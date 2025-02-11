Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 February 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Your hard work and the timely support of your family will bring the results you desire. However, keep putting in the effort to maintain your current momentum. Unresolved issues may become more complicated, and financial concerns could weigh on your mind. Gather everyone for a celebration—you’ll have an extra burst of energy today, perfect for organizing events with your group. Love will be in the air, bringing a refreshing and joyful feeling, much like spring. Expect a romantic spark in your day. At work, you may finally get the kind of assignment you’ve always wanted. In your free time, you might consider engaging in religious activities, but be sure to avoid unnecessary conflicts. A beautiful evening with your spouse is on the cards, making the day even more special. Remedy: To enhance financial prospects, drink milk or water mixed with saffron.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your health will be in excellent condition today. However, travel may be exhausting and stressful for some, though it will bring financial benefits. A pleasant surprise awaits as your brother steps in to support you when you need it the most. Work together and support each other to bring happiness into your lives—after all, cooperation is the key to a fulfilling life. Your partner will miss you deeply today. Plan a special surprise to turn this into one of the most memorable days of your life. At work, be mindful of your words—speaking more than necessary could harm your reputation. Businesspeople should be cautious, as an old investment may lead to financial losses. You may find joy in spending your day immersed in a good book or magazine. However, unresolved disagreements with your spouse could create tension, making reconciliation difficult. Remedy: To attract success in your professional life, add five grains of green gram to your bath water before bathing.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm.

Gemini: A spiritual person’s blessings will bring you peace of mind today. Financially, you may benefit with the help of your siblings—be sure to seek their advice. While the day will be mostly positive, someone you trust might disappoint you. In matters of love, you may feel a void, but remember, everything changes with time, including your romantic life. At work, admitting your mistake will work in your favour. Take it as a learning opportunity and reflect on how to improve. If you have wronged someone, an apology will help mend things—mistakes are common, but wisdom lies in not repeating them. You might decide to take a sudden break from work to spend quality time with your family. If your married life feels monotonous, add some excitement to rekindle the spark. Remedy: To maintain happiness in family life, eat your meals while sitting on a small wooden stool (chowki) and without wearing footwear.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: A pleasure trip with friends or family will help you unwind and relax today. Financially, a person of the opposite sex may assist you in gaining benefits in your business or job. It’s a favourable day for domestic matters, making it a great time to complete pending household tasks. Your love life will feel as delightful as the scent of chocolate mixed with ginger and roses—expect romance to bloom. A new partnership opportunity looks promising and could bring positive results. Your partner craves quality time with you, but your inability to fulfil their wish may leave them feeling upset. Their frustration will be evident, and tensions might escalate into repeated quarrels. Despite the challenges, don’t give up on your relationship too easily—every bond requires patience and effort. Remedy: Regular consumption of Tulsi (holy basil) leaves will bring great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you ample time to relax today. Financially, things will improve as you recover delayed payments. Family will hold a special place in your heart, and a sudden romantic encounter could brighten your day. For working professionals, challenges may arise at the workplace. You might make unintentional mistakes, leading to criticism from seniors. However, traders can expect a relatively stable day. Your family may share their concerns with you, but you’ll likely be engrossed in your thoughts, preferring to spend your free time doing something you enjoy. After a long time, you and your partner will experience a peaceful day filled with love—free from arguments and conflicts. Remedy: Using Neem or any medicinal soap while bathing will bring success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Your health will thrive when you share happiness with others. However, avoid making financial investments today without seeking advice. A short trip to visit relatives will offer a much-needed break from your busy routine, bringing comfort and relaxation. If you're planning to go out with your partner, pay attention to your outfit—ignoring this may unintentionally upset them. Work-wise, you may take on extra responsibilities, which could lead to better pay and career growth. It’s also a great day to participate in social or religious gatherings. Be mindful of how much influence others have over you—if you allow someone other than your partner to make decisions for you, it may lead to tension in your relationship. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting white and black roses to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Libra: Engage your mind with something intriguing to read. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money. A significant personal development will bring joy to you and your family. Avoid giving in to emotional pressure from your partner. Your workplace will be filled with warmth and positivity today. Those born under this zodiac sign may plan creative activities in their free time, though they might not go as expected. Be cautious, as a stranger could create tension between you and your partner. Remedy: Show respect and honor toward saints and sages to maintain harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Investing in self-improvement will benefit you in multiple ways, boosting both your confidence and well-being. Long-awaited financial dues will finally be recovered. Some may indulge in purchasing jewelry or a home appliance. In love, maintain your independence and avoid being overly submissive. At work, being too pushy could create tension—consider others' perspectives before making decisions. If you feel your partner isn't giving you enough time, an open and honest conversation will help address your concerns. Allowing others to influence you more than your significant other could lead to friction in your relationship. Remedy: To ensure steady growth in your career or business, try to minimize or avoid wearing black leather shoes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: You'll feel joyful as those around you offer their support. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders for added positivity and success. A social gathering with family will uplift everyone's spirits. An unexpected call from your beloved will add excitement to your day. With luck on your side, you’ll benefit from being in the right place at the right time. Although you may plan to reorganize your home, a busy schedule might prevent you from doing so. The evening with your spouse could turn out to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Speak your mind without hesitation. Don't let a lack of confidence hold you back, as it may complicate matters and slow your progress. Expressing yourself openly will help you regain confidence and approach challenges with a positive attitude. If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending to avoid financial setbacks. Unexpected news from your children will bring joy. Be respectful and considerate in your romantic relationship. A work-related journey is likely to bring positive results—stay composed and express yourself clearly in interviews. Unfortunately, your free time may be taken up by unimportant tasks today. Your spouse might not be as attentive to your daily needs, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Incorporate more jaggery and lentils into your diet to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Aquarius: It's a great day for your health, as your positive mindset will keep you energized and confident. However, avoid investing in land or property today, as it may lead to unfavorable outcomes. It's an auspicious day to give and receive gifts from loved ones. Plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. A positive shift in your work environment is likely. As a person, you enjoy both socializing with friends and cherishing solitude, and today, you’ll find time for yourself despite a busy schedule. Expect to witness the deeply romantic side of your partner today. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and show respect toward women to ensure steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11.15 am.

Pisces: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness. A financial boost today will help ease many of your monetary concerns. Your family will hold a special place in your heart. Keep your love life private rather than making it a topic of discussion. You'll find yourself in the spotlight today, with success well within reach. A peaceful retreat away from relatives will feel refreshing. While you may face some challenges with family members, your spouse's affectionate care will bring comfort by the end of the day. Remedy: Recite Shri Suktam, especially on Fridays, to enhance and nurture your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Auspicious Time: 7.15 pm to 9.15 pm.