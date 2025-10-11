horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 October 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Your gentle and courteous nature will win hearts today, earning you words of appreciation from many. Before rushing to buy new things, make the most of what you already have — it will bring greater satisfaction. Some emotional changes at home may touch you deeply, yet you’ll find it easy to express your feelings to those who truly matter. You might feel a bit restrained socially, but don’t let it dishearten you. If you’re married, your spouse or children may express that they miss spending time with you. The health of your partner could also affect your routine or delay some of your work. However, a chance meeting with an old friend will remind you how swiftly time flies and fill your heart with warmth. Remedy: Offer Prasad at a Goddess Durga temple to enhance harmony and beauty in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Transform your fears through positive thinking — confront them with courage instead of allowing them to control you. Begin your day with a radiant mindset and a positive aura. However, stay alert, as a small loss or theft of something valuable could momentarily affect your mood. Your spouse’s health may need attention, so offer care and support. Love will bring warmth and meaning today — it’s a feeling best shared with sincerity. Though you’ll have plenty of free time, you may find it difficult to engage in something that truly fulfills you. Your partner, however, will make genuine efforts to bring a smile to your face. Rest might be elusive due to unexpected visits or disturbances from certain friends or relatives, yet remember — every cloud has a silver lining. Use these interactions to build stronger, more understanding relationships; they may prove valuable in the long run. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to enhance your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: Begin your day with meditation and yoga to strengthen both your body and mind, especially to build mental resilience. Married couples may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education today. A disagreement with a neighbour could disturb your peace, but it’s best to stay calm — losing your temper will only worsen the situation. Maintain composure and strive for cordial relations, as harmony is always more rewarding than conflict. Be extra gentle with your partner, as even a small misunderstanding could upset them today. You may also feel drawn toward charity or social work — dedicating your time to a noble cause will bring immense satisfaction and make a meaningful difference. However, a past secret might come to light, leaving your spouse slightly hurt. Seek to reassure them with honesty and warmth. Visiting a religious or spiritual place will help restore your inner peace and balance. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony in your relationships, offer a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Bright Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your health will flourish as you spend joyful moments with others — happiness truly heals. However, don’t neglect your well-being, as carelessness now could cause trouble later. With smart decisions, you could earn some extra income today. A pleasant surprise awaits as your brother proves to be more supportive and understanding than you expected. While work pressure might cause some mental strain in the first half of the day, things will ease as the day progresses. Take time to relax and rejuvenate. Keep an eye on your expenses, as overspending could lead to friction with your spouse. If you go shopping, try to stay mindful — though it’s a good day to refresh your wardrobe with new clothes and footwear, moderation will serve you best. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony in your relationship, gift your partner an item made of shells, pearls, or conch.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Leo: Your kind and compassionate nature will fill the day with joy and positivity. If you’ve invested in property abroad, there’s good news — it could be sold today at a profitable price. Family and children will take center stage, bringing warmth and togetherness. Don’t delay in expressing your feelings to your beloved, as waiting too long may cause regret later. You’ll find some free time today — use it for meditation or quiet reflection, which will help you stay calm and centered. After a few tense days, you and your spouse will rediscover affection and closeness, strengthening your bond once again. However, heavy workload might strain your eyes, so take short breaks and rest when needed. Remedy: Feed a cow with yellow chana dal to boost your creativity and inspire fresh ideas.