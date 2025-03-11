Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 March 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Your low energy levels may have a prolonged negative impact on your health. Engaging in creative activities and staying motivated will help you combat illness effectively. Businesspeople stepping out for work should ensure their money is stored securely, as there is a risk of theft. Small changes around the house will enhance its appearance. If you express love and care, your partner will be a source of immense happiness today. Make the most of new financial opportunities that come to mind. Travel, entertainment, and social interactions will be part of your plans today. Your spouse’s warmth and affection will make you feel truly special. Remedy: Regular consumption of Triphala (a blend of three herbal powders) can significantly improve your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Take care of your health, or things may take a turn for the worse. A creditor may approach you today for loan repayment. While you may settle the dues, it could strain your finances, so it is advisable to avoid borrowing. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell. Love brings immense joy, and today, you are fortunate to experience this bliss. Businesspeople should refrain from sharing confidential details about their plans, as doing so may lead to complications. You have a unique personality and enjoy solitude, but work commitments may keep you occupied even in your free time. Married life comes with its own joys, and today, you will cherish them all. Remedy: Offer white flowers along with some money in flowing water to attract positive health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Gemini: Your charming personality will draw attention today. While travel may be exhausting for some, it is likely to bring financial gains. Elderly family members may have high expectations that seem unreasonable. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality, filling your day with bliss. At work, you may struggle to focus due to indecision and a lack of motivation. You might even consider leaving early to spend quality time with your family, perhaps watching a movie or visiting a park. Your partner will make the day even more special by taking you on an emotional and romantic journey. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by distributing kheer (a rice-based sweet dish) to underprivileged girls.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm and 3 pm.

Cancer: You may feel emotionally unsettled today, so be mindful of your words and actions around others. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. A festive atmosphere at home will help relieve stress—make sure to actively participate rather than just observing. In love, maintain your individuality instead of being overly submissive. At work, your colleagues may get frustrated if you are not direct in your responses. Consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place to avoid unnecessary conflicts. If your married life feels monotonous, add some excitement to rekindle the spark. Remedy: Donating black and white blankets at sacred places can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.

Leo: You will be full of energy today, but work pressure may leave you feeling irritated. Being financially wise, the money you save today will prove helpful in overcoming future challenges. A festive atmosphere at home will bring relief—be sure to participate actively rather than just observing. Romance is in the air, so plan something special for the evening to make it truly memorable. Despite minor hurdles, the day holds great potential for achievements. However, be mindful of colleagues who may become moody if things don’t go their way. Someone close to you may seek your time, but a busy schedule could prevent you from fulfilling their wishes, leaving both of you disappointed. Married life will bring a deep sense of joy and fulfillment today. Remedy: Offer help and services at auspicious events like weddings with full dedication. This will bring prosperity to your business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Virgo: Your polite nature will earn you appreciation, with many people showering you with compliments. Secure your extra money in a safe investment that will benefit you in the future. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress—be sure to actively participate rather than just observing. Minor misunderstandings may strain your relationship with your partner, so be patient and understanding. Embracing new technology will be crucial to keeping up with changing times. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to find some time for yourself, allowing you to engage in creative activities. However, your spouse may seem indifferent to your health today, which could be disappointing. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, donate a coconut and seven almonds at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Libra: Your past achievements will boost your confidence today. If you're running a small business, seeking advice from close friends or family could lead to valuable financial insights. Your positive and lively attitude will create a warm, joyful atmosphere at home. Embrace opportunities for intimacy with your partner — it may become a cherished memory. Your dedication at work is set to pay off, possibly with a well-deserved promotion. Focus less on immediate financial rewards; your efforts will bring long-term benefits. An old acquaintance may reconnect with you, adding a special touch to the day. Even if the world feels chaotic, you'll find comfort and love in your partner's embrace. Remedy: Reciting the Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly can help maintain harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: Low energy levels may leave you feeling drained, but staying engaged in creative activities and maintaining a positive mindset can help you overcome this. Wise decisions could bring in some extra income today. Spending quality time with children will be meaningful, and you may even find yourself falling in love at first sight. Rely on your skills and experience to handle work matters with ease. This evening, you might feel the urge to step outside for some fresh air — a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a park could be refreshing. The day also holds the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: Ensure your home gets plenty of sunlight to support your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Stay focused and avoid confusion or frustration to maintain mental clarity. If you’ve invested based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you’re likely to see positive returns today. Expect a lively and enjoyable evening as guests fill your home with warmth and cheer. You may find yourself arguing with your partner to prove a point, but their calm and understanding nature will help resolve the situation peacefully. When handling important business negotiations, manage your emotions carefully. Business owners may feel inclined to spend more time with family than at work today — a choice that will strengthen family bonds. However, concerns about your spouse's health may weigh on your mind. Remedy: Wearing Rudraksha beads around your neck can promote professional success and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Expectant mothers should take extra caution today, especially while walking. Support from your brother or sister may bring unexpected benefits. You'll likely be the center of attention at a social gathering, but be mindful — outside interference could lead to tension. However, you'll also contribute to something significant, earning praise and rewards for your efforts. Today, you might come across an old item at home that stirs fond childhood memories, leaving you feeling nostalgic. Your spouse may unintentionally say or do something that upsets you, but it’s likely to be short-lived. Remedy: For better health, try eating while facing east.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Tackle negative thoughts before they affect your mental well-being. Engaging in charitable activities or donations can help you find peace of mind. Today, long-overdue payments are likely to be recovered, and your children may make you proud with their achievements. When it comes to love, avoid being too assertive — patience will serve you better. Your dedication and attention to detail will earn you recognition. Be mindful of overspending if you go shopping. You may misinterpret something your spouse says or does, which could leave you feeling upset throughout the day. Remedy: Incorporate more yellow-colored foods like turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin into your diet to strengthen your bond with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: Spending time outdoors will do wonders for your well-being. Living too cautiously and constantly worrying about security can limit both your physical and mental growth, potentially leaving you feeling anxious. Financial gains may come from multiple sources today. It’s also a great day to reconnect with people you don’t often get to see. Be mindful of your words in romantic conversations — kindness will go a long way. A significant work decision may arise, and acting quickly and decisively will give you an advantage. Listening to your subordinates could provide valuable insights. Your charming and outgoing nature will draw attention and put you in the spotlight. However, you may feel that your partner is prioritizing their own family’s needs over yours, which could leave you feeling overlooked. Remedy: Feeding black-and-white cows can help strengthen and revitalize your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.