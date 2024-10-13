Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 14 October 2024, Monday.

Aries: Your hard work and the timely support of family members will lead to the results you desire. However, keep putting in the effort to maintain your current momentum. If you're planning to spend time with friends, be mindful of your expenses as there's a chance of financial loss. Unexpected good news in the evening will bring joy to the whole family. Your love life is set to surprise you with something wonderful today. Though work may progress slowly, causing minor stress, students of this zodiac sign might find themselves distracted by their mobile phones all day. You'll notice your partner showing extra care and attention toward you today. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Durga temple and bring half of them back home. Wrap the almonds in black or blue cloth for success in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Taurus: Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. If you own land and are looking to sell, today you might find a good buyer and secure a favourable deal. You can expect an enjoyable evening with relatives or friends who may drop by. Despite any negativity from your partner, you'll still express your love. Work will go smoothly, keeping you in a good mood throughout the day. Although you plan to reorganize and tidy up your home, you may find yourself too busy to get to it. Your spouse might not offer much support during tough situations today. Remedy: To strengthen your love bond, offer Prasad at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

Gemini: Meditation and yoga will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. You have a chance to earn extra money today if you play your cards right. Children may challenge your patience, but using affection can keep them engaged and help you avoid unnecessary stress. Remember, love attracts more love. Travel will strengthen your romantic bond. However, partnership projects might cause more trouble than they're worth, and you could feel frustrated for letting someone take advantage of you. Avoid running away from problems, as they may return in a worse way. On the bright side, today will be one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: To achieve professional success, make small round balls (peda) with flour and jaggery inside, and feed them to cows.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Cancer: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Financially, things are looking up. If you've lent someone money, you might get it back today. However, someone you live with may feel quite annoyed by your recent actions. It's an exciting day for romance—plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. Embrace new techniques to boost your work efficiency; your unique approach will catch the attention of those observing you. You may also spontaneously decide to take a day off and spend quality time with your family. Your spouse will make you feel that heaven truly exists on earth today. Remedy: To maintain a happy family life, show respect and honour to wise, just people, scholars, intellectuals, and academicians.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: The blessings of a saintly person will bring peace of mind today. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today will help you navigate future challenges. It's an auspicious day for a housewarming. However, your mood may be affected by some harsh words from your partner. Engaging with influential people will inspire you with great ideas and plans. You'll have some free time today, and using it for meditation will keep you mentally calm and at peace. Unfortunately, your spouse might be too absorbed in their work, leaving you feeling a bit upset. Remedy: For a happy and fulfilling love life, consider gifting your partner blue-coloured flowers, such as orchids, irises, or hyacinths.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 to 6:15 pm.

Virgo: You'll likely enjoy some physical activity today, which will help you stay fit. Any advice from your father could prove valuable at work. Consider taking on home improvement projects. Avoid being overly submissive in your love life. Someone at work might surprise you with a kind gesture today. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find time for yourself after completing important tasks, though you may not be able to use it as you'd like. Miscommunication could cause some issues, but you’ll resolve them by having an open conversation. Remedy: To keep your love life vibrant and strong, visit the Laxmi Narayan temple and offer prasad.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm.

Libra: Today is an excellent day to break free from the habit of drinking. Remember, alcohol is a serious threat to your health and can diminish your productivity. The savings you’ve carefully accumulated over time could be put to good use today, though unexpected expenses might dampen your mood. An unexpected message from a distant relative will bring joy and excitement to the entire family. Your heart will beat in harmony with your partner's, creating moments filled with love. At work, you might discover that someone you thought was an adversary is, in fact, a well-wisher. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall could uplift your spirits. Delightful food and romantic moments are on the cards for you. Remedy: Share your meals with elderly Brahmins to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm.

Scorpio: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic—it boosts confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Avoid lending money today, but if it's unavoidable, make sure to get a written agreement specifying the repayment timeline. Social events will provide the perfect opportunity to strengthen your connections with influential and important people. Offering emotional support to your spouse will require understanding their feelings clearly. A great opportunity to showcase your talents may arise, so be ready. Consider spending your free time with close friends to recharge. Despite recent challenges, your life partner will express deep affection and appreciation for you today. Remedy: Regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra to attract continuous financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don't lose heart—work harder to achieve your goals. Treat these challenges as stepping stones to future success. A relative will offer support during difficult times. Focus on making investments with a long-term perspective for better returns. Be mindful of family needs, as overworking may cause you to overlook them. Spend quality time with your partner to strengthen your bond and understanding. It’s a good day to send out resumes or attend an interview. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. While some believe marriage is about arguments and physical intimacy, today will bring peace and harmony. Remedy: To foster positive feelings among family members, offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals), and a white rose at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.

Capricorn: Your health will be in excellent condition today. However, there may be a continuous outflow of money, making it challenging to save. Engage in activities involving youngsters, as it will uplift your spirits. You may feel the urge to share your struggles with your partner, but their focus on their own challenges might leave you feeling upset. At work, your previous efforts could receive recognition, and a promotion might be on the horizon. Businesspeople can benefit from valuable advice from experienced individuals on expanding their ventures. Today, you’ll feel nostalgic and inclined to indulge in activities you enjoyed during childhood. Although you might feel neglected by your spouse, by the end of the day, you'll realize they were preoccupied with making special arrangements just for you. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to appease Lord Vishnu and minimize Mercury's malefic effects. This will support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Your child’s performance will bring you immense joy today. Some unemployed individuals under this sign may secure jobs, improving their financial situation. Make the most of your free time by sharing loving moments with family members. Stay cheerful and show resilience in navigating challenges in your love life. New ventures will appear promising and offer good returns. Students are advised to avoid procrastination and complete their tasks during free time—it will benefit them in the long run. You might face some difficulties in the morning, such as a power cut, but your spouse will step in to assist you. Remedy: Keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: You are likely to enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, avoid anything that could sap your energy or strength. A sudden inflow of funds will help you manage bills and cover immediate expenses. Expect delightful surprises in the form of gifts from friends and relatives. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day—consider planning a special surprise to make it a memorable one. At work, you are likely to have the upper hand in all matters. Carry yourself with confidence, but ensure your actions are truly commendable. A wonderful evening with your spouse awaits, filled with warmth and joy. Remedy: Prepare small balls (peda) from flour with jaggery inside and feed them to cows to attract professional success.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.