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Stay mindful of your health — avoid high-calorie foods and stay consistent with your exercise routine. Financially, the day looks promising as money you had lent earlier is likely to return to you by evening, bringing relief and profit. If you feel mentally burdened, open up to your close friends or relatives — sharing your thoughts will help ease the pressure. On the romantic front, things might not go as planned, and even thoughtful gestures may not have the desired effect today. A sense of positivity will fill your home as rituals or auspicious ceremonies take place. However, your spouse may appear indifferent to your health, which could lead to minor misunderstandings within the family. Stay calm and patient — your composed attitude can uplift everyone’s mood and restore harmony. Remedy: Wear a pure silver bangle to strengthen love and emotional balance in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Your playful and childlike spirit will shine through today, filling the day with laughter and light-hearted moments. However, if you’ve borrowed money, you may need to repay it without delay, which could slightly strain your finances. Give attention to your children’s needs and concerns, as your support will mean a lot to them. A sweet, romantic gesture — perhaps sharing candyfloss or toffees — will add charm to your relationship. An unexpected message or meeting with someone from your past may bring nostalgia and make the day memorable. You and your spouse are likely to create a beautiful new memory together, strengthening your bond. Your beloved will be in high spirits and will enjoy your humor and company wholeheartedly. Remedy: Offer milk at a Bhairav temple to bring lasting peace and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Your focus on health and conserving energy will pay off, especially as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll handle fatigue with ease and maintain your enthusiasm throughout the day. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders — their goodwill will bring you luck and success. Your children’s accomplishments will fill your heart with pride and joy. On the romantic front, your partner may shower you with affection and flattering words — enjoy the warmth but stay grounded. A pleasure trip will bring relaxation and happiness, leaving you refreshed. For married individuals, the day promises to be one of the most fulfilling and memorable moments of your relationship. Meanwhile, traders and businesspeople of this zodiac sign may witness remarkable profits, turning long-held dreams into reality. Remedy: Feed black-and-white spotted cows with food and fodder to enhance your health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: You may experience some body pain or fatigue today, so it’s best to avoid physical exertion and allow yourself plenty of rest. Prioritize relaxation and gentle self-care to restore your energy. If you’re involved in a money-related legal case, the outcome is likely to be in your favour, bringing you financial relief and satisfaction. Support from relatives will also make things easier, reminding you that you’re not alone. A romantic opportunity could make this day unforgettable — don’t let hesitation hold you back. You may also receive an unexpected invitation that opens new possibilities or joyful experiences. The evening looks especially promising for quality time with your spouse, filled with warmth and affection. Those travelling might meet a charming stranger, leading to delightful and memorable encounters. Remedy: Include more green grams (moong dal) in your diet to enhance overall health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.

Capricorn: Outings, parties, and joyful gatherings will lift your spirits and keep you in a cheerful mood today. Any investments made now are likely to bring financial growth and long-term security. However, be mindful of your spending habits — an extravagant lifestyle or frequent late nights could create tension at home. In matters of the heart, you’ll feel the deep and soulful essence of love, making the day emotionally fulfilling. Focus on completing your work on time, as someone at home eagerly awaits your presence and care. Expect an evening filled with delicious food and romantic moments, making it truly memorable. Remember, while others may offer advice, only you can find the most reliable solution to your life’s challenges. Trust your inner wisdom. Remedy: De-clutter your home by discarding old clothes, newspapers, and unused items to invite happiness and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Aquarius: A quick temper could spark arguments or confrontations today, so exercise patience and stay calm. Remember, in times of difficulty, your saved wealth will be your greatest support — start saving today and avoid unnecessary expenses. Friends or relatives may drop by, making for a delightful and memorable evening. The power of love will inspire you and give you meaningful reasons to cherish your relationships. You might leave the office earlier than usual, which offers a perfect chance to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. For married couples, today promises to be one of the most joyful and memorable days in your relationship. A relaxing spa session will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Remedy: Donate lentils (masoor dal) to a sweeper or assist them in some other way to promote excellent health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Don’t leave your health to fate — take active steps to improve it, as fortune favours the diligent, not the idle. Financial gains are likely today, but performing charity and making donations will bring you lasting mental peace. A harmonious understanding with your spouse will fill your home with happiness, peace, and prosperity. You may find yourself lost in romantic thoughts and nostalgic memories, adding sweetness to your day. Speak up when asked for your opinion — your insights will be highly appreciated. Efforts to strengthen your marital bond may yield even better results than expected today. You might also indulge your love for food, trying out delicacies or visiting a restaurant that serves exotic cuisine, making the day more enjoyable. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to maintain excellent health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.