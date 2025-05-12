Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 13 May 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: You may feel irritated today due to pressure at work and home. Try to avoid impulsive spending or living only for the moment, especially when it comes to entertainment. However, your cheerful and loving mood will lift the spirits of those around you. Love is in the air—just enjoy the happiness it brings. Taking bold decisions will work in your favour. You often focus so much on your family that you forget about yourself, but today you'll finally get some time to relax and maybe even discover a new hobby. Expect delicious food and romantic moments to brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Watch your diet today—avoid high-calorie foods and stick to your regular exercise routine. Your financial condition will improve as you recover some pending payments. Social gatherings will give you a good chance to build connections with influential people. Take a positive step for nature—plant a sapling today. It's a rewarding day for those in creative professions, as long-awaited recognition and fame are likely. If you're living away from home, you may want to relax in a quiet place or park after finishing your work. However, your spouse's actions might slightly impact your image today. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling to bring positivity to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Helping everyone around you may leave you feeling tired and drained today. However, some important plans will finally take shape and bring you new financial benefits. You might also receive surprise gifts from friends or relatives. Express your love by placing flowers at your window—it will bring a pleasant vibe. Support from senior colleagues and family members will be a big boost. A short pleasure trip will refresh you. Today, you’ll realise just how special your spouse truly is—they're like an angel in your life. Remedy: Keep a red handkerchief in your pocket to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cancer: Your short temper might land you in some trouble today, so try to stay calm. A family function at home could lead to heavy spending, which may affect your financial situation. Instead of feeling low, focus on learning from life’s experiences. Your love life will feel extra special and exciting today. At work, support from your seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. With the planets in your favour, you'll find many reasons to feel happy. Your married life will feel more vibrant and joyful than ever before. Remedy: Chant Om Shukraaya Namaha 11 times for better health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Leo: You may have to take an important decision today, which could make you feel tense and anxious. On the brighter side, there’s a strong chance of making big profits in business—your efforts could take it to new heights. However, your stubborn behaviour might disturb your parents, so it's wise to listen to their advice and be more understanding. Your love life is set to surprise you with something truly wonderful. Some stress may arise at work due to co-workers or subordinates. Someone from your past might get in touch, making the day more memorable. With your spouse, this could turn out to be one of the most romantic days ever. Remedy: For better health, bury black kajal (kohl) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: There's a good chance you'll recover from a physical illness today. Someone with big ideas may grab your attention, but make sure to check their background carefully before investing in anything. Be mindful of your words—saying the wrong thing at the wrong time could hurt your loved ones. On a positive note, you'll play a key role in preventing someone’s heartbreak today. Avoid joint ventures or partnerships for now, as they may not work in your favour. You'll have some free time today—use it to meditate and enjoy mental peace. Your spouse will be supportive and will give you the space to express your feelings. Remedy: For better financial luck, apply some oil on your body and belly button before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10 am and 12 noon.

Libra: Cataract patients should steer clear of polluted environments, as exposure to smoke can further harm their eyes. If possible, limit your time in direct sunlight. Today is a good day to have an open discussion with your family about investments and savings—their insights could help strengthen your financial position. Be attentive to your children’s concerns; your support will be crucial. To offer your wife the emotional support she needs, take time to truly understand her feelings. You may find yourself in the spotlight today, with success well within your grasp. Although you’ll be full of ideas to boost your health and fitness, your plans may once again remain unfulfilled. A visit from an old friend could stir up warm memories of times shared with your spouse. Remedy: Maintaining strong moral character will help improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Scorpio: Your charming personality is likely to draw positive attention today. If you're running a small business, a close friend or relative may offer financial advice that proves valuable. A new addition to the family could bring joyful moments worth celebrating. Take the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and cherish the memories you’ve shared. Deserving employees may receive promotions or financial rewards. In your free time, you’ll enjoy the serenity of walking beneath a clear sky and breathing in fresh air. A sense of inner calm will stay with you, enhancing your overall well-being throughout the day. Today also promises to be one of the most memorable and fulfilling days of your married life. Remedy: Caring for a dog with multi-coloured spots may help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Take extra care of your health today—it shouldn’t be neglected. Though you may feel tempted to travel and spend freely, doing so could lead to regret. Fortunately, wise advice from family members will help ease your mental stress. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and create a truly memorable experience. At work, your colleagues will back you in making bold, progressive moves. However, you must also be ready to take decisive action. Encouraging your team to put in extra effort will lead to great results. Travel may bring joy and significant benefits today. While you often come across jokes about married life on social media, today you’ll be moved by touching realizations about the beauty of your own relationship. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form may contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am.

Capricorn: Your health will flourish when you share joy and positivity with others. Stay alert and avoid getting involved in risky or questionable financial deals. Be mindful in your personal relationships—arguments with loved ones can be avoided through calm and respectful communication. Take any setbacks in stride; there are valuable lessons to be learned. If you're thinking of making a romantic proposal today, it might be wise to wait, as the timing may not be in your favor. A revelation about your boss’s behavior could bring clarity and unexpected relief. Though others may seek your company, you may prefer solitude today to find inner peace. Your spouse might be deeply absorbed in work, which could leave you feeling neglected and emotionally distant. Remedy: Regularly chanting the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra may support steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

Aquarius: Stick to a healthy, low-calorie diet and stay committed to your exercise routine for overall well-being. Financial gains are likely tonight, especially from money that was previously lent—it may be returned unexpectedly. You may be dealing with serious personal struggles, but others might not notice or acknowledge your pain, perhaps thinking it's not their place to get involved. On the brighter side, your love life will be especially fulfilling today—continue nurturing the affection you share. Connecting with influential individuals could lead to valuable opportunities. You'll also find time to tackle unfinished tasks that have been lingering. When it comes to your marriage, you'll be reminded today that some bonds truly are made in heaven. Remedy: To enhance family harmony, consider donating pure ghee and camphor at a place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Your health remains stable and strong today. At a social gathering, you may meet someone who offers valuable financial advice that could help improve your economic outlook. Some of you might be inclined to invest in jewelry or purchase a new home appliance. Matters of the heart may bring a touch of emotional vulnerability, reminding you of love’s bittersweet nature. For some, overseas opportunities or business offers could arise, bringing exciting prospects. It’s also a favorable day to consult a lawyer for legal guidance. You’ll have the chance to spend meaningful and intimate time with your spouse, but be mindful—not to let it come at the expense of your health. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, consider reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.