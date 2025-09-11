horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 September 2025, Friday.

Aries: To shake off today’s sentimental mood, you need to let go of the past. A money-related dispute with your spouse is likely, as he or she may criticize your spending habits and lavish lifestyle. Still, your wit will help lighten the atmosphere around you. Romance doesn’t seem promising today. At work, your boss may appreciate your efforts, and you might even get a chance to leave early to spend time with your partner. However, heavy traffic could spoil those plans. Adding to this, your spouse may be too occupied with friends, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Offering a flag or banner at a religious place will help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Take breaks and relax whenever possible during work to avoid exhaustion. Investment in real estate may prove highly rewarding. Love life looks positive, with companionship and bonding growing stronger—your partner will make efforts to keep you happy. Today, you may finally understand why your boss has always been rude to you, which will bring a sense of relief. Despite your busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and enjoy your favorite activities. The evening may turn out to be one of the most memorable with your spouse. Remedy: Maintaining good health can be ensured by regularly watering a tamarind tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Channel your energy towards helping someone in need. After all, what is the worth of this perishable body if it’s not used for the good of others? You have a clear sense of what people expect from you, but avoid overspending today. Make time to visit a relative who is unwell. Love will be in the air, and you may find many opportunities to express your feelings. Recognition and success are also likely to come your way. However, a close one may ask for your time, and being unable to meet their wish could leave both of you disappointed. On the brighter side, the day looks wonderful for your married life—express your love openly to your partner. Remedy: Family life will flourish by honoring and respecting wise individuals, scholars, and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Avoid overeating and consider regular visits to a health club to maintain fitness. Invest your extra money wisely in a secure option that will benefit you in the future. Some disagreements with family members may arise, but don’t let them disturb your peace of mind. You may deeply miss the presence of someone close, making smiles and laughter feel empty. At work, avoid being too outspoken or emotional during meetings, as it could harm your reputation. Attending seminars and exhibitions will help you gain valuable knowledge and useful contacts. In married life, a lack of comfort may leave you feeling suffocated, but an open and honest conversation can ease things. Remedy: Place marbles or colored pebbles in plant pots and keep them in the corners of your home for positivity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you fully. Financial gains from your mother’s side are likely—perhaps through your maternal uncle or grandfather. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. A romantic candlelight meal with your beloved is on the cards. Fresh ideas will prove productive, but avoid overspending while shopping. Married life will feel blissful today, as you experience the true joy of love. Remedy: Placing crystal balls in your bedroom will help improve health.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Give priority to your health over social engagements today. Business profits are likely to bring joy to many traders and entrepreneurs. Pleasant surprises from children will add happiness to your day. However, your partner may get upset over one of your habits, so be mindful. At work, act according to the situation—silence is better than saying something that could land you in trouble. Overall, the day looks favorable, and you may feel on top of the world. After several days of distance, you and your spouse will reconnect and cherish each other’s company again. Remedy: For career and business growth, brush your teeth with herbal-based toothpaste such as neem or babool.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your kind and considerate nature will bring moments of joy today. Married couples may find themselves spending significantly on their children’s education. Before making any changes at home, seek the guidance of elders, as ignoring their advice could invite displeasure. Love will feel refreshing and vibrant, like the warmth of spring — filled with charm and tenderness. Romance is likely to bring delightful moments today. Professionally, some may see opportunities for advancement. Students, however, need to be cautious, as excessive time on TV or mobile phones may lead to unproductive hours. On the personal front, your spouse will express their affection in a way that makes you feel truly cherished and valued. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black dogs, to strengthen harmony and ensure a happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Keep smiling — it’s the best remedy for any challenge you face. Your attempts to save money may not succeed today, but there’s no need to worry, as finances are likely to improve soon. Consider using your free time to enhance the beauty of your home; your family will truly value your efforts. Romantic opportunities may arise, though they could be fleeting. For those in creative fields, this is a rewarding day, as long-awaited recognition and fame are within reach. Your keen observation will give you an edge, helping you stay ahead of others. Married life will feel especially blessed, leaving you grateful for your partner. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to attract financial success.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Spiritual guidance from a saintly person will bring peace and comfort today. Investments made in the past are likely to yield rewarding results, strengthening your financial prospects. While you may not agree with every opinion at home, try to learn from your family’s wisdom and experience. Be sensitive to your partner’s emotions and nurture understanding in love. Promising opportunities for partnerships may arise, but ensure all commitments are clearly documented. Avoid long journeys today, as they may not be favorable. With a little extra effort, your married life could feel especially fulfilling and joyful. Remedy: Use silver plates and spoons to enhance health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Your health will remain in good shape today. A sudden inflow of money will help you comfortably manage bills and immediate expenses. Some may consider purchasing jewelry or a new household appliance. However, be cautious in friendships, as misunderstandings could strain bonds. At work, rely on your intelligence and influence to resolve issues effectively. Still, be prepared, as not everything may go according to plan. On the personal front, a harsh word or rude gesture from your spouse might leave you feeling unsettled. Remedy: Offer Prasad at Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples to strengthen your bond of love.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Open your mind to positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these guide your thoughts, you will naturally respond to life’s situations with positivity. A family function at home may require significant spending, which could strain your finances temporarily. New opportunities and dreams may come your way, but their success will largely depend on your own efforts. Be mindful of your words and actions with your partner today, as even small things may upset them. Engaging in creative tasks will bring satisfaction and productivity. On the personal front, you will have ample time to share with your spouse, who will feel deeply touched by your care and affection. However, their rising demands could also bring a little stress. Remedy: Sleep on floor mats to help maintain good financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.

Pisces: Your child’s performance will bring you immense joy today. Investments made now are likely to strengthen both your prosperity and financial security. Children at home will lend a hand in completing household tasks, adding warmth to your day. You’ll find yourself in a loving mood, making it the perfect time to plan something special with your beloved. At work, encouragement from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. Stay open to advice from others, as it may bring you valuable benefits. On the personal front, expect to witness the deeply romantic side of your partner. Remedy: Light a lamp with sesame oil daily to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.