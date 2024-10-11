Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 October 2024, Saturday.

Aries: Don't feel anxious or lose your confidence when interacting with high-profile individuals. Just as capital is crucial for a business, confidence is essential for your well-being. Channel your innovative ideas to find ways to earn some extra income. Expect a lively and joyful atmosphere at home this evening, as guests gather for a delightful time. For some, a new romantic relationship is on the horizon, promising to bring more happiness and vibrancy to life. You'll share quality moments with your spouse today, though an old unresolved issue might cause a minor conflict. However, your partner will be full of energy and affection, making it easier to resolve matters. Spend meaningful time together, as these moments help strengthen your emotional bond. Remedy: To enhance your health, consider wearing a string of black and white pearls around your neck.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Taurus: Your long-awaited dream is likely to come true, but it's important to stay calm, as too much excitement could lead to complications. Married couples may have to spend a significant amount on their children's education today. Family matters might not be as smooth as expected, with a potential for arguments or disagreements. It's important to stay composed in such situations. Love could take you to a new emotional space, even without leaving where you are. A romantic getaway might be on the cards today. You could also find joy in spending the entire day alone, perhaps reading a book, which would be your idea of a perfect day. Your partner seems to be in a wonderful mood, and all you need to do is support them to make this one of the best days of your married life. However, your personality might not sit well with others today, so consider making some positive changes in your attitude and behaviour. Remedy: To improve financial prospects, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Stay away from aggressive, critical behaviour and dishonest tendencies.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

Gemini: You are likely to engage in some physical activity today, which will help you stay fit. Financial improvements are on the horizon. Your friends will lift your spirits by planning something fun for the evening. However, you might feel mentally stressed as work pressure builds up. Try to relax in the latter part of the day. You may feel that your partner isn't giving you enough attention, and you might address this openly, expressing your concerns. Relatives from your spouse's side could disrupt the harmony in your marriage, so stay calm and handle the situation with care. Remember, you can steer your life in the right direction if you surround yourself with positive thoughts and supportive people. Remedy: Wearing silver bangles or bracelets could enhance your love life and make it more memorable.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: You will feel a boost of confidence and energy today. However, unexpected expenses may put some strain on your finances. A visit to a religious place or meeting with a relative could also be on the agenda. In terms of your love life, it's a great day—continue nurturing the affection with your partner. You might also receive insightful guidance from a spiritual leader or elder. Physical closeness with your spouse will be at its peak. However, you may find yourself lost in your thoughts, which could unintentionally upset your family, so try to stay engaged with them. Remedy: Show respect and honor to scholars, intellectuals, and wise individuals to ensure steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m and 2:00 p.m.

Leo: You are likely to enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, be cautious and avoid anything that could weaken your energy. Financially, the planetary alignment is not in your favor today, so be extra careful with your money and keep it secure. Spend a peaceful, quiet day with your family. If others approach you with problems, try not to get too involved or let it affect your peace of mind. A close friend might be there to offer emotional support during a tough moment. You might also enjoy a movie or a game at home with your siblings, strengthening your bond with them. Although men and women may have different approaches, today is a day where those differences will fade, creating harmony between partners. It’s the perfect day for movies, parties, and hanging out with friends. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, consider placing reed over your windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Virgo: Elevate your life to enjoy the deeper beauty of an infinite existence. Letting go of worries is the first step toward this. If you're travelling today, be extra cautious with your belongings, especially your purse, as there is a risk of theft. An old friend might drop by unexpectedly, reviving pleasant memories. Your partner may seem a bit irritable, which could weigh on your mind. Today, you’ll come to appreciate the value of relationships as you spend most of your time with your family. While you might feel annoyed by your partner’s chatter, they will surprise you by doing something truly thoughtful. Remember, relationships are far more valuable than money or wealth. You can always earn money, but love and trust are priceless. Remedy: Avoid consuming meat to help maintain purity in your thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Attending a social gathering today can help uplift your mood. You may receive financial benefits with the help of your siblings, so don't hesitate to seek their advice. However, an old acquaintance might cause some issues, so use your judgment wisely in both personal and romantic matters. Focus on completing your tasks on time today, as someone at home is eagerly waiting for your attention. Your spouse will be very supportive, giving you plenty of time to share your thoughts and feelings. Additionally, you’ll have a warm, friendly conversation with your father, which will bring joy to him. Remedy: To improve your career prospects, float an empty mud pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Scorpio: Today, you can expect to feel healthy and energized, making it a great day to play with your friends. If you operate a small business, seek advice from your close ones today, as their insights could lead to financial benefits. However, someone you live with may become upset if you've been neglecting your household responsibilities. When you go out with your partner, be genuine in both your appearance and behavior. You might enjoy a relaxing day reading an interesting magazine or novel. An old friend could visit, bringing back fond memories with your partner. Your calm demeanor will help create a positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: Enhance positive family interactions by using cream, white, or pastel-colored bedspreads, covers, and quilts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 a.m to 11:00 a.m.

Sagittarius: A smile is the best remedy for all your problems. Today, a close relative may assist you in your business, leading to financial gains. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge could help you make new friends. A romantic encounter may be exciting, but it might not last long. Take a break from work today to spend some quality time with your spouse. However, they may not meet your daily needs, which could put you in a bad mood. If you feel like your words aren’t being heard, try to keep your temper in check. Instead, take a moment to understand the situation and your advice before reacting. Remedy: To enhance your love life, keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth in your home.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Capricorn: An evening with friends is likely to be enjoyable, but be mindful of overeating and excessive drinking. Today, you might receive unexpected payment from a debtor, which could bring you joy and surprise. Remember to fulfill your family obligations. Your partner may be upset today due to family issues, so try to calm them down through conversation. You might find yourself wanting to escape to a peaceful place away from relatives. While your spouse may have doubts about your loyalty because of your busy schedule, they will likely come to understand and give you a comforting hug by the end of the day. Be cautious not to take on more than you can handle, as it could lead to negative consequences. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by donating pure ghee and camphor at religious places.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Aquarius: Don’t worry too much about your health, as stress could make your condition worse. Today, you might find yourself spending money on various things, so it's important to create a solid budget to manage any financial challenges that arise. Being harsh with children may frustrate them, so try to hold back and remember that it can create distance in your relationship. You might feel disappointed in love, but don't lose hope—romantic feelings often return. Your keen observation skills will give you an edge over others. While things may not go exactly as you planned today, you will still enjoy quality time with your partner. You could also take this opportunity to teach younger ones about the importance of water in life. Remedy: For better health and fitness, use plates and spoons made of silver.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Today's entertainment should focus on sports and outdoor activities. An old friend may reach out for financial help, but be cautious, as offering assistance could strain your own finances. Your witty personality will make you the center of attention at social gatherings. Avoid wearing clothes that your partner dislikes, as it might upset them. Consider taking the younger family members to a park or shopping mall for some fun. If a planned meeting gets canceled due to your spouse's health, you may end up enjoying an even better time together. It's never too late to plan for a brighter future. Use today to map out a promising path for yourself and your family. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.