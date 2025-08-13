horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 14 August 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Be extra cautious while working at home today, as mishandling household utilities could cause trouble. If you are travelling, keep a close watch on your valuables and bags—especially your purse—to avoid theft. This is a good day to reconnect and strengthen bonds with relatives. Your charm might catch the attention of someone special within your circle. Postpone starting new projects or making fresh expenses for now. Give yourself some personal time, as too much work could leave you mentally exhausted. A pleasant and passionate shift is likely in your married life. Remedy: Distribute sweets or savouries made from ground yellow chana dal to the needy for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Your health will remain good today. Financial prospects may brighten through speculation or unexpected gains. Children might demand your attention, yet they will fill your day with joy. Meeting the love of your life will make you realise that nothing else truly matters. Partnership opportunities look promising, but ensure every detail is documented clearly. Your keen observation will give you an edge over others. A fun and exciting time with your spouse is on the cards today. Remedy: Caring for sick or terminally ill people will bring positive energy and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you stay relaxed today. Your wise approach to money will pay off, as the savings you make now could help you overcome future challenges. An old friend may drop by in the evening, bringing back warm, nostalgic memories. You’ll feel deeply touched by the soulful love of your partner. Work matters will go in your favour, but to make the most of the day, remember to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule. Love after marriage may seem rare, but you’ll experience it beautifully throughout the day. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva to enhance success in your work or business.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: Today promises pure pleasure and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. You’ll have a good amount of money in hand, bringing peace of mind. Give top priority to resolving any family issues—discuss them openly, and once settled, home life will become smoother, making it easier to win the support of your loved ones. Those who live in love’s embrace always hear its music, and today, you’ll experience it in a way that makes you forget every other song in the world. New partnership opportunities look promising. You’ll also use your free time to complete long-pending tasks. If things have felt dull between you and your spouse lately, expect a day filled with joyful excitement. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman to maintain harmony and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Your wife may lift your spirits today. A friend might approach you for a large loan, but helping them could strain your own finances, so think carefully before agreeing. It’s an auspicious day to start a new family venture—seek support from other members to ensure its success. Your mind will be deeply occupied with thoughts of your lover. At work, additional responsibilities may come your way. Avoid getting caught up in gossip, as it will only waste your valuable time. Your spouse may be too busy to give you much attention today. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth for excellent financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Your hopes will blossom today like a vibrant, fragrant flower. Financial improvement will help you clear long-standing dues and bills. Remember to fulfil your family responsibilities. A surprise romantic attraction may come your way. However, interactions with co-workers or subordinates could bring moments of stress. In your free time, you’ll finally work on tasks you had long planned but never executed. By the end of the day, you’ll feel deeply grateful for your marriage, realising that every vow you took was true—your spouse is truly your soulmate. Remedy: Spread joy in your family by distributing green-coloured sweets to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Libra: Use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to resolve the issues troubling your mind today. Your attempts to save money might not succeed, but there’s no need to worry—the situation will improve soon. Spend a calm, peaceful day with your family, and if others come to you with problems, politely avoid getting drawn in. Romance will dominate your heart, but avoid excessive daydreaming, as it could hinder your progress. Don’t rely on others to complete your tasks. Be open to travel opportunities—they could lead to memorable experiences. This evening with your spouse may turn out to be one of the most beautiful moments of your life. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to attract financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, keeping you a bit tense, but the joy you experience will outweigh any disappointments. Remember, in tough times, it’s your savings that will support you—so start saving today and cut down on unnecessary spending. Address any family issues without delay; once resolved, home life will be more harmonious, and you’ll find it easier to gain your loved ones’ support. You might meet someone who makes you feel the bliss of love. Avoid committing to any new joint ventures or partnerships for now. If you feel your partner hasn’t been giving you enough time, you’ll openly express your feelings today. In your married life, you’ll relive the beautiful days of courtship, pursuit, and romance. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to please Lord Vishnu and lessen Mercury’s malefic effects, aiding in financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Be mindful of what you eat and drink today, as carelessness could affect your health. Financially, you’ll remain strong, with the favourable alignment of planets and nakshatras bringing multiple opportunities to earn money. Family responsibilities may pile up, adding some stress. Travel could spark or deepen a romantic connection. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn the latest technologies and skills. You might enjoy spending the entire day alone in a quiet room with a good book—your perfect way to unwind. The day also has the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: Keep a green glass bottle in sunlight, then mix that water into your bath for a healthier, disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Capricorn: Let go of your stubbornness for the sake of your happiness—it’s a waste of time and energy. Avoid unnecessary spending today, or you may face a shortage of funds. Your sharp wit will make you stand out at social gatherings. Offer encouragement to someone striving for success in love. Your inner strength will help you excel at work, making the day productive and positive. Before starting any new task or project, seek advice from experienced people in that field—their guidance could be invaluable. After a challenging phase in your married life, you’ll finally see brighter days. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: You will find relief from the long-standing tensions and pressures you’ve been facing. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes that will help keep stress away for good. However, be cautious—today you might get into a dispute with someone close, which could escalate to legal trouble and drain your hard-earned money. Don’t let friends take advantage of your generosity. Romance could blossom as a friendship deepens. It’s also a good day to connect with influential people and share your new ideas. Remember, nothing is impossible when you have the will to overcome challenges. With your spouse, expect an evening filled with romantic songs, candlelight, delicious food, and drinks. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth to attract strong financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Pisces: You may feel emotionally vulnerable today, so avoid situations where you’re likely to get hurt. While your financial position is improving, expenses could still slow down the progress of your projects. Domestic matters will need your immediate attention. The thought of meeting an old friend after a long time may make your heart race with excitement. Avoid entering into any new joint ventures or partnerships for now. Be open to listening to advice from others—it could truly benefit you today. With your spouse, the evening may turn out to be one of the most memorable of your life. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.