Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 14 March 2025, Friday.

Aries: Don't make decisions based on momentary impulses, as they may impact your children's well-being. Your financial situation is likely to improve later in the day. Take some time to assist your children with their homework. Stay cautious, as someone may attempt to damage your reputation. If you're preparing for a competitive exam, remain calm and don't let fear overwhelm you—your efforts will yield positive results. Your ability to persuade others will work in your favor. However, your spouse may not be in the best mood today. Remedy: Offering 2-3 lemons to Lord Shiva or placing them near a Peepal tree can help improve health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Spending time with cheerful and humorous relatives will help ease your stress and bring much-needed relief. Consider yourself lucky to have such supportive family members. Today, you may come across several new financial schemes—carefully evaluate their pros and cons before committing. Someone you live with might feel frustrated with your casual and unpredictable behaviour, so be mindful of their emotions. Your love life is set to bring something truly wonderful today. It's a favourable day, so make the most of it at work. Your efforts to help others will be recognized, putting you in the spotlight. Your partner seems to be in a fantastic mood—support them in making this one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: Mix black sesame seeds and mustard grains in your bathwater to bring joy and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gemini: Your energy levels will be high today, making it a great time to complete pending tasks. Stay mindful of your budget to avoid financial strain. Friends will add excitement to your day with fun plans for the evening. If you express love and care, your sweetheart will feel like an angel in your life. However, dealing with your partner may be a bit challenging. Value your time and avoid people who are difficult to understand, as it may only lead to unnecessary troubles. Love is in the air today—everything around you will seem more vibrant and beautiful. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed them to birds to enhance financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Your kind nature will bring you many joyful moments today. A neighbour may approach you for a loan, but it’s wise to check their credibility before lending money to avoid potential financial loss. This is a good day to strengthen bonds and reconnect with loved ones. Treat your partner with warmth and respect. At work, you may struggle to focus due to a lingering dilemma, making it hard to stay productive. Seek guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder for clarity. Your spouse might feel neglected due to your busy schedule and could express their disappointment in the evening. Remedy: Offer Prasad at Lord Bhairav temple to enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.

Leo: Support from influential people will significantly boost your confidence today. Your siblings may seek financial assistance, which could put some strain on your budget, but the situation will improve soon. Expect visitors in the evening, keeping you engaged. A heartfelt message or conversation with your beloved or spouse will lift your spirits. Pending projects and plans are likely to progress toward completion. Spend some time reading spiritual books, as they may help you overcome certain challenges. Those who believe marriage is only about physical intimacy are mistaken—today, you will experience the essence of true love. Remedy: Avoid consuming alcohol within the family to promote happiness and well-being, as the Sun, a sattvik planet, opposes tamsik influences.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Virgo: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to participate in sports activities or competitions. Those looking to sell land may find a promising buyer today and secure a good deal. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight, making it a joyful occasion. You may struggle to break certain social barriers, but don’t let that discourage you. Businesspersons can expect unexpected profits or a financial windfall. Spending quality time watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings will strengthen your bond. However, your spouse may not be in the best mood today. Remedy: Feed black-and-white dogs with rotis or bread to enhance love and harmony in your life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Libra: Take some time to unwind in the evening. While you may earn well today, increased expenses could limit your savings. Be mindful of spending too much time on outdoor activities at the cost of your studies—it may lead to tension with your parents. Balancing career planning with leisure is key to keeping everyone happy. Avoid sharing personal feelings or secrets with your partner right now; timing matters. Positive changes at work are likely to bring you benefits, and it's a good day to enjoy some fun and entertainment. However, your life partner may seem to prioritize their family’s needs over yours today, which could feel frustrating. Remedy: Supporting those in need, especially marginalized communities, can help foster harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Today is a great day to unwind and relax. Treat yourself to an oil massage to soothe your muscles and ease any tension. Consider putting any extra money into a secure investment that can support you in the future. Your innocent and childlike nature could prove helpful in resolving family issues. If you've been feeling low, it may affect your partner's mood, so try to share positive moments together. A new partnership opportunity looks promising, and your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge you take on. However, your spouse may be deeply focused on work today, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by surprising your partner with yellow flowers like carnations, roses, or chrysanthemums—they symbolize love and warmth.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Sagittarius: Your honest and outspoken views might unintentionally hurt a friend's pride, so choose your words carefully. On a positive note, long-overdue payments are finally set to come through. Despite your efforts, those around you may seem hard to please today—don't let it discourage you. Your bravery and determination will earn you admiration and affection. If you're planning to take a day off, there's no need to worry—things will go smoothly in your absence. Even if a problem arises, you'll handle it with ease once you return. Business travel may feel demanding now, but it’s likely to bring positive results in the future. Expect a sweet surprise from your spouse today—they may remind you of your youthful, mischievous side. Remedy: Embracing a vegetarian diet can contribute to noticeable improvements in your health.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Channel your energy toward helping someone in need today—it’s a meaningful way to make the most of your strength and compassion. After all, what better purpose can this temporary body serve than to bring comfort to others? Today is favorable for financial matters—you may successfully raise capital, recover outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Your grandchildren may bring you immense joy, brightening your day. A sudden romantic encounter could boost your mood, but if you're considering a new business partnership, be sure to gather all the necessary information before committing. During a walk in the park, you might run into someone from your past with whom you had differences—handle the situation with calmness and grace. Avoid pressuring your partner today; patience and understanding will help maintain closeness. Remedy: Organizing a group recitation of the Vishnu Sahasranamam can support growth and success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Today is a great day to restart your journey toward better health. Instead of idling, consider engaging in activities that can boost your earning potential. Your parents' health may need extra care and attention, so be sure to check in on them. In your romantic life, be mindful—your partner may shower you with sweet words like "Don't leave me alone in this lonely world." While flattering, stay grounded in reality. Embracing new techniques at work can enhance your efficiency, and your unique style may impress those observing you. If you head out shopping today, you might find a lovely piece of clothing that suits you perfectly. Additionally, someone around you may do something thoughtful that rekindles your partner's feelings for you. Remedy: Since the Sun symbolizes discipline, maintaining a structured and organized lifestyle will naturally bring harmony and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Your child's achievements may fill you with immense pride and joy today. Financially, you’ll find success without needing help from others. A fresh look, a new outfit, or even new friendships could brighten your day. For some, a new romance is on the horizon, bringing warmth and excitement to your life. At work, your intelligence and influence will be key in resolving important matters. Expect several issues requiring your immediate attention, but you'll handle them effectively. Today, you'll deeply appreciate the meaning behind your wedding vows, realizing that your spouse truly is your soulmate. Remedy: Worshipping Lord Krishna can bring harmony, contentment, and happiness to your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.