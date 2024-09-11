Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 September 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Avoiding arguments with quarrelsome people is important as it may spoil your mood. It’s wise to steer clear of conflicts since they never bring any real benefit. Instead, channel your energy into creative ideas that could earn you some extra money. Your compassion and understanding will be appreciated, but be cautious—making quick judgments could put others under undue stress. You may find it hard to break through certain social barriers but use your professional influence to boost your career opportunities. With dedication, you can achieve great success in your field. Focus on all your skills to maintain an advantage. Today, you’ll have some free time, which is perfect for meditation. This will help you stay mentally calm and peaceful. However, be mindful not to misunderstand your spouse, as it could leave you feeling upset throughout the day. Remedy: To improve health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a secluded area.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: You may feel emotionally unstable today, so be mindful of your behaviour and words when interacting with others. Focus your attention on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Your joyful and energetic mood will spread happiness to those around you, and your devoted love holds a special creative power. It’s a good day to start a new business venture, especially in partnership. Everyone involved is likely to benefit, but take time to carefully consider your potential partners before committing. Your creativity and enthusiasm will help make this another productive day. Expect a deep, heartfelt conversation with your spouse that will strengthen your romantic bond. Remedy: To maintain a balanced and healthy life, consider donating green fabric and bangles to eunuchs. Being kind to this marginalized group, which is ruled by Mercury, can help reduce Mercury's negative influence.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: You may face criticism today due to your habit of pointing out others' flaws. To handle this, keep a good sense of humour and lower your defences, which will help you deal with any critical remarks more easily. Investing in long-term ventures will bring you substantial gains. Be cautious with how you treat children—harshness could upset them and create distance in your relationship. Stay positive and brave in the face of love's challenges. A career change could be beneficial. Consider leaving your current job and exploring a different field, such as Marketing, which may be a better fit for you. Today, you might prefer solitude over socializing and could spend your free time cleaning your house. Expect a lovely romantic day, though minor health issues could cause some discomfort. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to enjoy a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you feeling relaxed and happy today. You'll come to realize the importance of managing your finances wisely, as unnecessary spending can affect your future. Take a generous approach and cherish quality moments with your family. When you're with the love of your life, nothing else matters, and today, this truth will become clear to you. Make sure to finish any pending tasks before your boss notices them. After work, you can unwind by engaging in your favourite hobbies, which will help you relax. Your spouse's innocent gestures will make your day even more delightful. Remedy: Chant the mantra Om Padmaputraaya Vidmahe Amruteshaaya Dheemahi Tanno Ketuhu Prachodayaat 11 times for success in business or work.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.

Leo: Foster a harmonious attitude to overcome any hatred, as it can be more destructive than love and negatively impact your health. Remember, evil often seems to triumph before good prevails. New income opportunities may arise through your connections. An old friend may unexpectedly visit, bringing back fond memories. A positive communication or message from your beloved or spouse will lift your spirits today. Ensure you receive proper credit for your work and act quickly to address any problems, as this will earn you recognition. Today is particularly favourable for your married life. Express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Feed dogs bread or rotis baked in a clay oven for better growth in your profession.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Virgo: Excessive worry and stress could lead to hypertension. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh money. During times of crisis, your family will support and guide you. Observing those who excel in their practices can teach valuable lessons and boost your self-confidence. Today, your love will flourish, highlighting the positive actions you’ve taken. Employees who deserve it may receive promotions or monetary rewards. Explore any travel opportunities that come your way. Your marriage has never been more wonderful than it is today. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: You’ll have high energy today, so use your creative ideas to earn some extra money. Your partner will be supportive and helpful. A phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. At work, you'll find that colleagues and seniors are very cooperative, helping your tasks move forward smoothly. You can enjoy a relaxing day by reading an interesting magazine or novel. Your parents might give your spouse a special blessing or gift, which will positively impact your married life. Remedy: Place a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink the water daily for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: You’ll have high energy today, so make the most of it by finishing any pending tasks. If you’re running a business with family or relatives, exercise caution to avoid potential financial losses. Social activities with your family will create a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere. Don’t give in to unnecessary demands from your partner. At work, you’ll receive love and support from everyone. You might want to spend your free time caring for your mother, but urgent matters could prevent you from doing so, which may be troubling. You’ll enjoy a lovely romantic day, although some health issues might cause discomfort. Remedy: Worship the banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sagittarius: Keep your emotions and impulses in check today. Old-fashioned ideas might be hindering your progress and creating obstacles. To maintain a stable and smooth life, pay close attention to your finances. You might experience some tension, but family support will be there for you. As work pressure increases, you could feel mentally overwhelmed, so make sure to relax later in the day. It’s a good day for businessmen, with a sudden business trip likely to bring positive results. If you're feeling disillusioned with money, love, or family, consider visiting a spiritual teacher for divine comfort. Be aware that relatives might disrupt your marital harmony today. Remedy: Apply saffron tilak on your forehead to stay healthy and free from illness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Your tendency to doubt may lead to setbacks. However, important plans will proceed, resulting in fresh financial gains. Use your intelligence and influence to address sensitive issues at home, and offer clear emotional support to your spouse. Writers and media professionals can anticipate significant recognition today. Although you’ll have plenty of free time due to the Moon’s position, you might find it challenging to use it as you wish. Your spouse will be attentive and give you plenty of time to express your feelings. Remedy: Distribute sweets and savoury treats made from ground yellow chana dal to those in need of excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Aquarius: You’ll enjoy some well-deserved leisure time today. However, you might have a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters. Stay calm, and you’ll be able to resolve the issue smoothly. Friends and family will occupy most of your time. Romance is in the air, with love coming your way—just stay aware of your surroundings. You might struggle to convince your partners to follow your plans. Offering advice to your children about time management and making the most of their time could be beneficial. You and your spouse might argue over minor issues, which could impact your marriage in the long run. Be cautious about trusting others' advice or suggestions. Remedy: Assist physically challenged and differently-abled individuals, and offer them sesame-based treats to bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pisces: You’ll be highly active and agile today, with your health fully supporting you. Those involved in the milk industry are likely to see financial gains. Unexpected guests may arrive at your place in the evening. Amidst the hustle and bustle, you’ll feel fortunate as you realize how special your sweetheart is. If you’ve been trying to connect with someone at work, you might succeed today. Handle any correspondence with care. In your married life, love and good food are key, and today you’ll enjoy both to the fullest. Remedy: Recite the mantra Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha 11 times during the day and evening to maintain family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.