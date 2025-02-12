Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 13 February 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Spend your extra time engaging in hobbies or activities that bring you joy. Travelling can be hectic and stressful for some, but it often comes with financial rewards. Take the day to strengthen bonds with your loved ones. A warm smile can brighten your partner’s day. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve workplace matters effectively. Make the most of your free time by spending it with close friends. If you believe marriage is all about compromises, today you may realize it's one of the best things that has ever happened to you. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by consuming curd in a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Just as food gets its flavour from salt, a little unhappiness is necessary to truly appreciate joy. Today, you might spend a lot on small household items, which could leave you feeling mentally stressed. Be cautious while dealing with friends, business associates, and relatives, as they may not always consider your best interests. Take time to reconnect with old friends by reminiscing about happy moments. If you think you can handle important tasks alone, you may be mistaken—seeking help can be beneficial. Though you may plan to indulge in your favourite activities, a busy schedule could prevent you from doing so. However, your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and happiness today. Remedy: For financial prosperity, chant Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: You will finally find relief from the stress and worries that have been weighing on you for a long time. This is the perfect opportunity to make lifestyle changes that will help keep them away for good. If you had invested money based on the advice of an unfamiliar person, you are likely to see profits today. Focus on projects that can bring prosperity to your entire family. Don't delay in expressing your feelings to your beloved, as waiting until tomorrow may be too late. You will have the chance to finalize major land deals and coordinate entertainment-related ventures successfully. After a hectic schedule, you will finally get some well-deserved time for yourself. Your life partner will shower you with extra love and attention today. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by feeding roti or bread to black-and-white dogs.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: A deep sense of spirituality may lead you to visit a religious place, seeking divine wisdom from a holy person. While new business contracts may seem promising, they might not yield the expected profits—avoid making hasty financial decisions. Older relatives could make unreasonable demands, requiring patience on your part. Today, you will feel deeply connected to your partner, realizing that you are truly in love. It’s best to steer clear of joint ventures and partnerships for now. Although you will recognize the importance of giving time to your family, you may still struggle to do so. Tensions with your spouse could lead to a prolonged conflict, making it a challenging day for your relationship. Remedy: Use Gangajal extensively at home to enhance financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.

Leo: Today, you are filled with a magical sense of hope. Be cautious of friends who borrow money but never return it. Protect your interests while dealing with friends, business associates, and relatives, as they may not always consider your needs. Love will be on your mind as you spend time with your sweetheart. At work, you might finally get the kind of task you’ve always wanted. Your competitive spirit will help you excel in any challenge you take on. By the end of the day, you will experience the true joy of married life. Remedy: Carry a square piece of silver or wear it around your neck to enhance family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: After 2 pm.

Virgo: It's a great day for your health, as your cheerful mindset will act as a natural booster, keeping you confident. With the support of a close friend, some businessmen may see financial gains today, helping them overcome various difficulties. Take the opportunity to reconnect and strengthen bonds with loved ones. Your love life may take an exciting turn, as your partner could bring up the topic of marriage—consider all aspects before making a decision. At work, you might face an unexpected review, and any mistakes could cost you, so stay alert. Businesspeople may find new opportunities to take their ventures in a fresh direction. If you go shopping, be mindful of your spending. Your spouse will be in an exceptionally good mood today, and a pleasant surprise might be in store for you. Remedy: For professional growth, wake up early, greet the rising sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: It's a great day for your health, as your positive mindset will keep you energized and confident. If you had invested money based on the advice of an unfamiliar person, you are likely to see profits today. Be mindful of your words—if conversations don’t go as planned, you might lose your temper and say something you’ll regret later. Think before you speak. If you spend time within your social circle, you may catch the attention of someone special. Workplace challenges may arise due to co-workers or subordinates, leading to moments of stress. Take time to reflect on yourself today—if you feel lost in the crowd, focus on understanding your own personality. Your married life will be filled with happiness and harmony. Remedy: Apply white sandalwood paste on your forehead or navel to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: Your charming personality will draw attention wherever you go. If you are involved in a legal case related to financial matters, the court is likely to rule in your favour, bringing monetary benefits. Friends will add excitement to your day by planning something fun for the evening. Make the night extra special by adding a touch of romance. You have great potential—seize the opportunities that come your way. However, be mindful of how you spend your free time; aimless scrolling on your phone or watching TV may annoy your spouse, as they might feel ignored. On the bright side, your partner will express their appreciation for you today, showering you with compliments and falling in love with you all over again. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and walk around it, especially on Saturdays, for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Your energy levels will be high today, keeping you active and motivated. However, be cautious at work or in business—any negligence could lead to financial losses. Someone at home may feel frustrated with your casual and unpredictable behaviour, so try to be more considerate. Social restrictions may feel limiting, but don’t let them hold you back. It’s an excellent day to put new projects and plans into action. With favourable planetary influences, you’ll have plenty of reasons to feel happy. However, a significant expense could lead to a disagreement with your spouse, so handle financial matters wisely. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bathwater to bring harmony and joy to your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Your child's achievements will bring you immense joy today. You have a keen understanding of what others expect from you, but be mindful not to overspend. Social gatherings will be enjoyable, though it's best to keep personal matters to yourself. You may deeply feel your partner’s presence even in their absence. Professionally, you will have the opportunity to finalize major land deals and manage large-scale entertainment projects. It’s a great day to network and connect with influential people. On the personal front, you will spend an unforgettable and blissful day with your spouse. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Aquarius: Take special precautions when consuming exposed food to avoid health issues. However, don’t let unnecessary stress take a toll on your mental well-being. Past overspending may now create financial difficulties, leaving you in urgent need of money but without immediate solutions. Exciting news about a new family member’s arrival may fill you with joy—celebrate the moment with a gathering or party. A delightful surprise awaits you if you check your partner’s past social media updates. Stay focused on your work and priorities, and distance yourself from people who are not a positive influence in your life. Unfortunately, your partner’s actions may disappoint you today, leading to serious doubts about your marriage. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping differently-abled individuals—this will bring great financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Outdoor sports will attract you today, while meditation and yoga will bring significant benefits. An unexpected guest may arrive at your home, leading you to spend money on household items you had planned to buy next month. Some urgent cleaning around the house may also demand your attention. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality, filling your day with romantic bliss. Stay honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will earn well-deserved recognition. Spend your free time reading spiritual books, as they may help you overcome certain challenges. Today promises to be one of the most romantic days of your life with your spouse. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping differently-abled individuals—this will bring great financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am and 1:15 pm.