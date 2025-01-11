Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 January 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Take the opportunity to unwind and pamper yourself today. Treat your body to a soothing oil massage to ease muscle tension. Consider making thoughtful, long-term investments, as they may bring significant benefits. A heartfelt letter arriving by post could bring joyful news for your entire family. Stand firm against unreasonable demands in your relationship. At home, rituals, ceremonies, or auspicious events may take place, adding a spiritual touch to the day. Be prepared, however, as the absence of domestic help might cause some friction with your partner. Despite this, you’ll maintain a calm demeanor and engage openly with others. Remedy: To overcome obstacles in your love life, share a meal with someone who is visually impaired.

Lucky Colour: Bright Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your chances of recovering from a physical ailment are strong, allowing you to consider participating in sports competitions. However, financial challenges might arise due to a family member’s illness. During this time, prioritize their well-being over monetary concerns. Take a moment to relax and cherish the company of close friends and family. Be discreet about your love life and avoid drawing unnecessary attention to it. While you may wish to spend quality time with your partner, important commitments might prevent you from doing so. Remember, marriage is not just about cohabiting—it’s about nurturing the relationship by spending meaningful time together. Be mindful of your humor when joking with friends, as overstepping boundaries could strain your bond. Remedy: To enhance romance in your relationship, offer oil and prasad at a Shani temple.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.20 pm.

Gemini: Your rude behavior could upset your wife, so it’s essential to understand that disrespect and taking someone for granted can seriously harm a relationship. Today, you are likely to have a substantial amount of money, bringing you peace of mind. An invitation to your child’s award ceremony will fill you with pride and joy as they meet your expectations, making a cherished dream come true. Love and romance may brighten your day. However, stay vigilant with your belongings to avoid potential loss or theft. This day has the potential to be one of the most memorable in your married life. Your evening could also turn lively as you enjoy a wonderful time with friends—just remember to practice moderation. Remedy: Incorporate more green grams into your diet for improved health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Cancer: Your child’s achievements will bring you immense joy and pride. However, those who have taken loans may find themselves needing to repay them, which could strain your finances. Small changes around the house might be made to enhance its appearance. Your love life is set to improve as your bond with your partner grows stronger. Spend your free time today engaging in heartfelt conversations with younger family members. You'll gain a deeper appreciation for your marriage and realize that the promises you made to each other truly hold meaning—your spouse is your soulmate. Additionally, reconnecting with an old friend after a long time will remind you how quickly time flies. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family or friend circle to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2.40 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will leave you feeling relaxed and joyful. While you might spend generously on a party with friends today, your financial stability will remain intact. Others may inspire you with new hopes and aspirations, but your success will largely depend on your own efforts. Avoid making overly sentimental remarks to your partner today. Elderly individuals of this zodiac sign might enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. However, concerns about your spouse’s declining health could cause you some stress. Make it a point to complete tasks today instead of postponing them. Remedy: Recite the Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly to ensure harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Your tendency to doubt others could lead to setbacks, so try to approach situations with an open mind. Avoid investing in land or property today, as it might result in unfavorable outcomes. If someone irritates you, it’s best to ignore them and maintain your peace of mind. Your work may take a backseat as you immerse yourself in comfort, joy, and intimacy with your partner. Understanding the value of personal space, you’ll likely enjoy some free time today, which you can use to play a game or hit the gym. The day holds the promise of showcasing the brighter side of marriage. A romantic candlelight dinner with your special someone can help you unwind and shed the stress accumulated over the week. Remedy: Strengthen your financial stability by offering help and service to saintly individuals, monks, nuns, or those in religious orders.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 am to 8 am.

Libra: Your hopes will blossom like a radiant, fragrant flower. Today, one of your parents may offer valuable advice about the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as ignoring it could lead to challenges in the future. Positive changes in your home environment will create a more harmonious atmosphere. You’ll find fulfillment in life by bringing joy to others and letting go of past grievances. Avoid making harsh remarks, even if provoked into an argument, to maintain peace. Concerns about your spouse’s health might weigh on your mind. On a brighter note, your energetic and enthusiastic approach to work is likely to impress your colleagues. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by offering yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Your energy may dwindle just as success feels within reach, so stay determined. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is a wise choice for long-term financial gains. An invitation to your child’s award ceremony will fill you with pride and happiness, as their accomplishments align with your dreams. However, emotional challenges in your love life may arise today. Consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or another peaceful religious place to avoid unnecessary conflicts and find inner calm. If your married life feels monotonous, introduce some excitement—singing and dancing can be a great way to relieve the stress and exhaustion you’ve accumulated throughout the week. Remedy: For better health, drink water from a silver vessel regularly.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Your dearest dream is likely to come true, but try to manage your excitement to avoid any unintended issues. Financial gains are expected from multiple sources, adding to your stability. Be generous and understanding while resolving personal matters, but choose your words carefully to avoid hurting those who care for you. Your partner may look forward to spending quality time together and might also appreciate a thoughtful gift. In your free time, you could enjoy playing a game, but stay vigilant, as there’s a small chance of an accident. Your spouse’s understanding and support will uplift your spirits and make you feel deeply cherished. Time flies when you’re with children, and today, you’ll experience this joy while spending precious moments with them. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to strengthen family bonds and enhance happiness at home.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: A friend may introduce you to someone special who will leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring positivity and good fortune. The cheerful and lively attitude of your family members will create a pleasant atmosphere at home. However, tread carefully, as your spouse may be in a sensitive mood. In your free time, you’ll finally tackle tasks you’ve long planned but never had the chance to complete. Be prepared, as your spouse’s relatives might create some tension in your marital harmony. If your advice goes unheeded, remain calm—take time to understand the situation and respond thoughtfully. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, have crystal sugar (mishri) with water to foster sweetness in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Encourage your mind to embrace positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. Once these emotions take control, your mind will naturally respond positively to all situations. Today, a chronic health issue may flare up, possibly requiring a visit to the hospital and leading to some unexpected expenses. However, your efforts, combined with the support of your family, will bring success and happiness. It’s going to be a wonderful day in your love life. This is also an excellent time for social or religious gatherings. You’ll realize just how sweet your life partner is, even more than saccharin. However, your personality might not resonate well with others today, so it’s a good idea to reassess your approach and make positive changes in both your life and attitude. Remedy: To maintain peace and happiness at home, place pieces of white marble in your bathroom or in the corners of your house.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Avoid self-medicating, as it may increase the risk of developing a dependency. Today, you are likely to experience financial benefits thanks to your children, which will bring you great joy. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight, making you feel appreciated. There may be an unexpected surge of romantic feelings. Although you plan to spend quality time with your spouse and take them out, their ill health might prevent you from doing so. However, your spouse will be full of energy and love today. Be cautious about investing in stocks or companies you are unfamiliar with—consult with close associates before making any decisions. Remedy: To enjoy good health, keep the central area of your home clean and tidy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.