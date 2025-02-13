Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 14 February 2025, Friday.

Aries: If you've been working overtime and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is more stress and confusion. If you have borrowed money, you may need to repay it under any circumstances, which could strain your financial situation. It’s a great day for attention—you’ll have multiple opportunities but might struggle to choose the best one. Avoid giving in to unnecessary demands from your partner, but rest assured, they will be supportive and helpful. Spending too much time with friends may not be wise, as it could create difficulties in the future. You might face some challenges in the morning, such as a power cut delaying your routine, but your spouse will step in to help. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha for a healthy and disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Taurus: Don't be disheartened when faced with a challenging situation. Just as salt enhances the taste of food, a little unhappiness helps you appreciate joy. Attending a social gathering could help lift your mood. Use your creativity to find new ways to earn extra income. Spending time with family will bring you happiness. Avoid giving in to unnecessary demands from your partner. Leverage your professional skills to boost your career prospects—you have the potential to achieve great success in your field. Stay focused and use your abilities wisely to gain an advantage. The day may bring both positive and challenging moments, leaving you feeling a mix of emotions. Additionally, the absence of domestic help might create some stress with your spouse. Remedy: Feed spinach to cows to improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Gemini: Be mindful of your eating habits and keep your weight in check. Use your creativity to find new ways to earn extra income. An invitation to your child's award function will bring you immense joy, as you witness them fulfilling your dreams and expectations. There’s a chance of meeting someone interesting today. You may find yourself handling tasks alone for a while, as colleagues or associates might not be able to offer much help. Students may get distracted by thoughts of love, leading to wasted time. Your spouse will be exceptionally wonderful today, and you may receive a delightful surprise from your beloved. Remedy: Perform an abhishek with panchamrit on Lord Shiva to enjoy good health and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Avoid self-medication, as it may lead to drug dependency. Always consult a physician before taking any medicine to prevent potential risks. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. Support your brother in managing situations effectively, and try to resolve conflicts amicably instead of escalating them. A sudden romantic encounter may brighten your day. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. Your communication skills will be particularly strong today. However, doubting your partner’s sincerity could create problems in your married life in the coming days, so be mindful of your thoughts and actions. Remedy: Donate boiled grams to the needy to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Leo: Your friends may introduce you to someone special who could have a profound impact on your thoughts. You might spend a significant amount on a party with friends today, but despite the expenses, your financial situation will remain stable. However, some friends may disappoint you when you need them the most. Though you plan an outing with your partner, unexpected work might force you to cancel, potentially leading to a heated argument. It will be a socially active day, with people valuing your advice and readily agreeing with your views. However, you may receive upsetting news from your in-laws, leaving you feeling down and lost in thought. In your married life, this day will bring moments of joy, like a delightful dessert. Remedy: Distribute sour food items like lemon, tamarind, or gol gappe to young girls to strengthen family bonds and enhance happiness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Virgo: The needs of others may take priority over your own today, but don't suppress your feelings—make time for activities that help you relax. It’s not the best day financially, so be mindful of your expenses and manage your money wisely. Relatives might try to take advantage of your generosity, so set boundaries to avoid being misled. While kindness is admirable, excessive generosity can lead to problems. Romantic efforts may not yield the desired results. Surround yourself with experienced individuals who can offer valuable insights into future trends. Avoid engaging in gossip and rumors, as they could create unnecessary trouble. Your spouse may initially question your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and express their love with a warm hug. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of envy and jealousy.

Lucky Colour: 12:30 am to 2 pm.

Libra: Your impulsive actions may create difficulties for a friend, so be mindful of your decisions. A sibling might ask for financial help today, and while you’ll be willing to assist, it could strain your budget. Consider performing rituals or auspicious ceremonies at home for positive energy. A sudden romantic encounter is likely. It’s a favorable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Maintain a polite and charming demeanor—only a few will understand the true source of your charisma. Health concerns involving a child or an elderly family member may cause stress, potentially affecting your married life. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, place a silver coin in Gangajal (holy water) and keep it at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Scorpio: Today is an excellent day to nurture your religious and spiritual interests. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, you may receive it back today. Your cheerful and energetic nature will spread joy to those around you. Love will fill your day, but an old issue might lead to a disagreement with your partner at night. You could receive compliments at work, boosting your confidence. With some free time on hand, consider reconnecting with old friends. Despite recent challenges, your life partner will express deep affection and appreciation for you. Remedy: Enhance your health by including milk and curd in your diet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Your charm and charisma will draw attention wherever you go. Financial matters will improve as the day progresses. While you may not agree with everything your family says, there is wisdom to be gained from their experiences. A phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. Your hard work will be acknowledged and appreciated at work. Any business-related travel will yield long-term benefits. Expect special attention and affection from your spouse today. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by distributing kheer (a sweet rice dish) to underprivileged girls.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Capricorn: Personal challenges may affect your peace of mind, but engaging in stimulating activities like reading can help you cope with the pressure. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial dealings. Avoid the habit of constantly finding faults in others, as it may invite criticism from relatives and prove to be a waste of time. A heartfelt proposal may bring you relief and emotional clarity. Surround yourself with accomplished individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. An evening with a colleague might not feel worthwhile in retrospect. After a rough patch in your married life, today brings a sense of renewal and warmth. Remedy: Enhance family harmony by donating pure ghee and camphor at a place of worship.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Aquarius: Your health will remain in good shape today. You might spend a significant amount on a party with friends, but your financial stability will remain unaffected. It’s a wonderful day to exchange gifts with loved ones. Take the time to truly understand your partner’s emotions. Leverage your professional skills to advance your career—unlimited success awaits if you put in dedicated effort. Rituals, hawans, or other auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, bringing positivity. A delightful surprise could add joy to your married life. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract prosperity in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Pisces: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you fully. Someone with grand ideas may grab your attention, but be sure to verify their credibility before making any financial commitments. Domestic matters will require your prompt attention. A chance encounter could spark love at first sight. At work, you are likely to have the upper hand in all your tasks. You will have plenty of quality time with your spouse, making them feel cherished and adored. The love and warmth of your partner will help you forget life's hardships. Remedy: Boost your financial prosperity by reciting Ganesh Chalisa and singing hymns.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.