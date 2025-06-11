horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 June 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your polite nature will earn you appreciation and praise from many people today. If you had made any investments in the past, you may start seeing profits now. Try to support your brother in managing situations calmly. Avoid escalating any arguments—focus on resolving issues peacefully. You and your partner will share deep emotional moments and enjoy each other’s company. Things look positive at work, but you might feel like taking an unexpected break to spend time with your family. However, be cautious—there could be tension between you and your spouse. Talk openly to clear up misunderstandings before they grow worse. Remedy: Repairing old or torn books at home can help bring harmony and happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Pay special attention to your diet today, especially if you suffer from migraines. Skipping meals could lead to unnecessary emotional stress. If you've been trying to get a loan for a while, today might bring good news on that front. You might enjoy a fresh start today with a new look, new clothes, or even new friends. However, be cautious at home, as your spouse may be in a bad mood. Handle the situation with patience. This is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Before starting anything new, speak to experienced people in that field. If you have time, meet them and get their advice—it could be very helpful. Be alert, as a stranger might create misunderstandings between you and your partner. Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in a pot of water overnight. Drink the water the next morning to bring positivity and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Avoid drinking alcohol today, as it could disturb your sleep and prevent you from getting proper rest. If you run a business with close friends or relatives, be extra cautious—there is a risk of financial loss. A strong understanding with your spouse will bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your home. Try to keep your emotions in check, as getting too carried away could put your relationship at risk. Travel may help you expand your business network. You might also enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen your bond with them. Today, you’ll find quality time to spend with your spouse, but be mindful of your health—it may take a hit. Remedy: Offer green chillies to a parrot to bring positivity and good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: You may face some setbacks today, but don’t lose hope. Take them as learning experiences and work even harder to achieve your goals. Support from a relative during tough times will be helpful. You might have to spend a significant amount of money on your mother’s or father’s health. While this could strain your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. You’ll enjoy social interactions, but avoid sharing personal secrets with others. Try to motivate someone who is struggling in love—your support can make a big difference. Work-wise, things look positive, and you’ll likely stay in a good mood throughout the day. Take time to reflect on your weaknesses and focus on self-improvement. You can expect a better-than-usual day with your spouse—cherish the moments together. Remedy: To strengthen your financial condition, wash your feet before meals. If that’s not possible, at least remove your footwear while eating.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Meditation can help you feel calm and relaxed today. There will be frequent financial transactions throughout the day, but by the end, you’ll manage to save a good amount. You may come across an unexpected family secret that surprises you. You'll feel like opening up to your partner about your struggles, but they might focus on their problems instead, which could leave you feeling disappointed. At work, your ideas and opinions will be respected and taken seriously. However, you might receive some upsetting news from your in-laws' side, which could put you in a reflective or emotional mood. You and your spouse may benefit from giving each other a little space to bring balance and harmony to your married life. Remedy: Wear green-coloured shoes to enhance happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Start practising meditation and yoga to boost your physical health and build mental strength. You may end up spending quite a bit on small household items today, which could leave you feeling mentally drained. Work-related stress might keep you occupied, leaving little time for your family and friends. There's a chance someone might express romantic interest in you today. Things at work will go smoothly, and your mood is likely to stay positive. Although you'll have plenty of free time due to the Moon's position, you may not be able to use it the way you’d like. Something unusual and memorable may happen in your married life today, making the day stand out from the usual routine. Remedy: Wear gold, according to your affordability, to bring steady improvement in your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Libra: Think carefully before you speak today—your words might unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings. Businesspeople and traders are likely to see good profits, bringing happiness and relief. You may attract attention effortlessly today, without doing much. In matters of love, the line between dreams and reality may blur, filling your day with romantic joy. It’s a great time to build professional connections, especially with people from other countries. If you’re travelling, don’t forget to carry all your important documents. Marriage feels truly special today—your spouse will show you the meaning of a heavenly bond. Remedy: For better health, look at your reflection in mustard oil and then donate it.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Scorpio: You’re in for a joyful day as you focus on enjoying life to the fullest. Any investment related to your home is likely to bring good returns. Spending time with friends will be fun, but be extra cautious while driving. Your love life may take a new turn today—your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Take your time and think through all aspects before making any decision. Avoid getting involved in joint ventures, as others may try to take advantage of you. You may find an old item at home today that brings back memories, and you might spend hours cleaning or organising it. In your married life, this day will feel like a sweet treat—something special and delightful. Remedy: For business benefits, immerse revadi (a mix of sesame seeds and sugar) in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Sagittarius: Your energy levels will be high today, so make the most of it by finishing any pending tasks. You may feel like travelling and spending money, but doing so might lead to regret later. An invitation to your child’s award function will bring you joy and pride, especially as they meet your expectations—it’ll feel like a dream come true. If you're single, you may meet someone special today. However, make sure you know their relationship status before taking things further. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress in your personal or professional life is clearly visible. It’s a good day overall—you’ll manage your responsibilities and still find time to relax. In your married life, the day will feel like a sweet and memorable treat. Remedy: Serve and help patients in hospitals to enjoy good financial health.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Capricorn: You may feel a bit insecure or disoriented today, which could lead to lightheadedness—take care of your health. On the brighter side, it's a high-energy day with chances of unexpected gains. Make time to visit friends who may need your support. Love is in the air—everything around you will feel more vibrant and beautiful because you’re filled with romantic feelings. Retailers and wholesalers can expect a profitable day. You may enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen your bond. When it comes to your married life, things are likely to turn in your favour in a pleasant and surprising way. Remedy: Support and care for people with leprosy and help those who are hearing or speech impaired to maintain good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid eating uncovered or exposed food today, as it could make you unwell. On the financial front, things look strong. Thanks to favourable planetary positions, you’ll have multiple opportunities to earn money. Everything seems smooth on the family front, and you’ll receive full support for your plans. You may also meet someone who brings a new spark of love into your life. Female colleagues will be supportive in helping you complete new tasks at work. Someone close to you may want to spend time together, but due to your busy schedule, you might not be able to meet their expectations. This could leave both of you feeling disappointed. In your married life, expect a romantic atmosphere filled with soft music, scented candles, delicious food, and warm moments with your spouse. Remedy: For better health, feed rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Focus on improving your health and overall personality—it will lead to a better quality of life. Avoid lending money to people who approach you for short-term loans. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell—they’ll appreciate your presence. Be cautious in matters of love today, as getting emotionally involved might not be wise. You may meet someone impressive at work, but certain issues in the workplace could upset you and distract you from your tasks. Family matters might feel a bit challenging, but your spouse will bring comfort and emotional support by the end of the day. Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from the soil of the tree on your forehead to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.