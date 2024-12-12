Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 13 December 2024, Friday.

Aries: Stay patient, as consistent effort combined with practical thinking and understanding will lead to success. Today, a parent might advise you on the importance of saving money. Listen carefully, as ignoring this advice could lead to issues in the future. You may feel disappointed with children spending more time on outdoor activities rather than focusing on their career plans. Romantic thoughts will dominate as you meet your significant other. Colleagues will be more supportive and understanding of you than usual. Avoid travelling, as it might not be favourable today. You’ll cherish some wonderful moments with your spouse, making it a memorable day. Remedy: Avoid any association with foeticide or actions that harm a pregnant woman or a new mother. Jupiter, the planet symbolizing life, blesses those who honour and respect life, leading to continuous improvement in your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: Around 2:00 pm.

Taurus: Today, you feel relaxed and in a perfect mood to enjoy the day. You’ll come up with brilliant ideas that could lead to financial gains. Be mindful and reasonable, especially with those who love and care for you. Matters of love might bring some emotional challenges. Web designers will have a particularly productive day and may even attract overseas opportunities. Focus your energy, as success is likely. You’ll have plenty of time to spend with your spouse, who will feel deeply appreciated by your love and attention. However, if you make plans without consulting your spouse, it could lead to disagreements. Remedy: Gift a marble-based item or souvenir to your partner to nurture a mutually beneficial and fulfilling relationship.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Gemini: Today is a cheerful and laughter-filled day where most things go as planned. However, avoid friends who borrow money and fail to return it. Your friends might surprise you with exciting plans for the evening, lifting your spirits. Love will be sweet but fleeting. A busy day awaits, with pending tasks keeping you occupied. Despite your schedule, you’ll manage to carve out some time for yourself, possibly engaging in creative activities. In your married life, you and your partner may feel the need for some personal space. Remedy: For a prosperous professional life, start your day by eating a saffron-based food item.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am and 11 am.

Cancer: Cultivate positive emotions like love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings dominate, your mind naturally responds positively to any situation. Traders and businesspeople with foreign dealings should exercise caution, as financial losses are possible today. Misunderstandings with loved ones will be resolved, but external interference could cause some friction. You’ll feel valued at work and appreciated for your efforts. You’ll also have ample personal time, which you can use to pursue hobbies, read, or listen to music. However, unexpected expenses could lead to tension with your spouse. Remedy: Support poor and needy students by providing books, writing materials, uniforms, or other educational supplies. This will enhance Mercury’s positive influence and help remove obstacles in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:20 am to 1:15 pm.

Leo: Your evening may bring mixed emotions, causing some tension, but don’t worry—moments of happiness will outweigh any disappointments. Promising opportunities to earn money could come your way. This is a favourable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. Make it a point to forgive your beloved for any mistakes today. Taking on additional responsibilities at work may lead to better pay and an improved position. You might feel nostalgic after discovering an old item at home, spending your day cleaning and reminiscing. However, neglecting small gestures of affection toward your spouse, such as fulfilling a craving or offering a hug, could hurt their feelings. Remedy: Gift your romantic partner a marble-based item or souvenir to strengthen and enrich your relationship.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Avoid making impulsive decisions, as they could negatively affect your children. Take time to discuss financial investments and savings with your family today—their advice could help improve your financial situation. While friends will be supportive, choose your words carefully to avoid misunderstandings. Romance will be both exciting and delightful. Your artistic and creative talents will gain recognition and may even bring unexpected rewards. Though you plan to spend quality time with your partner, pressing responsibilities might interfere. However, you’ll relive cherished romantic memories with your spouse, making the day special. Remedy: Caring for red plants at home will promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm and 2:30 pm.

Libra: Stay patient, as your consistent efforts, combined with common sense and understanding, will lead to success. Seek financial advice from senior family members today; their guidance on money management and savings can prove valuable in your daily life. Your family will support your ideas and decisions. Your love life is becoming truly magical—cherish the feeling. Business partners will be cooperative, helping you complete pending tasks efficiently. In your free time, you might enjoy reading a book, though occasional interruptions from family members could distract you. Your spouse will make you feel deeply loved and special today. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your family life, seek blessings from your father or father-like figures every morning.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Expectant mothers should exercise extra caution today, especially while walking, as it’s not an ideal day for taking risks. Keep your spending in check and focus only on purchasing essential items. While a period of tension may arise, the support of your family will help you navigate through it. You may find yourself captivated by some breathtaking natural beauty today. It’s an excellent day to send out your resume or attend a job interview. You’ll enjoy some time in solitude, away from relatives, in a peaceful environment. Additionally, you and your spouse might receive wonderful news that brightens your day. Remedy: Offer a coconut in flowing water to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Today is a favourable day to begin letting go of drinking habits. Remember, alcohol is harmful to your health and reduces your efficiency. Your parents might express concern about your extravagant lifestyle and spending, which could lead to their frustration. A quarrel with your spouse could cause mental stress, but avoid unnecessary anxiety. One of life’s greatest lessons is to accept what cannot be changed. Romance is in the air, but be cautious, as overwhelming sensual feelings could harm your relationship. If you're considering a new business partnership, ensure you gather all necessary information before making any commitments. To make the most of your free time, spend it doing something you love in solitude, which could bring positive changes to your life. Stress caused by your spouse might impact your health, so take care of yourself. Remedy: Wrap two fistfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor. This will help enhance happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Capricorn: Tension at home may make you feel angry, and suppressing it could lead to physical discomfort. The best way to relieve this is through physical activity. It’s wise to step away from frustrating situations. Be cautious about getting involved in questionable financial deals, and avoid letting friends take advantage of your generosity. You will attract attention and be popular, especially among the opposite sex. Any new business partnership today has great potential. Realizing the preciousness of time, you may feel the need to spend some time alone, which will be beneficial for you. It’s also a good day to appreciate the positive aspects of your marriage. Remedy: Nailing the four corners of your bed with copper nails is considered auspicious for your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Take a moment to reassess your aspirations for enjoying life. Consider incorporating yoga into your routine, as it promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, helping to improve your temperament. Avoid making impulsive investments, as they could lead to losses if you don’t thoroughly analyze all options. Be flexible and understanding with your family to maintain peace and harmony. A visit to a scenic picnic spot can brighten your love life. It's not an ideal day to invite your boss or seniors to your home. Your family may share their concerns with you today, but you’ll likely remain absorbed in your own thoughts. Use your free time to engage in something you enjoy. Today, you’ll realize just how beautiful your marriage has become. Remedy: Feed cows with white sweet products to enhance your success in both work and business.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1:20 pm and 3 pm.

Pisces: Only you truly know what’s best for you, so be strong, confident, and make quick decisions, ready to face the consequences. Those who have been careless with their spending may soon realize its value, as an urgent need could arise. Someone close to you may be in an unpredictable mood today. Offer your help to someone who needs guidance in finding success in love. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you—actively seek them out. You might plan to tidy up and reorganize your home, but it’s unlikely you’ll find the time today. An old friend may bring back fond memories you share with your life partner. Remedy: To enhance positive experiences in your family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or place them in a pot filled with mud at home.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.