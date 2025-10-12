horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 13 October 2025, Monday.

Aries: Leisure brings you joy today. Someone who owed you money may unexpectedly repay you. Guard against friends exploiting your kindness. Despite conflicts, romance stays strong. Today offers peaceful alone time amid hectic interactions. Your spouse’s support brings emotional relief. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to boost family happiness.​

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Taurus: Don’t pressure others; consider their interests for true happiness. Quick-money schemes may tempt you. Unexpected family secrets could surface. Workplace stress may trouble you but will ease later. Stay professional and maintain appropriate boundaries at work. The day largely works in your favor, though your spouse may seem distant. Remedy: Gift your partner white flowers to strengthen love.​

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.20 pm.

Gemini: You can focus on self-care and improving your appearance. Don’t overspend just to impress others. Children uplift your mood. Romantic thoughts may keep you up at night. Work-related worries could crop up. Reconnect with old friends in your free time. Your spouse’s apparent neglect will prove to be thoughtful surprise. Remedy: Recite the specified mantra 11 times for business success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Cancer: Steer clear of conflicts for the sake of your health. Financial gains are likely, and charity will bring peace of mind. Juggling everyone’s demands may leave you torn. Harsh words can upset your sweetheart—choose kindness. Use your authority for career growth, and don’t avoid difficult situations. A disagreement with your spouse may arise over expenses. Remedy: Gift yellow flowers to foster affection.​

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Leo: Ample opportunity for self-improvement awaits. Financial disagreements may surface at home—discuss calmly. Expect changes in your living environment. Spread happiness to your loved ones through your smile. IT professionals may shine. Stay focused at work and avoid quick judgments. Your spouse will prove to be your angel today. Remedy: Offer a full garlic and onion bulb to running water for prosperity.​

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Good energy motivates you to tackle pending tasks. Spending on comforts is likely; balance your budget. Someone in the family scores a triumph, bringing celebration. New romantic opportunities may arise. At work, your efforts gain recognition. Friends may need your advice. Marital bliss brings renewed harmony. Remedy: Read the Vishnu Sahasranama for improved finances.​

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Low vitality lingers, so keep creative and motivated. Today’s saving efforts succeed—you’ll manage finances well. Choose projects that benefit the family. Persistence brings luck. Creative professionals may face frustrations. Time constraints make you miss your loved ones. Marriage feels particularly wonderful today. Remedy: Drink sun-charged water in a red glass bottle daily.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.35 pm to 4.45 pm.

Scorpio: Take breaks and avoid late nights. You’ll achieve savings goals today. High energy yields positive results, easing family tension. Love feels spiritual and uplifting. Seize new opportunities. Business trips bring long-term benefits. Marital satisfaction peaks today. Remedy: Don’t pluck plant seedlings to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Be prepared for tense exchanges and differing opinions. Past extravagance pinches your current budget. Relax with family in the evening. Your smile brings joy to your partner. Mind your work habits to maintain a strong reputation. Use your free time wisely to avoid sour moods. Your spouse may bring exciting news. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief for business luck.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Energy and health help as you anticipate a long trip. Managing tiredness won’t be difficult. Avoid long-term investments for now; savor moments with friends. Show family you care. Brief romantic possibilities may emerge. You learn new things rapidly. Your children may long for more quality time. Remedy: Read the Surya Chalisa for financial strength.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius: Health is strong, and a positive outlook boosts your confidence. Sibling assistance proves beneficial. Your spouse remains supportive despite any quirky behavior. Upsets in love could occur. Be direct with colleagues. Someone from your past may reconnect. Both partners may need more space. Remedy: Gift a silver elephant for love-life harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7.30 pm to 8.45 pm.

Pisces: A sense of humor helps your well-being. Commission or royalty income may arrive. Plan your day with care and confide in trusted people. Meet your love’s demands with discretion. A misunderstood coworker might turn out to be helpful. Rely on logic over emotion today. You’ll enjoy romantic time, but prioritize health. Remedy: Donate black-and-white blankets at sacred sites for better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.