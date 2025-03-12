Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 13 March 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your tendency to doubt may lead you toward setbacks. If you aim to be financially secure in the future, start saving from today. Take a break from your routine and spend time with friends. Love may take an unexpected turn in your favour. Attending lectures and seminars will inspire fresh ideas for growth. Pay attention to tax and insurance-related matters. Your spouse may bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful mischief. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by chanting Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Taurus: Self-medication can lead to drug dependency. Always consult a physician before taking any medication to avoid this risk. Your dedication and hard work will be recognized today, bringing financial rewards. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. It will be difficult to stay away from your beloved. After a tough phase, expect a pleasant surprise at work. Excessive screen time on TV or mobile may lead to wasted hours. A lighthearted conversation with your partner might unexpectedly bring up an old issue, turning into an argument. Remedy: For good health, place a container filled with milk near your bedside at night and pour it over the nearest tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.

Gemini: Get complete rest to recharge your energy. Businessmen of this zodiac sign should avoid lending money to family members who rarely return it. Children must focus on their studies and plan for the future. Your confidence will help you win love. It's a favourable day for business, with chances of unexpected profits or a financial windfall. If you are away from home due to work or studies, use your free time to connect with family—this conversation may turn emotional. Those who believe marriage is only about physical intimacy are mistaken, as today you will experience the essence of true love. Remedy: Offer a coconut in flowing water to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Stay motivated to cultivate optimism—it boosts confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negativity like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Financial gains from your mother's side are likely today, possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather. It’s time to shed your dominating attitude at home and work closely with family to navigate life’s ups and downs. Your changed approach will bring them immense happiness. Romance is in the air, but be mindful—overindulgence in sensual desires could strain your relationship. Work matters look positive, keeping your mood uplifted. However, neglecting important tasks in favour of trivial distractions may lead to setbacks. Your spouse may be too absorbed in work, leaving you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Leo: Train your mind to embrace positive emotions like love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings take charge, your mind naturally responds positively to every situation. Your attempts to save money may not succeed today, but don’t worry—the situation will soon improve. Your spouse's health may be a source of stress and concern. There are strong chances of forming a new romantic connection, but be cautious about sharing personal or confidential details. Work will pick up pace as colleagues and seniors offer their full support. Avoid getting involved in gossip and rumours. Your partner may surprise you by revealing a wonderful side of their personality today. Remedy: Wear white-coloured clothing more often to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Avoid raising your voice, as it may affect your health. Travelling could be exhausting and stressful for some, but it is likely to bring financial gains. Grandchildren will bring immense joy and happiness. Be cautious, as someone might try to create a rift in your love life today. Workplace matters will work in your favour, and you can expect good news from a distant place by late evening. Miscommunication may lead to trouble, but you can resolve it through open and honest discussion. Remedy: To maintain excellent health, sit under the moonlight for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: Around 2 pm.

Libra: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to all experiences, shaping how you perceive both good and bad. A clear and balanced mind helps in problem-solving and brings the necessary wisdom to navigate life. Today, you may need to spend money on your partner’s health, but there’s no need to worry—your long-term savings will prove useful. Prioritize your family’s needs and actively share in their joys and struggles to show your care and support. Personal guidance will help strengthen your relationships. Be cautious before committing to any expensive ventures. In your free time, you will enjoy walking under the open sky and breathing in fresh air, which will keep you mentally at peace. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness into your day. Remedy: Improve your financial stability by using green-coloured vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm and 8 p.m.

Scorpio: Channel your high energy into something productive today. An old friend may offer valuable business advice that could boost your profits—following it might bring you good luck. Youngsters may turn to you for guidance on their school projects. Your partner holds you in high regard, which is why they may express frustration at times. Instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective. A journey for better career prospects may take shape, but be sure to seek parental approval beforehand to avoid conflicts later. In your free time, you may find yourself looking for a reliable solution to a persistent problem. A surprise visit from a relative might shake up your plans for the day. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by burying five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Sagittarius: Prioritize your health and organize your tasks efficiently. Be mindful of your spending—focus only on essential purchases today. It's a good day to reconnect and strengthen bonds with loved ones. Romantic prospects may not be promising today. Increased responsibilities at work seem likely, but favourable planetary alignments will bring you many reasons to feel content. A misunderstanding with your spouse might leave you feeling upset throughout the day, so try to communicate with clarity. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: Take care of your health and streamline your tasks for better efficiency. Be cautious with your expenses—stick to essential purchases only. It's an ideal day to reconnect and nurture relationships with loved ones. Romantic opportunities may be limited today. Work responsibilities are likely to increase, but planetary influences will bring several reasons for you to feel satisfied. A misunderstanding with your spouse could upset you, so focus on open and clear communication to avoid conflicts. Remedy: Chant the Hanuman Chalisa for improved health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Aquarius: Focus on your health and bring order to your routine. Use your creativity to find ways to earn extra income. Friends may offer valuable advice regarding your personal life. If you're planning to spend quality time with your partner, be mindful of your attire—ignoring this could annoy your beloved. You have great potential, so seize the opportunities that come your way. Spending time with an elder in the family today can provide valuable life lessons. If your married life feels monotonous, have an open conversation with your partner and plan something exciting together. Remedy: Feed wheat and jaggery to cows for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.

Pisces: Focus on enhancing your health and personality for a more fulfilling life. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money. Resolving conflicts with family members will help you achieve your goals smoothly. A unique romantic experience may be in store for you. New business opportunities will be tempting and could bring promising returns. While you may wish to spend time with loved ones, circumstances might not allow it. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as it could lead to misunderstandings. Remedy: Chant "Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" for positivity and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 4 pm.