spouse will admire and praise you, rekindling their affection for you. Remedy: Avoid drinking and smoking to maintain strong financial health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Frequent bouts of stress may affect both your resilience and clarity of thought, so nurture a positive mindset to strengthen your well-being. Important plans are set to materialize today, bringing fresh financial gains. An invitation to your child’s award ceremony will fill you with joy, especially as they live up to your expectations. Trust your beloved and avoid unnecessary doubts. Move forward with caution—share your ideas only when you’re confident in their success. By late evening, good news from a distant place may brighten your mood. Married life will bring moments of pure bliss today. Remedy: To foster growth in your career or business, ensure a flow of fresh air through your home, especially from the main entrance.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Your warm and kind nature will attract joyful moments throughout the day. Consider taking your family out for a special get-together, even if it means spending generously on them. The support and encouragement of friends and loved ones will uplift your spirits. However, be mindful—interference from a third party could cause misunderstandings with your beloved. It’s a favorable day to submit your resume or attend an interview. While outstation travel may be uncomfortable, it could open doors to valuable connections. Relatives, however, might unintentionally disrupt your marital harmony. Remedy: When meeting your lover, wear perfumes or scented accessories. Venus, the planet of love, is associated with fragrances, which can help enhance romance and intimacy in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: You may feel lower in energy than usual today, so avoid overloading yourself with extra tasks. Take a break and postpone non-urgent appointments for another day. An inflow of money could ease many of your financial concerns. Children may lend a helping hand with household chores, making your day lighter. For some, a new romance will lift the mood and bring a cheerful glow. Minor issues with colleagues, co-workers, or domestic help may arise, but can be managed with patience. Friends might drop by for a casual visit, adding warmth to your day—just be mindful to avoid unhealthy habits like alcohol or smoking. Expect your partner to express their romantic side to the fullest today. Remedy: Begin your mornings with breathing exercises (Pranayama) to keep your body fit and your mind refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.

Capricorn: Past mistakes may resurface today, causing frustration and confusion, leaving you uncertain about your next move. Don’t hesitate to seek guidance from others. Financial caution is essential—overspending, misplacing your wallet, or losses due to carelessness are possible. On a brighter note, news of inheriting ancestral property could bring joy to the entire family. Stay alert, as someone may attempt to damage your reputation. Success will be within reach if you make key changes gradually and thoughtfully. Consider small improvements to your appearance—they could boost your confidence and attract new admirers. However, your spouse’s neglect of your daily needs might leave you feeling upset. Remedy: For better health, keep a container filled with milk beside your bed at night, and pour it at the base of the nearest tree the following morning.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Aquarius: Your mind will be open to positivity and good influences today. Married individuals may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education. Be mindful of others’ feelings and adapt to your family’s needs. A long period of loneliness may finally come to an end as you discover someone who feels like your true soulmate. At work, new challenges may arise, especially if matters aren’t handled with tact and diplomacy. While you often put family first and neglect your own needs, today you’ll manage to carve out time for yourself—perhaps even to explore a new hobby. Your spouse will be exceptionally loving today, and you may receive a delightful surprise from them. Remedy: To maintain harmony in the family, offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. Avoid making hasty investments, as rushing into decisions without examining all angles could lead to losses. Family members will hold a cherished place in your heart, so spend quality time with them. Steer clear of any inappropriate behaviour or eve-teasing. Collaborate with creative, like-minded individuals to achieve better results. Overall, it’s a favourable day, with circumstances aligning in your favour and lifting your spirits. However, your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering Prasad at a Lord Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.