horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 13 September 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Sharing happiness with others will bring you good health and positivity. Influential people may be willing to support ventures that carry uniqueness or special value. This is also a favorable time to join activities involving youngsters. A new relationship could bring joy and excitement into your life. Spending some free time reading spiritual books is advised, as it may help you overcome several challenges. Married individuals will find themselves leaving behind unpleasant memories and embracing the beauty of the present. A chance meeting with a charming stranger during a trip could turn into a memorable experience. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, distribute saffron-colored sweet pudding to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: Avoid long journeys today if possible, as your health seems fragile and travel could leave you feeling even weaker. On the positive side, seeking financial guidance from elder family members may help you manage money and savings more effectively in daily life. Your cheerful nature will create a pleasant atmosphere at home, spreading positive vibes. However, your partner might get upset over one of your habits—so be mindful. After work, immersing yourself in your favorite hobbies will bring relaxation and peace of mind. Your spouse will likely feel fortunate to have you by their side, making this a day to treasure together. A long-awaited phone call from someone dear could also come through, stirring old memories and making you relive cherished moments. Remedy: For good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts of plants and trees, as planet Jupiter is considered the embodiment of Lord Brahma.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Today, you will be filled with boundless energy and enthusiasm, making the most of every opportunity that comes your way. An old friend may approach you for financial help, but lending money could put some strain on your own finances, so be cautious. Your cheerful and pleasant nature will light up family life, and your genuine smile will win hearts wherever you go. You carry warmth like a fragrant flower, making it easy for others to connect with you. Your deep love will hold special value for your partner, and together you may share a truly soulful and romantic conversation. Elders of this zodiac sign may enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Volunteering or helping someone in need will uplift your spirit and give you a refreshing boost of energy. Remedy: Strengthen your financial life by donating pure cotton clothes and namkeens to the economically weaker sections of society.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Think carefully before you speak today, as your words may unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings. Financial transactions will keep you busy, but by the end of the day, you’ll be able to save a fair amount. Your lively attitude will bring joy and positivity at home. However, you may struggle to make your partner understand your perspective, which could cause some frustration. You might also feel the urge to step out alone without informing anyone, using the time to process the many thoughts running through your mind. In married life, placing too many expectations on your spouse could lead to disappointment. On a brighter note, meeting an old friend after a long time will remind you how quickly time flies and leave you with cherished moments. Remedy: For good health, place a golden idol of your deity in the pooja room or family altar and worship it daily.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Leo: Don’t let health worries trouble you—maintaining a positive mindset is your strongest protection against illness. With the right attitude, you’ll easily overcome negativity. However, a family function may require heavy spending today, which could strain your finances. Be gentle with your guests, as rude behavior may upset loved ones and create unnecessary distance in relationships. Instead, small acts of kindness and affection can make the day truly special. In your free time, reading spiritual books is advised, as it may help ease many of your troubles. Your spouse will radiate love and energy, making this a warm and fulfilling day. To keep loneliness at bay, spend quality time with friends—it will turn out to be your best investment today. Remedy: For good health, offer a flag or banner at any religious place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Your charm will leave a lasting impression today, much like a pleasant fragrance. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources. It’s also an excellent time to plan for your children’s future. Though conflicts may arise, your love life will remain stable, and you’ll succeed in keeping your partner happy. In your leisure hours, playing a game could refresh you—but be cautious, as minor accidents are possible. Stay alert throughout the day. Your spouse will shower you with extra affection, making the day feel truly special. Spending fun time with your younger brother will also deepen your bond and strengthen your relationship. Remedy: To enhance love in your relationship, drink water stored in an orange-colored glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Avoid alcohol today, as it may disturb your sleep and prevent deep rest. Keep your temper in check and maintain cordial relations at the workplace—straying from this path could put your job and financial stability at risk. Take bold steps, but ensure they are meaningful and bring value to your family. Don’t shy away, for a missed opportunity may not return. Romantic memories may brighten your day, while communication proves to be your greatest strength. If you have been feeling weighed down by misfortune, today brings a sense of blessing. A perfect way to end the day could be watching a good movie in a comfortable multiplex. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.45 pm.

Scorpio: Begin your day with some light exercise—it’s the perfect way to feel good about yourself. Make it a daily habit and stay consistent. Be cautious with finances, as unrealistic planning may lead to a shortage of funds. Watch your words, especially with your grandparents—silence is better than careless chatter that might hurt their feelings. Life gains meaning through thoughtful actions, so let your loved ones feel your care. The power of love will inspire you today, and your gift of persuasion will bring rewarding outcomes. Married individuals may feel a deeper connection, realizing their vows truly reflect the bond of soulmates. Traders and businesspersons can look forward to profits turning dreams into reality. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Your hopes will bloom today like a radiant, fragrant flower. Though money matters may occupy much of your day, profits are likely by evening. Spending quality time with your children will bring joy and comfort. A disagreement with your partner may arise, but their patience and understanding will help restore harmony. Stay mindful of your thoughts—losing focus could waste valuable time. Avoid pressuring your partner, as it may create emotional distance. Instead, nurture your inner peace by indulging in hobbies such as music, dance, or gardening, which will leave you feeling deeply satisfied. Remedy: Honor young girls and noble women to greatly enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Capricorn: Begin your day with yoga and meditation—this will boost your well-being and keep your energy steady throughout the day. The arrival of money may ease many of your financial worries, while an important message could bring happiness to the whole family. Love may surprise you today, making the impossible seem within reach. Avoid repeating patterns or habits that no longer serve a purpose, as they only waste your time. Your spouse will feel like a true blessing, reminding you of the angelic support in your life. Reading the autobiography of an inspiring personality may strengthen your thoughts and sharpen your goals. Remedy: Help a disabled person to experience the divine presence of God.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Patience, steady effort, and practical wisdom will guide you toward success today. Businesspersons are advised to be cautious and avoid lending money to family members who rarely return it. A short visit to relatives may bring comfort and relaxation from your busy routine. Minor disagreements with your partner could arise, but their understanding nature will restore peace. If married with children, they may express disappointment about not getting enough of your time—listen with care. Today, you’ll let go of past sorrows in married life and cherish the joy of the present. A strong inclination toward spirituality may inspire you to attend a yoga camp, read a spiritual book, or listen to the words of a Guru. Remedy: Avoid holding grudges or speaking harshly with your brother—this will invite blessings and improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: Today brings sheer joy and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. Keep your temper in check and maintain cordial relations at the workplace—straying from this path could put your job and finances at risk. At home, your spouse and children will shower you with affection, though your partner may also display a streak of self-centeredness. Be cautious in love, as your girlfriend may not be entirely trustworthy. Travel plans may face delays due to last-minute changes in schedule. Remember, sharing your happiness will uplift the spirits of those around you. Remedy: To strengthen harmony with your partner, gift your father and teacher red or maroon-colored clothing.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.