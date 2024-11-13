Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 14 November 2024, Thursday.

Aries: It's important to rest and recharge your body to avoid feeling drained, which could lead to negative thoughts. Take some time today to discuss finances with your spouse and plan for your future together. Your spouse's health might cause some concern but don't worry too much. With effort, you’ll find luck on your side today. At work, it seems like your seniors are in a good mood and will support you. Spend quality time with your spouse tonight and you’ll realize how important it is to cherish those moments. Though men and women are different, today will bring them closer together. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your family, offer radish on a bronze plate to a temple or to beggars near the temple.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Taurus: A spiritual person brings blessings and peace of mind. You may face some financial strain due to a family member falling ill, but right now, focusing on their health is more important than money. Do things that make you happy, but avoid getting involved in other people's issues. Romance will be on your mind today. At work, you’re set to have a successful day! If you feel disillusioned with money, love, or family, visiting a spiritual teacher may bring you the peace you're looking for. You'll also have a chance to spend quality time with your life partner after a long while. Remedy: Using green vehicles can improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12 noon to 1 pm.

Gemini: Elderly people should take extra care of their health. You may face some financial challenges today—be cautious as you might overspend or misplace your wallet, leading to losses due to carelessness. On the family front, things will go smoothly, and you’ll receive full support for your plans. Today, love will blur the lines between dreams and reality. Whatever you do, you will be in control. Avoid engaging in gossip, as it will waste your time. You’ll also experience the joy of being with your soulmate today—yes, your spouse is the one. Remedy: Chant Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namha 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Cancer: Smile, as it is the best remedy for all your problems. Businesspeople may face losses today and might need to invest more money to improve their business. The day will begin with good news from close friends or relatives. You’ll meet a caring and understanding friend, and your partners will show enthusiasm for your new plans and ventures. Avoid sharing your feelings too openly today. While men and women are from different worlds, today will bring them closer, blending their energies. Remedy: When Rahu is positively influenced, it symbolizes charity, creativity, and revolution. To improve your financial situation, always look for creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

Leo: Your pessimistic attitude is holding you back from making progress. It's time to realize that worrying has slowed down your thinking. Focus on the positive side, and you'll notice a change in your decision-making. Today, you may find yourself spending money on various things, so it's important to create a smart budget to manage your finances and tackle any money-related challenges. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your worries—make sure you actively join in, rather than staying on the sidelines. In your love life, there's a chance of being misunderstood. At work, avoid speaking more than necessary, as it could negatively impact your image. Businesspeople may face losses today due to past investments. There will be rituals and auspicious ceremonies at home. After a heated argument during the day, you'll end the evening on a positive note with your spouse. Remedy: For a successful professional life, accept life’s events as God's grace and practice humility.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Your quarrelsome behaviour may add to your list of enemies. Don’t let anyone anger you to the point where you do something you might regret later. Today, avoid friends who ask for loans but never pay them back. Try not to be too rigid with your family, as it could disrupt the peace at home. You will spread love and positivity today. By focusing on your work, you can increase your productivity. A relative might visit unexpectedly, and you’ll need to spend time attending to their needs. You will enjoy some of the best moments of your life with your spouse today. Remedy: Drink water stored in copper vessels for excellent health and to stay disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Libra: Today is all about pure enjoyment as you set out to embrace life to the fullest. Pending issues may get more complicated, and financial concerns might cloud your thoughts. Your witty personality will make you the center of attention at social gatherings. Romance seems unlikely today, but work will go smoothly. You'll have some free time, and you can use it for meditation, which will help you maintain mental peace. However, your spouse may feel hurt upon learning a secret from your past. Remedy: Donate black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place to strengthen your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Scorpio: Avoid pressuring others to do things for you. Instead, focus on understanding their needs and interests, which will bring you true happiness. Today, you will have a decent amount of money, along with peace of mind. At a social gathering, you’ll be the center of attention. However, your love life might face some disapproval. Your colleagues will offer strong support, and new alliances at work are likely. You may face criticism from a senior for leaving many tasks incomplete in the past. You might also find yourself spending your free time catching up on work. If a plan to meet someone is disrupted due to your spouse’s health, you’ll end up having an even better time together. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in the pooja ghar or family altar and worship daily for great health.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health will remain good today. Some of you may experience financial gains through your children. You’ll feel proud of your child’s achievements. It’s a favourable day for handling domestic matters and completing any household tasks that have been pending. You may catch the attention of someone special if you stay within your social circle. There’s also a chance of meeting an interesting person at work today. While you often prioritize your family’s needs and forget to take a break, today you’ll manage to carve out some time for yourself and explore a new hobby. Personal space is important in a marriage, but today, you’ll focus on being close and enjoying the romance. Remedy: Sharing a meal together in the kitchen will strengthen the love bonds in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Capricorn: Today is a great day to relax. Try giving yourself an oil massage to soothe your muscles. There’s a chance of a money-related disagreement with your spouse, as they may raise concerns about unnecessary spending. A family gathering could help you make new friends, but choose them carefully, as true friends are treasures to be cherished. Your partner will be a source of joy and support, making you feel truly loved. Businesspeople may have to embark on an unplanned work trip, which could be mentally taxing. If you're at work, avoid getting drawn into office gossip. There are unresolved issues that need attention, and today is a good day to approach them positively and start making progress. Married life will bring many joys, and you’ll experience the best of them today. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets among young girls to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Financial transactions will keep you busy, but by the end of the day, you'll have managed to save a good amount. Some unexpected news from your children will bring happiness. Today, you’ll experience a feeling of pure, genuine love. It’s a day for high performance and making a good impression. If you go shopping, try to avoid overspending. You and your spouse are set to create a wonderful memory together today. Remedy: Planting fruit-bearing trees at home will bring good fortune to family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pisces: Watch your weight and try to avoid overeating. Use your creative ideas to earn some extra income. Sharing your problems with family can ease your mind, but don’t let pride stop you from opening up about important issues—keeping things bottled up will only make matters worse. Your partner will be in a romantic mood today. You’ll show an impressive ability to learn new things, so consider exploring travel opportunities. Today, your married life will be filled with joy, fun, and contentment. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman to maintain harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm and 5:00 p.m.