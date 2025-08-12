horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 13 August 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Don’t leave your health to fate—fortune is a lazy goddess who won’t come knocking. It’s the right time to take control of your weight and get back to regular exercise to restore your fitness. Avoid anyone seeking business credit from you. This phase is ideal for sharing your new plans and projects with your parents to gain their support. A long period of loneliness may finally end as you meet your soulmate. It’s also a favourable time to build professional contacts abroad. Use your free time today to bond with younger family members, and you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to boost financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your energy may dip today, even as success feels within reach. Financial gains from your mother’s side are likely, perhaps with help from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Children might test your patience, so handle them with warmth and affection to avoid unnecessary stress—after all, love attracts love. Avoid sharing personal feelings or secrets with your partner for now. Your loyalty and ability to work flawlessly will earn you recognition. Spending time with a friend can be enjoyable, but steer clear of alcohol—it will only waste your time. Your spouse may show little concern for your health today. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to enjoy better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: Stay calm, especially during a crisis. Investing in religious activities today can bring you mental peace and stability. It’s a generally positive day, but be prepared—someone you trust may disappoint you. Singles might meet someone special, but make sure you know their relationship status before taking things forward. Embrace new techniques to boost your efficiency—your unique style of working will catch the attention of others. Remember to make time for friends; isolating yourself will only leave you without support when you need it most. You may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again today—they truly deserve it. Remedy: Distribute and eat white-coloured sweets to attract positive health vibrations.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: An unexpected trip may leave you feeling exhausted and restless. Soothe your muscles with an oil massage for relief. If you’re looking to earn some extra income, consider investing in safe financial schemes. Someone at home may be upset if you’ve been neglecting household responsibilities. Love will feel especially sweet today, like rich chocolate. Surprisingly, the most irritating colleague at work might show sudden wisdom. You’ll want to spend time with your partner, but pressing work may keep you from doing so. Physical intimacy with your spouse will be especially fulfilling today. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Watch your diet and keep up with exercise to stay fit. You may step into an exciting new situation today that could also bring financial gains. It’s an auspicious day for family gatherings and important ceremonies. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, so make the most of it. Fresh money-making ideas may come to you—don’t hesitate to explore them. You value personal space, and today you’re likely to enjoy plenty of free time, which you can use to hit the gym or play a game. Expect to relive some of your most beautiful romantic memories with your spouse. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Channel your thoughts and energy toward what you truly want to manifest—wishing alone won’t make it real. Your biggest hurdle so far has been dreaming without taking action. If you plan to go out with friends, spend wisely to avoid financial loss. A festive mood at home will help ease your stress—join in the celebrations instead of staying a silent observer. You’re likely to be appreciated for your fair and generous love. With your stamina and skills, you can boost your earning potential today. However, an unfinished task at work may require your attention in the evening. Your spouse will express heartfelt words today, reminding you of your importance in their life. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Libra: You’ll be brimming with energy today, though work pressure might make you a little irritable. Use the day to have meaningful discussions with your spouse about finances and plan for a secure future together. Take some time to address your children’s concerns and guide them with patience. The day will be filled with the warmth of love, though an old matter might spark a minor disagreement with your beloved in the evening. At work, you’ll receive appreciation and support from everyone around you. You may plan a special outing with your spouse, but it could be postponed due to their ill health. While some believe marriage is all about conflicts and passion, today you’ll discover its serene and comforting side. Remedy: To bring harmony and happiness to your family, extend your help to a daughter, aunt (on either parent’s side), or sister-in-law (spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Health may feel a bit sluggish during this period, so be mindful of your diet and lifestyle choices. You might come across several new financial schemes today—evaluate their pros and cons carefully before making any commitments. Spend meaningful time with your family, showing them through your actions that they are valued and cared for. Avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected. Love will dominate your thoughts, bringing warmth to your day. Support and appreciation from your seniors will boost both your morale and confidence. Favorable planetary alignments will give you many reasons to feel content. Your sincere efforts to strengthen your marital bond will yield results even better than you anticipated. Remedy: Keep faith in God and avoid engaging in any form of psychological conflict—this will help you maintain mental and physical well-being.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Channel your thoughts toward positivity as you confront the daunting shadow of fear—otherwise, you risk becoming a passive victim of this inner adversary. Financially, the planetary alignment is not in your favor today, so safeguard your money and avoid unnecessary risks. Family members may exaggerate minor issues, so approach matters with patience. Treat your beloved with kindness and warmth. Those engaged in foreign trade are likely to achieve the outcomes they’ve been striving for, while working professionals can showcase their full potential at the workplace. In today’s hectic world, finding personal time is rare, but today brings you that precious opportunity. However, be cautious—certain relatives might cause strain in your marital harmony. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha to bring positivity and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Someone might upset your mood today, but don’t let these small annoyances take control of you. Unnecessary worries and anxieties could impact your health, potentially even causing skin-related issues. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. While the day will generally be beneficial, beware—someone you trust may disappoint you. In love, your partner’s sweet words may sound like, “Don’t leave me alone in this lonely world,” but remember to keep your emotions grounded. Rest may be scarce as pending tasks demand your attention. However, you might still find some free time to work on a reliable solution to a lingering problem. By day’s end, you’ll cherish unforgettable moments with your spouse. Remedy: Offer 2 or 3 lemons to Lord Shiva or place them near a Peepal tree to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 6.45 pm.

Aquarius: Your remarkable intellectual strength will help you overcome challenges, even those that may seem limiting. Maintain a positive mindset—this will be your greatest weapon in facing difficulties. Financial gains are likely tonight, as money you had lent out may return unexpectedly. Your spouse will show extra care and affection, while romantic memories will fill your day with warmth. You might face some difficulty convincing partners to follow your plans, so be patient and persuasive. Stay alert with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. If you’ve been feeling weighed down by misfortune for a long time, today will bring a welcome sense of blessings. Remedy: For a thriving professional life, share and eat almonds soaked overnight.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Your health will remain steady despite a busy schedule. Financially, you’ll stay strong, and thanks to the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras, multiple opportunities to boost your income may come your way. Some household cleaning or organization requires your immediate attention. Spend quality time with your beloved to deepen understanding and strengthen your bond. Your stamina and skills will empower you to increase your earning potential today. However, be mindful—you might end up spending much of your time on activities that aren’t truly necessary. A lack of support from your partner during a challenging moment could leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: For a blissful family life, use saffron moderately in your meals.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.