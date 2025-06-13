horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 14 June 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Your health will remain good today, allowing you to enjoy outdoor games or fun activities with friends. Financially, the day looks promising, especially in the evening, as any money you had lent earlier is likely to be returned. A new relationship may begin and has the potential to be both long-lasting and rewarding. However, your partner might seem a bit irritable today, which could weigh on your mind. Use your free time wisely—spending it with younger family members will bring joy. There might be a minor disagreement with relatives, but it will likely be resolved by the end of the day. You may go out with your younger brother today and have a great time together, strengthening your bond. Remedy: For a better love life, toss a copper coin into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Taurus: Your health will remain good even though the day may be busy. Financial gains are likely through your children today, which will bring you a lot of happiness. The day may begin with some cheerful news from close friends or relatives. However, an unexpected shift in your romantic mood might leave you feeling upset. Try to stay polite and pleasant with everyone you meet—only a few people truly understand the charm you carry. If your spouse is not in a good mood, it's best to stay silent to avoid any arguments. When it comes to personal issues, you’ll need to find your own solutions. Others can only guide you with suggestions. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your love life, help the needy among the Kinnars (eunuchs).

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: Your charming personality will draw attention wherever you go. Financially, today will be better than usual, with a good flow of income. Your home environment will be calm and loving. You’ll be in the spotlight and may attract admirers from the opposite sex. However, the day could bring a mix of pleasant and unsettling moments, which might leave you feeling mentally drained. Expect a positive and intimate shift in your married life. Still, lingering worries could keep you from fully enjoying the day. Remedy: To avoid oversleeping, consider placing silver spikes on the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: You’re likely to experience pure joy today as you focus on enjoying life to the fullest. Financially, it’s a good time to start saving and investing, as money saved now can support you during tough times. Some domestic matters may need your immediate attention. Be cautious—someone may try to create a rift in your love life. You may feel like heading home early from work today. Once home, you might plan to watch a movie or spend some quality time with your family at a nearby park. However, your spouse’s declining health could cause some stress. You may have many things in mind but keep putting them off. Try to take action before the day ends—otherwise, you may feel the day was wasted. Remedy: Rahu, when positively aligned, symbolises charity, creativity, and transformation. To improve your financial stability, look for creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting you. Consider making smart investments to secure your future. Some unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy to your entire family. However, be cautious in matters of love today—falling for someone might not be the right decision at this time. Your partner simply wants to spend quality time with you, but your inability to do so may leave them upset. Their frustration will likely be visible today. You might face some trouble getting ready in the morning due to a power cut or a similar issue, but your spouse will step in and help. Overall, it's going to be a fun-filled day—you may even go out to watch a movie with friends. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, keep 1 black and 10 golden fish in an aquarium at home.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Virgo: Don’t let frustration take control of your mood today. A sudden increase in expenses could disturb your peace of mind, so keep a close eye on your spending. Avoid getting involved in other people’s matters—it may lead to unnecessary complications. Don’t give in to emotional pressure from your partner; maintain your boundaries. You might spend your free time scrolling on your phone or watching TV, but this may upset your spouse, who could feel ignored due to your lack of interest in conversation. There’s also a chance of arguments with your partner triggered by relatives. On the brighter side, you may spend time on self-care like getting a haircut or visiting a spa, which will leave you feeling refreshed and confident. Remedy: For financial stability, build strong faith, surround yourself with positive people, avoid negative thinking about others, and stay away from harmful or aggressive thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Libra: Sharing joy with others can work wonders for your health today. Financially, it's a favorable time—you may successfully raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funding for new ventures. Invitations to social events may bring you into contact with influential individuals who could open new doors. However, tread carefully in friendships, as a misunderstanding could lead to strain. A spiritual mentor or elder may offer valuable insight and direction. On the personal front, interference from your spouse’s relatives could momentarily disrupt your peace. Still, you're conscious of your own flaws, and this awareness gives you the power to grow and improve. Remedy: Feed spinach to cows to enhance harmony and affection in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Your strong willpower may pay off today as you navigate a complex situation with confidence. When faced with emotionally charged decisions, stay composed and think with a clear mind. Financially, channeling your savings into safe, long-term investments could prove beneficial. A spiritual or cultural ceremony may take place at home, adding a sense of fulfillment. Love speaks through the eyes—today, your partner’s gaze may reveal something heartfelt and beautiful. Consider refreshing your look; even small changes can boost your charm and attract positive attention. Your spouse could surprise you with a thoughtful gift, adding a sweet touch to the day. However, avoid taking on new commitments before completing existing ones—ignoring this could lead to complications. Remedy: To relieve mental stress, place gold or copper-tipped spikes on all four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm 8 pm.

Sagittarius: An argument with a confrontational person could upset your mood today. Stay calm and steer clear of unnecessary conflicts—peace of mind is far more valuable than winning a feud. Travel may feel tiring and stressful, but it’s likely to bring financial gains. Be mindful not to let outdoor distractions interfere with your studies, or you might face criticism from your parents. Striking a balance between academics and play is key to keeping both your ambitions and family happy. A careless remark might unintentionally hurt your partner’s feelings. Reflect on your words and make amends before emotions escalate. Avoid wasting your valuable time on meaningless debates—they’ll only leave you drained by the end of the day. On a brighter note, a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse will bring warmth and connection. You may also run into an old friend and share fond memories from the past. Remedy: For excellent health, feed rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Capricorn: Meditation and yoga will bring both spiritual clarity and physical well-being today. Be cautious and precise while managing financial matters and commitments. An unexpected visit from friends or relatives may turn your evening into a joyful gathering. Emotionally, however, you might struggle to express your true feelings to your beloved—be patient with yourself. Recognition is on the cards as the help you offered to someone earlier finally earns you appreciation and gratitude. At work, your spouse’s behavior may unintentionally create tension—handle it with care and understanding. After a long and demanding week, treat yourself—you've earned it! Including your friends in the celebration will make it even more enjoyable. Remedy: For financial prosperity, prepare kheer (a sweet dish made from milk, rice, and sugar) and distribute it among young girls.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.45 pm.

Aquarius: Today, you're brimming with energy—tasks that usually take hours will be completed in half the time. However, if you've taken a loan, repayment may become unavoidable today, possibly putting some strain on your finances. Your wit and wisdom will leave a positive impression on those around you. Yet, despite the laughter and smiles, your heart may feel the absence of someone special, making their company deeply missed. Ride the wave of your confidence—step outside, connect, and form new friendships. Though your spouse might be caught up in their own commitments, don’t let that dampen your spirit. You may feel sluggish in the morning, but if you push yourself to get moving, the rest of the day holds great potential. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting blue flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Engaging in charitable work today will bring you a deep sense of peace and emotional fulfillment. Your commitment and effort won’t go unnoticed—there’s a strong chance of financial rewards coming your way. Later in the day, unexpected good news will lift everyone’s spirits and bring joy to the household. Your eyes hold a sparkle that can brighten even the darkest moments for your beloved. Though your family may confide their concerns in you, you might find yourself lost in your own world, choosing to spend your spare time doing something that brings you personal joy. In your married life, your efforts to nurture the relationship will yield better results than expected—bringing warmth and renewed connection. Instead of letting the day pass by idly, immerse yourself in a good book or express yourself through writing. Remedy: Prepare and share besan halwa today—it will satisfy your culinary urges and fill your heart with happiness.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12.45 pm.