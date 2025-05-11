Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 May 2025, Monday.

Aries: Avoid eating oily or high-cholesterol food to stay healthy. Managing your money wisely is important, as it can support you during tough times. So, start saving and investing now to avoid future financial problems. You may enjoy happy moments with your family and friends. Meeting an old friend might make you feel excited and emotional. Your efforts at work are likely to be recognised, and a promotion could be on the way. Don’t focus only on immediate financial gains—your dedication will pay off in the long run. Today, you might surprise yourself by using your hidden talents in the best way possible. While jokes about married life are common on social media, today you may feel deeply touched as you realise some beautiful truths about your relationship. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Take some time to relax in the evening. You might receive support or gain something beneficial through your brother or sister today. Consider planning something meaningful for your children—make sure it’s realistic and achievable. This gesture could become a lasting memory for future generations. There’s a strong possibility of experiencing something delightful or special, like catching the most beautiful fish in the lake. At work, use your skills and experience to overcome any challenges. Even a small effort today can solve a big issue for good. While people close to you may seek your attention, you might prefer spending some quiet time alone for inner peace. Your spouse will be especially loving and full of energy today, which could brighten your mood. Remedy: Pour milk at the base of a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the wet soil from there on your forehead to bring good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.

Gemini: It’s a day to relax and enjoy yourself. Your financial situation may improve, but ongoing expenses could still slow down your plans. Support your brother in managing things effectively. Avoid letting small disagreements turn into bigger issues—try to resolve them calmly. Your partner may feel hurt by something you said, so it's best to recognise your mistake and make things right before tensions rise. At work, stay ahead by adopting new technologies and learning the latest skills. Remember, success comes to those who take initiative and put in the effort. Today, you’ll truly feel grateful for having such a wonderful life partner by your side. Remedy: To boost your professional success, keep Dhruv grass, green leaf stems, and tulsi (basil) at home. Replace them with fresh ones once they dry out.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Overcome feelings of loneliness by spending quality time with your family. If you have extra money, consider investing it in real estate for long-term gains. Be mindful of your words when speaking in groups—impulsive comments could draw criticism. Today, love may come your way in an unexpected and magical manner. It’s a favourable day to put your plans into action or sign new deals. A family member may ask for your time, and while you’ll agree, it might take up more time than expected. Your spouse will go the extra mile today to bring you happiness and make you feel special. Remedy: For better health, feed food and fodder to cows with black and white spots.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Leo: Try to keep your emotions in check today. Make smart decisions when it comes to investments. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring you great joy. Avoid getting involved in matters where others are interfering, as it may lead to tension. Even if some senior colleagues disagree with you, it's important to stay calm and composed. Students should avoid delaying their work—use your free time wisely to complete tasks. This will help you in the long run. Your spouse may spend more time with their friends today, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: For better health, nail copper nails into the four corners of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Virgo: Take good care of your health today. Businesspeople and traders may see profits, bringing smiles and satisfaction. You’ll play the role of a peacemaker at home. Listening to everyone’s concerns will help maintain harmony in the family. Your partner may want to spend quality time with you and might expect a small gift as well. New challenges may arise at work, especially if you're not careful with your words or actions—handle situations with tact and diplomacy. You might end up spending most of the day resting at home, but by evening, you'll realise how valuable time really is. The illness of a child or an elderly family member could cause stress and may affect your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: Feed wheat and jaggery to cows to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.

Libra: Sharing happiness with others can do wonders for your health. Your financial condition is likely to improve today as pending payments come through. Use your free time for selfless acts—they will bring immense joy to you and your family. However, emotional ups and downs may trouble you. Your continued hard work will bring rewarding results. You may come up with a new idea or project in your free time, but it could keep you so busy that everything else gets sidelined. Some of your tasks might be affected due to your spouse’s poor health, which could cause concern. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, offer raw milk, curd, or buttermilk on a Shivling as part of a ritual (abhishek).

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and make time for some relaxation or fun. Be careful while handling financial matters and fulfilling commitments. You may make new friends at a social event or gathering. A romantic moment might come your way, though it may be brief. Avoid getting lost in daydreams—it could affect your progress. Don’t rely on others to do your work; take responsibility and make the best use of your time to achieve your goals. At the same time, remember that being flexible and spending quality time with your family is just as important. If you plan a romantic outing with your spouse today, it could strengthen your relationship. Remedy: For better financial stability, use a moderate amount of red chilli while cooking.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sagittarius: Don't ignore stress—it’s becoming a serious issue, just like smoking or alcohol. On the financial front, things look positive. If someone owes you money, there's a good chance you’ll get it back today. Be careful not to let friends misuse your kindness. Watch your words—speaking harshly might upset your partner and disturb the harmony in your relationship. At work, your senior may appreciate the quality of your efforts. Attending seminars or exhibitions could open up new learning opportunities and useful contacts. Your spouse might unintentionally interfere with your plans today, but try to stay calm and patient. Remedy: Offer water and walk around a Peepal tree, especially on Saturdays, for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

Capricorn: A compliment from a friend today will bring you happiness, as it reflects the selfless nature you’ve developed—just like a tree providing shade to others while enduring the heat itself. If you’ve taken out loans, you might face some difficulties in repaying them today. It's also a good time to reconsider your controlling attitude within your family. Working together and sharing life’s ups and downs will bring them great happiness. Apologise for any harsh words you may have said to your partner. At work, stay calm and only speak when necessary—unnecessary comments could get you into trouble. You may be tempted to waste your free time on your phone or watching TV, but this could annoy your spouse, especially if you’re not engaging with them. Remember, marriage is about more than just living together—it’s important to spend quality time with your partner. Remedy: For better financial growth, keep the roots of a Bael tree (wood apple) wrapped in red or orange cloth in your pocket.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Today is a day for relaxation and enjoyment. If you're married, you may need to spend a significant amount of money on your children's education. Along with that, pay attention to the needs of your children and the improvement of your home. A house without children may feel empty, no matter how tidy it is—children bring warmth and joy to a home. You may need to let go of romantic fantasies as you face some practical realities. Your ability to learn new things will be impressive today, and communication will be your strength. However, be careful, as your spouse may feel upset if you forget to share something important with them today. Remedy: Gift perfumes or scented items to your partner to help keep your relationship smooth and loving.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Pisces: Any physical changes you make today will definitely improve your appearance. Avoid investing in joint ventures or questionable financial schemes. It’s a good day for spending time with family and friends. Try to be patient and understanding with your partner, as failing to do so could lead to trouble. You have the potential to achieve a lot, so seize any opportunities that come your way. If you go shopping, be mindful of your spending and avoid being too extravagant. Your spouse will be full of energy and affection today, making for a joyful atmosphere. Remedy: Regularly perform abhishek to Shivling to boost your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: After 5 pm.