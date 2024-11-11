Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 November 2024, Tuesday.

Aries: Building castles in the air won’t help. It's time to take practical steps to meet your family's expectations. Today, consider seeking financial advice from the seniors in your family and applying it to improve your financial management and savings. This is also a favourable time for marriage prospects. Love is in the air, making everything around you feel brighter and more beautiful. Channel your energy toward achieving your professional goals today. For those of this zodiac sign, spending time at home watching a movie or game with siblings can strengthen your bond. Your spouse may surprise you with something special today. Remedy: For good health, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a diya (ghee lamp).

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Taurus: You'll feel full of energy today and may accomplish something remarkable. Instead of staying idle, consider getting involved in activities that could boost your income. Be cautious with friends, business associates, and relatives; they may not prioritize your interests. Expect to share a lot of positivity and affection with others today. You may also find yourself managing significant land deals or coordinating teams in entertainment projects. Those with busy schedules may finally get some alone time, though a household chore might take up much of it. Your spouse will express beautiful words today, making you feel truly valued. Remedy: To enhance happiness in the family, distribute milk and mishri (sugar crystals) to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Gemini: Expectant mothers should take extra care while walking. You may see an increase in income from previous investments. Later in the day, you'll likely want to relax and enjoy time with family. A visit to a scenic spot could add a spark to your love life. Your ability to learn new things will be impressive today. Volunteering will not only benefit those you help but also boost your self-esteem. If you've felt weighed down by difficulties, today you may start feeling more blessed. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to promote continued good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Cancer: Shake off any gloom that’s holding you back and affecting your progress. Advice from your father could be especially helpful at work today. Make it a priority to focus on your family's needs. Your partner might want to share their own thoughts today rather than listen, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled. If you're in business, avoid sharing sensitive details about your plans, as it could lead to problems. Your creativity and enthusiasm will bring you success today. Your spouse will show understanding and support for your weaknesses, bringing you joy. Remedy: Wearing yellow more often can help boost your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 4 pm.

Leo: Control your emotions and let go of fears quickly, as they could negatively impact your health. You might need to spend on your partner’s medical expenses today, but don't worry—your long-term savings will cover it. Your stubbornness could disturb your parents, so consider their advice and stay respectful to maintain family harmony. Avoid giving in to your partner's emotional demands. Deserving employees may see promotions or financial rewards. Students should avoid procrastinating today and use free time to complete tasks—it will be beneficial. You may have a disagreement with your spouse over a major expense. Remedy: Hang curtains in cream, white, or pastel colours at home to boost family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: Before 3 pm.

Virgo: Engaging in a sport today will keep you fit. Business-wise, you might see substantial profits and have the chance to elevate your venture. Don’t stress over your child’s studies—any current issues are temporary and will soon pass. Romance is in the air as a friendship deepens. It's a favourable day to send out resumes or attend interviews. However, you may face feedback from your senior about incomplete past tasks, which could take up your free time today as you work to catch up. Expect an evening filled with romantic music, candles, good food, and drinks with your spouse. Remedy: Support and assist visually impaired individuals to keep their love life smooth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Libra: Engaging in charity work today will bring you mental peace and comfort. You may feel inclined to be generous with others, but be mindful of overspending. Be cautious with your words, as they could unintentionally hurt your grandparents’ feelings—sometimes staying quiet is better than saying something unnecessary. Remember, we add meaning to life through thoughtful actions. Show them you care through kindness and patience. Love may bring joy into your day. Pending projects and plans will start to take shape. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder may offer valuable insights. Today, you may experience the deep joy of marriage. Remedy: For a prosperous financial life, consider gifting books, educational materials, or reading resources to deserving individuals, academics, or scholars.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Scorpio: Your deepest dream is set to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check—too much enthusiasm could create unintended challenges. Investments made today will strengthen your financial security and prosperity. Focus on supporting your family with actions rooted in love and a positive outlook, rather than self-interest. You may experience the sweet joy of love today. Your confidence will shine at work, helping you influence others and gain their support. Tonight, you may feel the urge to step out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Your spouse might surprise you with a thoughtful gift. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them in your home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.40 pm to 6.10 pm.

Sagittarius: You may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. Since financial needs can arise unexpectedly, start planning and saving as much as possible now. Today, you’re likely to make some significant changes in and around your home. Your love life is set to improve as you build a stronger connection. With your abilities, you can achieve a lot, so pursue the opportunities that come your way. A distant relative might visit unexpectedly, taking up much of your time. People around you may do something today that rekindles your partner's affection for you. Remedy: To enhance your financial situation, accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them in your home.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Capricorn: Your health will remain steady despite a busy schedule, but don’t take it for granted—caring for your life is your true commitment. You may encounter financial challenges today, but with wisdom and careful handling, you could turn a potential loss into a gain. Watch out for stubborn behavior, as it may upset family members and close friends. Despite work pressures, your partner will bring you deep romantic joy. Admitting any mistakes at work can work in your favor, but take time to analyze ways to improve and offer apologies to anyone affected. Remember, mistakes are natural, but only a fool repeats them. Your competitive spirit will help you excel in any contest you join. An old friend might visit and bring back cherished memories with your spouse. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, consider gifting a gold or bronze idol of your family deity to a religious or sacred institution.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12.20 pm to 2 pm.

Aquarius: Your children will brighten up your evening—plan a nice dinner to unwind from a long, busy day. Their presence will re-energize you. Joining a large group activity will be highly enjoyable, but expect your expenses to rise. Today, you’ll be the center of attention and may have so many options that choosing among them could be a challenge. Avoid giving in to unreasonable demands in your love life. It’s one of those great days at work, where colleagues appreciate your efforts, and even your boss seems pleased with your progress. Business owners can expect good profits today. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will be on your agenda. After a heated discussion during the day, you’ll enjoy a peaceful evening with your spouse. Remedy: For strong financial growth, drink water that has been stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: You may feel a release from tension today. Stick to your budget to avoid any financial strain. Avoid making quick judgments about others; they may be facing pressures and could use your compassion and understanding. If you’re feeling down, be mindful as it may affect your spouse’s mood. Deserving employees might see promotions or financial rewards today. While travel will be beneficial, it could also be costly. Today, your spouse may prioritize their own family over yours in a time of need, which could feel disappointing. Remedy: For financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet flour balls in the same oil, and offer them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.