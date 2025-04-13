Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 14 April 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your cheerful mood will act as a boost, keeping your confidence high. However, avoid unrealistic financial plans, as they may cause a cash crunch. Family members might not meet your expectations today. Instead of expecting them to follow your ways, try adjusting your approach to take the lead. There are strong chances of meeting someone who touches your heart. Businesspeople should consider new plans and strategies to stay ahead of the growing competition. In your free time, visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place may help you avoid unnecessary stress and disputes.

Married life may feel especially joyful and fulfilling today. Remedy: For better financial growth, donate books or educational materials to deserving students, teachers, or scholars.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:35 pm to 5:45 p.m.

Taurus: With the right approach, you may earn some extra money. It’s a good day to tidy up your home—some cleaning is urgently needed. A phone call from your partner or spouse will lift your spirits and brighten your day. At work, your boss won’t entertain excuses, so stay focused and complete your tasks to maintain a good impression. You value personal space, and today you’ll have plenty of free time. Use it to play a game, hit the gym, or do something you enjoy. You and your spouse may share a deeply romantic and meaningful conversation today. Remedy: Donate blood to someone in need for positive results in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Gemini: Avoid criticizing others today, as it could negatively impact your health. People who have been spending money carelessly may face a sudden financial need, making them realise how tough it is to earn and save. Elderly family members might place some unreasonable demands.

Focus on spreading joy and letting go of past grudges—you’ll find greater meaning in life through kindness and forgiveness. You may witness progress in your professional life today. In your free time, you'll finally get a chance to do things you had planned for earlier but couldn’t get around to. Your married life looks especially joyful and fulfilling today. Remedy: Tie black and white threads around both toes to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 p.m.

Cancer: You may find it easy to raise funds, whether it’s collecting pending payments or arranging capital for new projects. Be patient with children or those with less experience—they need your guidance, not frustration. Your charm and attractiveness may work in your favour today. However, your energy at work could feel low due to some family-related concerns. If you're a businessperson, stay alert—your partners might not have your best interests in mind. After work, you’ll get time to enjoy your favourite hobbies, which will help you unwind. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring you happiness today. Remedy: Set up free water kiosks or donate water, especially in areas facing shortages. This remedy helps reduce Saturn’s negative effects and brings satisfaction in your career.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: Be extra cautious while eating food that's been left exposed. Avoid taking unnecessary stress, as it will only affect your mental peace. Have a conversation with your family today about saving and investing money—their advice could help improve your financial situation. A family gathering may put you in the spotlight, making you the center of attention. Avoid showing off your love in every situation, as it might do more harm than good to your relationship. Things are likely to go smoothly at work today. You’ll have some free time, which is perfect for meditation and calming your mind. After a long time, you'll get a chance to spend quality time with your spouse. Remedy: To boost your income, place a Chandra Yantra in the prayer area of your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: You are likely to enjoy good health today, which may inspire you to spend some playful time with friends. Financially, things look promising. The favourable position of planets and nakshatras will bring you several opportunities to earn money. Support from relatives will also be available if needed. You may feel thrilled and excited as you get a chance to meet someone you've always admired. However, avoid any romantic behaviour in the office—it could damage your reputation. If you wish to grow closer to someone at work, keep your interactions professional and respectful. Think carefully before making any big decisions today to avoid future regrets. Your spouse may bring back beautiful memories of your early romantic days, making the day special. Remedy: Mars is considered the Bhoomi-Putra (Son of Earth). Every morning, before placing your feet on the ground, offer a small prayer to Mother Earth. This simple act can bring positive results in your work or business life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Libra: Your past successes boost your confidence and set a positive tone for the day. Financial transactions will be steady throughout, and by day's end, you'll find yourself with a satisfying amount saved. Friends will bring joy with plans for an exciting evening, while a romantic connection adds a delightful spark to your happiness. Encouragement from seniors and colleagues at work uplifts your spirit and strengthens your resolve. Consider making changes to your appearance—it could boost your confidence and attract meaningful connections. Life takes a beautiful turn when your partner, setting aside past disagreements, embraces you with love and warmth. Remedy: Offer two or three lemons to Lord Shiva or place them near a Peepal tree to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Scorpio: Take some time today to focus on your health—it deserves a little extra care. Those managing loans may face challenges in repayment, so staying organized will be key. On a brighter note, you might feel inspired to invest in something meaningful, like jewelry or a new home appliance. Love is in the air, as your partner will be in an especially affectionate mood. Creative souls involved in art or theatre will discover exciting new opportunities to shine. Spending quality time with your siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a game at home—will deepen your bond and bring joy. As the day wraps up, a heartwarming moment with your spouse will leave you feeling truly cherished. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to support ongoing good health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Stress might take a minor toll on your health today, so be sure to slow down and recharge. Surrounding yourself with friends and family will bring comfort and ease. If someone seeks a short-term loan, it's okay to politely decline—protecting your peace comes first. A pleasant surprise awaits, as unexpected gifts from loved ones brighten your day. A long-standing feeling of loneliness begins to fade, and you may feel the beautiful stirrings of a soul connection. Business owners might face an unplanned work trip, which could feel taxing—but with a calm mindset, you’ll handle it well. At the office, steer clear of gossip and stay focused. You might feel tempted to head home early—and that’s a good idea. Quality time with your family, whether watching a movie or enjoying a walk in the park, will lift your spirits. Your married life feels especially fulfilling today—express your love openly and wholeheartedly. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need to support your well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Elders should give special attention to their health today—gentle care can go a long way. Financially, speculation may prove beneficial, bringing in some gains. When it comes to personal relationships, it’s best to avoid sensitive topics that could cause unnecessary tension. You may plan a lovely outing with your partner, but an unexpected work commitment could get in the way, potentially leading to a disagreement. Handle it with understanding, and things will soon smooth over. On the bright side, your partners and associates will be receptive to your fresh ideas and supportive of your plans. After work, immerse yourself in a favorite hobby or pastime—it will help you unwind and find joy. As the day closes, your spouse may surprise you with a heartfelt gesture that fills your heart with warmth. Remedy: For continued good health, wash a copper or silver item with milk and rice, bury it in the ground, and pour the remaining milk and rice at the base of a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Aquarius: Your health will flourish when you share joy and kindness with others. Today, financial gains may come your way—possibly through the support of someone of the opposite sex, either in business or at work. Be mindful with your spending; unnecessary purchases could cause tension with your spouse. It's wise to keep your romantic thoughts private for now. A positive mindset will keep your energy high and your mood lifted at the workplace. Focus on building new connections—they may open doors to promising opportunities and long-term career growth. Compliments will come your way today, fulfilling wishes you've quietly held for some time. However, during a lighthearted conversation, an old issue might resurface, potentially sparking a disagreement. Stay calm and handle it with care. Remedy: To maintain harmony in the family, feed flour to cows and offer sugar to black ants.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Past decisions may weigh on your mind today, causing some frustration and confusion about your next steps. Don’t hesitate to reach out—seeking guidance from others can bring much-needed clarity. On a brighter note, your intention to start saving money can finally take shape, and today offers a great opportunity to set aside a meaningful amount. You may feel concerned about the health of a female family member, so stay attentive and supportive. At home, minor issues could arise, but try not to be overly critical of your partner—patience will help maintain harmony. A new partnership or collaboration may show real promise today. It’s also a good time to consult a legal expert if you’ve been considering it. Your spouse might be caught up in social plans with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit left out—but open communication will help you reconnect. Remedy: Caring for red plants at home will support your well-being and promote positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.