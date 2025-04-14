Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 15 April 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Stay positive and focus on the brighter side of things. Your confidence and hope can help turn your desires into reality. Today, a neighbor might approach you for a loan. Make sure to check their background properly before lending any money, or you could face a financial loss. Your spouse’s health might trouble you and could require medical attention. Also, be careful in your social circle—there's a risk of losing a friendship today, so stay calm and understanding. On the work front, your business partners will be cooperative, and together you'll manage to finish some pending tasks. To truly enjoy life, try to spend time with your friends. Staying away from people or isolating yourself will only make things harder—help comes only when you're connected with others. However, be prepared as your spouse may express some unpleasant feelings about your relationship today. Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen to promote good health and a happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Think before you speak today—your words might unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings. While money is important to you, don’t let your sensitivity towards financial matters damage your relationships. It's a good day to reconnect with old friends and contacts. Be cautious in matters of love—falling for someone today might bring trouble. If you want to perform better at work, try adopting new technologies and staying updated with the latest methods and tools. You might find yourself spending too much time on unimportant things today, so try to stay focused. However, after a period of misunderstanding, your evening will bring warmth and affection from your spouse. Remedy: Chant the mantra Ardhakaayam Mahaaveeryam, Chandraaditya Vimardanam; Simhika Garbha Sambootham, Tam Rahum Pranamaamyaham 11 times to bring positive energy into your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Gemini: You may feel nervous about socializing today, but boosting your self-confidence can help you overcome this fear. Avoid people who ask for small, temporary loans—they’re better ignored. Children should focus more on their studies and start planning for their future. Your romantic dreams might actually turn into reality today, so stay open to surprises. At work, things will move faster with full support from your colleagues and seniors. If you manage to get some free time despite a busy schedule, use it wisely—it can help shape a better future for you. And after quite a while, your spouse may surprise you with a warm and affectionate hug. Remedy: For better financial growth, feed and show affection to a brown or reddish-brown dog.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Begin your day with some light exercise—it’s the right time to start taking care of yourself and feeling better. Try to make it a daily habit and stick with it. Today, you can ask your elders for advice on managing money and savings. Their guidance can be useful in your daily life. Your parents and friends will do their best to keep you happy. You might meet someone who truly loves you deeply. There could be positive developments in both business and education for some of you. You’ll also get a chance to spend quality time with your partner and express your true feelings. Your spouse is likely to shower you with special attention today. Remedy: Keep a copper coin in your pocket—it can boost your success in professional life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Leo: You are naturally gifted with confidence and intelligence—make sure to put it to good use today. Even if you're busy handling financial matters throughout the day, there's a good chance of earning profits by the evening. Try to spend some quality time with children, even if it takes extra effort. It will be worth it. Your charm and attraction may work in your favor today. The knowledge you gain now will give you an advantage when dealing with colleagues or peers. However, be careful—not thinking things through and reacting too quickly could make the day stressful. Your partner might do something special without even realizing it, creating a moment you'll never forget. Remedy: For better health, feed rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:30 pm.

Virgo: To live a truly fulfilling life, focus on building mental strength. If you've been spending money carelessly, today you might realize its true value due to an urgent need. It’s a good day to engage in activities with youngsters—they’ll bring energy and joy. Romance and social events may be on your mind, even if some tasks are still pending. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress is clearly visible. Attending seminars or exhibitions can help you gain new knowledge and valuable contacts. It’s also a day when love and understanding between partners will deepen—Venus and Mars come together in perfect harmony. Remedy: For better financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Take care of your mental health—it's essential for a peaceful and spiritually balanced life. The mind shapes our experiences, whether good or bad, and guides us in solving life’s challenges by bringing clarity and insight. Unexpected bills may put extra pressure on your finances today. Some household tasks that were left pending will need your attention. A romantic dinner with your partner, perhaps by candlelight, will bring warmth to your day. You naturally understand people's needs and have strong leadership skills—being honest and expressing your true self will help you earn support and appreciation. It's a day to think carefully—let your mind guide your decisions more than your emotions. You’ll end the day with a beautiful and memorable evening spent with your spouse. Remedy: Avoid causing any trouble during auspicious events like weddings. Doing so can negatively affect your financial stability and weaken the positive influence of Venus.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:15 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Doing something creative today will help you feel calm and relaxed. Be cautious with money—trusting others blindly could lead to financial losses. You may hear from a relative who lives far away, which could bring some joy. Plan a short outing or picnic to add some spark to your love life. Business partnerships look promising, but make sure all agreements are clearly written and documented. If you're travelling today, double-check that you have all the important documents with you. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring a smile to your face. Remedy: For better financial stability, keep a bit of silver along with some Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Your fun-loving, childlike side will shine today, and you’ll be in a cheerful, playful mood. Improved finances will help you clear long-standing dues and bills with ease. You may enjoy a lovely evening as friends or relatives drop by for a visit. You’ll find meaning in life by spreading happiness and letting go of past mistakes. Staying updated with new technology will be important to keep up with the changing times. Today has the potential to be one of your best days, especially for planning a successful future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening might disrupt those plans. On a romantic note, you and your spouse may get some special, intimate time together. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, consider distributing chocolates to poor or needy young girls.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm and 6 p.m.

Capricorn: Avoid wasting energy on unnecessary arguments. Remember, you never gain anything from arguing—it only leads to losses. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh money. It’s a good time to consider a matrimonial alliance. However, your relationship with your partner may become tense over small issues today. Taking bold steps and making confident decisions will lead to positive results. Shopping and other activities will keep you busy throughout the day. Be aware that your partner may not show as much care for your family as they do for their own during times of need. Remedy: Feed fish with wheat flour balls to bring positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:20 pm to 4:20 pm.

Aquarius: Take extra care of your health today. If you're employed, you'll need a stable income, but past unnecessary expenses may leave you short on funds. Today is a great day to capture the attention of others with minimal effort. You and your partner will dive deep into your relationship, experiencing the joy and excitement of love. It's a favorable day for work—make the most of it. However, a relative may visit unexpectedly, requiring your time and attention to take care of their needs. No matter what happens, you’ll find comfort and solace in the arms of your partner today. Remedy: To improve your financial health, let go of any grudges against your brother and avoid speaking harshly to him.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pisces: If you’ve been feeling frustrated recently, remember that taking the right actions and focusing on positive thoughts today will bring much-needed relief. You may have a disagreement with your spouse today over financial matters, but your calm approach will help resolve it quickly. Focus on working hard for the well-being of your family, and let love and a positive vision guide your actions—avoid letting greed take over. If you’re separated from your partner, you might miss them deeply today. This could lead to long, heartfelt conversations over the phone tonight. Even if you're overloaded with work, you’ll still feel energetic and accomplish everything ahead of schedule. You’ll be thinking of using your free time for something you enjoy, but an uninvited guest may prevent you from doing so. A lack of support from your spouse during a tough time may leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: To bring good health and positivity into your life, pour milk on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of wet soil from near the tree on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.