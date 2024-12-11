Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 December 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Friends might introduce you to someone who could have a significant impact on your thoughts and perspectives. New opportunities for income may arise through your social connections. Evening time may be taken up by visits from guests. Your romantic relationship is blossoming beautifully, so cherish the moments. For those seeking employment, today calls for extra effort to achieve your goals. Hard work is the key to success. You might also spend your free time completing tasks that were left unfinished in the past. Married life could feel especially harmonious today, with moments of togetherness that bring joy. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green bottle and bury it near the roots of a peepul tree to foster peace and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: A day full of joy and fun awaits those stepping out to enjoy themselves. At a party, you might meet someone who offers valuable advice to boost your financial prospects. A family gathering will likely make you the centre of attention. A surprise message could fill your heart with excitement and happiness. This is an ideal time to consider the career changes you've been planning for a while. You might also spend time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall, creating happy memories. In your married life, expect something unusual and delightful to unfold, making the day special. Remedy: Regularly worship a silver idol of your presiding deity at home to strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Gemini: Taking swift action will inspire you and keep you motivated. To achieve success, adapt your ideas to changing times. This will expand your perspective, enhance your personality, and enrich your mind. However, past spending habits may catch up with you, leaving you in urgent need of money without immediate solutions. Family-oriented entertainment will bring joy and togetherness. Be mindful, as personal relationships may be sensitive and require care. Some of your best opportunities could arise through new connections. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. However, financial strain might cause tension in your relationship with your spouse, so handle expenses wisely. Remedy: Using green-coloured vehicles can help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Cancer: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Investments related to your home are likely to bring good returns. Be cautious, as someone may try to harm you. Avoid actions that could lead to conflicts, and if you need to address any issues, do so with dignity and composure. Without the presence of your beloved, you might feel a sense of emptiness today. However, your loyalty and skill in completing tasks with precision will earn you recognition. Students of this zodiac sign may find themselves spending the entire day engrossed in their mobile phones. There’s a chance of disagreements with your spouse caused by relatives, so try to handle the situation calmly. Remedy: Uphold good values and character to create more joyful moments in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Leo: Start your day with some light exercise—it’s time to focus on feeling good about yourself. Make it a daily habit and try to stick with it. Take a closer look at any investment opportunities that catch your attention and consult experts before making any commitments. Prioritize the needs of your family members, and show your support by sharing in their joys and sorrows to let them know you care. Your bright eyes have the power to light up the darkest moments for your loved one. You may feel a bit disconnected from your creativity today, finding it hard to make decisions. Stay polite and charming to everyone you meet; only a few will truly understand the secret behind your allure. Today will be one of the best days of your married life, filled with the true bliss of love. Remedy: For favourable results in your professional life, donate a silver cow idol to the female members of your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Virgo: You will feel full of energy today, and your financial situation will remain strong. Thanks to the favourable alignment of planets and stars, you will come across many opportunities to earn money. The evening spent with friends will be enjoyable. If you're engaged, your fiancée will bring you immense happiness. Be cautious about making promises until you're sure you can follow through. As someone who tends to get overwhelmed by too many social interactions, you'll appreciate the time you get to spend alone today. It's going to be a great day for self-reflection and relaxation. Your spouse will make efforts to keep you happy today, showing their love and care. Remedy: For growth in your professional life, recite the twelve names of the Sun God daily (Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Khaga, Pushan, Hiranyagarbha, Marich, Aditya, Savitar, Arka, Bhaskar).

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Exercising can help you manage your weight today. Keep your expenses in check and avoid overspending. It’s a great time to engage in activities with younger people. However, your mood might be affected by some harsh words from your sweetheart. You may receive compliments for your work. To make the best use of your free time, take some time away from others and focus on what you enjoy. Doing so can bring positive changes to your life. Be mindful, as expenses might cause tension in your relationship with your spouse today. Remedy: Offer sweets (ladoos) made from green gram at Lord Ganesh’s temple and share them with children to create special memories with your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m to 5:15 p.m.

Scorpio: Today, you will feel full of energy, and whatever you do, you’ll complete in half the usual time. A creditor might visit you today, requesting repayment of a loan. While you’ll be able to repay it, this could lead to further financial strain. It's best to avoid borrowing if possible. It's important to recognize that anger and frustration will only harm your peace of mind and could lead to significant losses. Be cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. Engage in creative tasks today to make the most of your energy. It’s also a good time to distance yourself from people who are not beneficial to your well-being and are wasting your time. Your spouse may have a small impact on your reputation today, so be mindful of this. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sagittarius: Just as food needs salt to bring out its flavour, some unhappiness is necessary to truly appreciate happiness. You will understand today that your money flows only when you control your spending habits. Your home life will be peaceful and full of warmth, while your love life will be lively and vibrant. Today will be an active and social day for you, with people seeking your advice and agreeing with whatever you say. It’s important to recognize the value of your time. Avoid staying around people who are hard to understand, as it will only lead to more problems. Your married life will be smooth, with a pleasant dinner followed by a restful sleep. Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am and 12:00 pm.

Capricorn: It’s advisable to avoid coffee, especially for heart patients. Today, you are likely to receive financial benefits from your mother’s side of the family. Your maternal uncle or grandfather might lend you a helping hand. You will forget your worries and enjoy quality time with your family. You'll be in a romantic mood, and opportunities for love will come your way. All the hard work you’ve put into your job will start to pay off today. However, your partner may want to spend more time with you, but you might not be able to meet their expectations, which could lead to frustration. Today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life despite this minor issue. Remedy: Offer a green chilli to a parrot for positive results.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Aquarius: Tension at home may make you feel angry, and suppressing those feelings could lead to physical discomfort. To relieve this, engage in some physical activity. It’s best to step away from irritating situations when possible. Your financial situation will improve as delayed payments are finally recovered. The news of your sister’s matrimonial alliance will bring you joy, though it may also make you feel a little sad about the thought of her leaving. However, it’s important to enjoy the present and not worry about the future. You may have a disagreement with your partner today while trying to prove your point, but your partner’s understanding will help calm you down. At work, you could accomplish something impressive. Someone close to you will want to spend time with you, but due to time constraints, you won’t be able to meet their request, which will disappoint both of you. However, you'll get plenty of time later to spend with your life partner. Remedy: Use copper or, if possible, gold spoons while eating for better health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Pisces: Shift your thoughts towards positivity as you confront the fearsome monster of fear. Otherwise, you risk becoming a passive victim of this powerful force. You are capable of earning money on your own—just believe in yourself. Those seeking emotional support may find comfort from their elders today. A miscommunication or a wrong message could make your day less pleasant. At work, you may receive recognition for your past efforts, and this could lead to a promotion. Business owners can benefit from valuable advice from experienced individuals about expanding their ventures. It’s a good time to reassess your strengths and future goals. Your spouse’s rude behaviour could have an emotional impact on you today. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle can improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.