Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 14 September 2024, Saturday.

Aries: Your mind will be open to positive experiences today. However, avoid making any financial decisions without consulting an expert, as it could lead to losses. Your children’s accomplishments will fill you with pride. A phone call from your partner will brighten your day. If you're from this zodiac sign, consider reading spiritual books during your free time – it could help you resolve some of your difficulties. While men and women may seem different, today will be a day when both feel deeply connected. Watching a movie or series might inspire you to visit a hill station. Remedy: Wearing gold on your ring finger can help promote financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Taurus: A kind compliment from a friend will bring you happiness today. This stems from your generous nature, like a tree that provides shade to others while enduring the heat itself. There may be a chance to gain some financial benefits, but your aggressive approach could prevent you from earning as much as you'd hoped. It's a good day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones. Be mindful not to say anything harsh to your partner, or you might regret it later. Today is perfect for self-reflection—taking time to evaluate your weaknesses can lead to positive changes in your personality. Your spouse might insist on going out when you’re not in the mood (or vice versa), which could lead to some frustration. You may also indulge in grooming activities like getting a new hairstyle or enjoying a spa, which will leave you feeling refreshed. Remedy: Applying a saffron mark on your forehead before meeting your partner can strengthen your bond of love.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:45 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Your persistent positive thinking will pay off, as you are likely to succeed in your efforts today. Small business owners may receive valuable advice from close ones, leading to financial benefits. It will be a joyful day, with your spouse making an extra effort to bring happiness. A good day for romance, and you might also guide your children on effective time management. After a long while, you’ll have plenty of quality time to spend with your life partner. Though you may have a lot of free time today, avoid daydreaming—focus on productive activities that will set a strong foundation for the upcoming week. Remedy: Contribute your heart, mind, and effort towards an auspicious task to feel fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am and 12:15 pm.

Cancer: Your spouse's loyal heart and courageous spirit will bring you happiness today. Be cautious with friends who ask for loans and never repay them. While you’ll enjoy time with friends, be extra careful if you're driving. A sudden romantic encounter could leave you feeling a bit confused. It's important for people of this zodiac sign to take a break for themselves today, as overworking might cause mental stress. Your partner will stand by you during a crucial moment in your life. Listening to your favourite music will lift your spirits even more than a cup of tea. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp daily to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm and 1:30 pm.

Leo: You'll have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. A pleasant surprise awaits as you may receive unexpected money from a debtor, bringing you joy. However, be mindful not to let friends take advantage of your generosity. Love will fill the air around you, making it a day to cherish the bliss of romance. Favourable planetary alignments will provide you with many reasons to feel content. You'll truly appreciate the blessing of marriage today. Spending time with friends will be the perfect way to ward off loneliness, making it a valuable investment of your time. Remedy: Repairing old and worn-out books at home will create lasting and memorable moments for your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Virgo: Cheer up, as better times are ahead, and you will feel an extra boost of energy. Today could bring significant profits in business, allowing you to take your venture to new heights. Don’t let family tensions distract you—remember that tough times often teach us valuable lessons. If you're single, you may meet someone special today, but make sure to clarify their relationship status before moving forward. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. An old friend may visit and remind you of beautiful memories with your spouse. While you’ll stay home today, family conflicts might cause some concern. Remedy: Distributing sweet white treats to young girls in need will bring you peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Despite a busy day, your health will remain in great shape. Financially, you'll manage to earn money on your own without any outside assistance. Be sure to dedicate quality time to your family, showing them that they are important to you. Avoid giving them any reason for disappointment. Your partner may express their thoughts today instead of focusing on what you have to say, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled. You might be tempted to waste your free time browsing your phone or watching TV, which could frustrate your spouse if it seems like you're not interested in spending time with them. Taking your partner for granted may cause tension, so be mindful of their feelings. If you make an effort, today could be perfect for relaxing, watching movies, and enjoying conversations with your loved ones. Remedy: Offering Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha may help strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Scorpio: Today is an ideal day to explore your religious and spiritual interests. While your financial situation remains stable, be cautious of overspending or purchasing unnecessary items. If you plan to make changes in your home, ensure that you have the approval of those affected. Your love life will be full of excitement, and your charismatic personality will draw attention and place you in the spotlight. You'll experience the joy of a happy married life today. However, take care of your health, as unexpected issues could cause stress throughout the day. Remedy: Light a lamp with black and white sesame seeds to restore harmony in your family and strengthen your bonds.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Prioritize your well-being, or things could take an unfavorable turn. Avoid overspending just to impress others. Today, you'll easily draw attention without much effort. However, your partner's unpredictable mood might dampen the romance. For some, unexpected travel may prove tiring and stressful. You may feel upset as your spouse could be overly absorbed in work today. Spending quality time with children could bring you peace and happiness. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form can promote a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid making impulsive decisions, as they could negatively affect your children's well-being. Married individuals may receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. During difficult times, your family will step in to support and guide you. By observing those who have mastered certain skills, you can gain valuable lessons that will boost your self-confidence. Be mindful of your romantic partner's words, as they may try to win you over with flattery, saying things like, "Don't leave me alone in this world." With some free time on your hands today, take the opportunity to meditate, which will help you maintain mental peace. You will also enjoy a wonderful time with your spouse, perhaps by watching a great movie at a luxurious cinema. Remedy: Serving and helping people with physical challenges will contribute to your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Hue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm.

Aquarius: Your chances of recovering from any physical illness are high, allowing you to take part in sports activities again. However, if you've taken out loans, you might face some challenges in repaying them today. At home, be mindful not to upset anyone and try to meet the needs of your family. Romance may blossom as a friendship deepens into something more. If you're living away from home for work or studies, use your free time to connect with family members—it could become an emotional conversation. Today, you'll get to appreciate the brighter aspects of married life. However, you might feel the urge to slip away quietly due to inner conflict, but you may not find the resolution you're seeking. Remedy: Show respect to scholars and judges as a gesture of gratitude for the knowledge they've shared with you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Pisces: Stay patient, as your persistent efforts, combined with common sense and understanding, will lead to success. An exciting new opportunity may arise today, bringing with it financial benefits. At home, be careful not to offend anyone and be adaptable to your family's needs. You might be particularly sensitive to comments from your partner, so it's important to manage your emotions and avoid escalating the situation. Some may face unexpected travel, which could be tiring and stressful. Worries about your spouse's health might add to your stress. Consider using this day to focus on self-improvement and personal grooming, which is more productive than remaining idle. Remedy: Share your blessings by providing food to the poor and needy to bring positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.