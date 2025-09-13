horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 14 September 2025, Sunday.

Aries: You may spend time engaging in sports or physical activities today, which will help boost your stamina and energy levels. Financial gains through your children could bring you great joy and satisfaction. At a social gathering, you are likely to be in the spotlight, drawing attention and admiration. In your personal life, try to communicate gently with your partner to avoid misunderstandings. You may realize the importance of balancing family time with other commitments, though managing it might feel challenging today. On the brighter side, your spouse will make special efforts to bring you happiness. The evening promises fun and laughter with friends, but remember to enjoy in moderation. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness in the family, hang cream, white, or pastel-coloured curtains at home.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Today, you are likely to feel surrounded by a magical sense of hope and positivity. Financial gains may come your way through commissions, dividends, or royalties, adding to your joy. An evening filled with guests will bring warmth and delight to your home. In matters of love, nurture your relationship with care and freshness, like something truly precious. Avoid travel plans today, as it may not be very favorable. On the personal front, you may experience some of the most cherished moments of your life with your spouse. Though the morning might make you feel a bit lazy, stepping out with determination could help you accomplish much. Remedy: Place black and white marble pieces in plant pots at home to invite happiness and enthusiasm.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.45 pm.

Gemini: You may feel a little drained both mentally and physically today, but proper rest and a nutritious diet will help restore your energy. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources, while unexpected gifts or presents from relatives and friends could brighten your day. On the personal front, harsh words from your beloved may upset your mood, so patience will be key. In your free time, you may finally tackle tasks you’ve long planned but couldn’t execute earlier. However, there is a possibility of a serious disagreement with your spouse, so tread carefully in conversations. For those working in media, today holds promise and could bring good opportunities. Remedy: To enhance health, flow raw coal into water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Avoid eating exposed food today, as it may affect your health. Be cautious while making financial decisions, especially in important negotiations—rash choices could lead to setbacks. This is also a good time to engage in activities involving youngsters, which will bring joy and fresh energy. In matters of the heart, stay cheerful and show courage when facing challenges. Though you may wish to indulge in your favorite activities, work commitments might prevent you from doing so. Pay attention to your partner’s small desires—whether it’s a favorite delicacy or a simple hug—as ignoring them could cause hurt feelings. Remember, wealth can be regained, but love and trust are priceless. Remedy: Keep a yellow piece of cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby. Yellow not only supports health of body and mind but also uplifts your mood.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Leo: Domestic concerns may leave you feeling a little anxious today. Be mindful with your finances—only wise investments will bring good returns, so think carefully before using your hard-earned money. Try to keep your lifestyle in check, as overspending or late nights could create tension at home. On the brighter side, you may receive a pleasant compliment that lifts your spirits. If you go shopping, avoid being too indulgent. In married life, a challenging phase seems to be easing, and you may finally experience warmth and harmony with your partner. If attending a wedding today, be cautious—avoid alcohol, as it may prove harmful. Remedy: Pour water into a money plant to attract positivity and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Virgo: Relief from a prolonged illness may come your way today, bringing renewed energy and optimism. Investments in real estate are likely to be profitable. With an extra burst of enthusiasm, you might even take the lead in organizing a gathering or celebration for friends and family. In love, you may realize a profound truth—that once you find your soulmate, nothing else truly matters. A delightful evening with your spouse is on the cards, strengthening your bond. Spending time with siblings, perhaps watching a movie or a match together, will also deepen affection among you. Cherished moments with your mother may bring joy as she recalls sweet stories from your childhood. Remedy: Wear blue-colored clothes often to foster harmony and positivity in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Libra: Your cheerful nature will bring joy to those around you today. Instead of sitting idle, consider engaging in activities that could enhance your earning potential. However, your spouse’s health may require attention and care, so remain supportive. In love, minor disappointments won’t dampen your spirit. Spending some time with spiritual books can provide clarity and help ease many of your worries. Be mindful, though—stress might lead to unnecessary arguments with your spouse, so practice patience. On the professional front, your efforts will be recognized by seniors, leaving you with a sense of pride and satisfaction. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity daily to promote peace and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Your dearest dream may come true today, but remember to keep your excitement in check—excessive elation could bring unexpected challenges. Spending money on essential household needs might strain your finances temporarily, yet it will help prevent greater troubles in the future. Positive changes at home will also bring comfort and harmony. In love, you may find yourself lost in a blissful mix of dreams and reality. At work, the thought of heading home early may cross your mind, allowing you to spend quality time with family—perhaps watching a movie together or enjoying an outing at the park. With your spouse, the day could turn into one of the most romantic of your life. An encounter with an old friend may also remind you just how swiftly time passes. Remedy: Donate white clothes or fabric to women to enhance your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Friends will be supportive today and bring joy to your life. Financial gains are likely, but sharing a portion through charity or donations will give you a sense of inner peace. It’s also a good day to reconnect and communicate with people you seldom meet. In matters of love, you may express affection even if your partner shows signs of irritation. Your charming and outgoing personality will naturally draw attention, placing you in the spotlight. However, your spouse might intentionally say or do something that hurts you, leaving you upset for a while. On the professional front, small businesses may consider hosting a light celebration to boost employee morale. Remedy: Worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays to invite fulfillment in love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Capricorn: Today’s entertainment is best enjoyed through sports or outdoor activities that keep you active and refreshed. Past investments made with foresight may bring rewarding results, while unexpected gifts or presents from relatives and friends could add to your happiness. Romance will dominate your heart and mind. Spending time with siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a match together—will strengthen your bond. Be careful not to take your partner for granted, as this could spark unnecessary conflict. Remember, it doesn’t matter what others think of you; what truly matters is making the right choices, and when you do, nothing can stand in your way. Remedy: Chant the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to enhance mutual trust and understanding with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: The blessings of a saintly person may bring you peace of mind today. Important business decisions could be taken, with financial support likely coming from someone close to you. Beware of people who make big promises but fail to deliver—focus only on those whose actions match their words. Your love life can be brightened by a simple outing or a picnic with your partner. After days of being caught up in work, you may finally get the chance to enjoy some personal time. Your spouse may also express heartfelt appreciation, reminding you of the special place you hold in their life. On the family front, your father or elder brother might scold you for a mistake—take their words constructively and use them as guidance for self-improvement. Remedy: Offer 1.25 kg of barley in a cowshed (goshala) to bring happiness and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.

Pisces: Engaging in creative pursuits will bring you relaxation and peace of mind today. Unexpected sources of income may surprise you, but be cautious—avoid sharing personal or confidential information. The day will be filled with the warmth of love, though an old issue might spark a disagreement with your partner in the evening. While you often prioritize your family’s needs over your own, today you may finally find some time for yourself—perhaps to explore a new hobby or interest. Deeper conversations with your beloved could also bring you closer, as you share heartfelt emotions. If married, a complaint regarding your children might cause some concern, but it can be resolved with patience. Remedy: Show respect and affection towards your mother to foster bliss and harmony within the family.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.