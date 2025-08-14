horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 15 August 2025, Friday.

Aries: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today. If it’s accompanied by general weakness, don’t ignore it—adequate rest will be crucial. Financially, the day could bring mixed results. You might earn some monetary gains, but only through sincere hard work. It’s a good day for attention and recognition, though you may feel overwhelmed with multiple activities and struggle to choose what to prioritise. In your love life, let go of minor grudges. Positive changes may occur in your workplace environment. Engaging in volunteer work today will not only benefit those you help but also boost your self-esteem. Married individuals could receive a pleasant surprise. Remedy: Wear silver in any form to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy today. Your selfless nature—like a tree that offers shade to others while enduring the scorching sun itself—will be the reason for this appreciation. At a social gathering, you may meet someone who offers valuable advice to strengthen your financial position. Invitations to social events could also put you in touch with influential people. Planning a picnic or an outing could add spark to your love life. This is a promising time for career growth, with new job offers or fresh business proposals likely to come your way. Expect several exciting invitations, and perhaps even a surprise gift. Love and harmony will blend beautifully today, bridging all differences. Remedy: For good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as planet Jupiter is considered a form of Lord Brahma.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: You will find relief from the long-standing stress and pressures you’ve been carrying. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes that will help you keep such worries away for good. Investments in antiques or jewellery are likely to bring you gains and prosperity. Spend quality time with your family and show them you genuinely care—leave no room for complaints. If you have something important to say to your partner, share it today rather than wait until tomorrow. It’s also a great day to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Amid your busy schedule, you’ll find rare moments for yourself today—use them well. You may also rediscover your love for your spouse, appreciating how much they deserve it. Remedy: Add more yellow-coloured foods like turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin to your diet to foster better understanding between you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Your courteous nature will earn you admiration, with many people offering words of praise. If an investment scheme catches your attention, dig deeper to understand it thoroughly and seek expert advice before committing. Spending time in social activities with your family will keep everyone relaxed and in good spirits. If you’re thinking about marrying your partner, today is a good day to discuss it—just be sure you already know how they feel about you. Take charge of your career decisions yourself, as doing so will bring you positive results. After days of being busy, you’ll finally get some time for yourself. Married life will feel harmonious and joyful today. Remedy: Use green-coloured vehicles to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Practising meditation and yoga today will benefit you both spiritually and physically. Avoid making any financial investments without proper consultation. Your partner will be supportive and encouraging, and it’s a good time to revive old friendships by reminiscing about happy moments together. Smart negotiations and a bit of tact could bring you unexpected gains. Though you may manage to set aside time for yourself, urgent official work might disrupt your plans. The love and warmth of your spouse will make you forget all life’s hardships today. Remedy: Brush your teeth with a neem twig to help maintain good financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Control your eating habits and keep a watch on your weight. Financially, you’ll remain strong, as favourable planetary positions may bring several opportunities to earn money today. Be mindful that your stubbornness could upset family members and close friends. Your deep, unconditional love holds a special creative power. Positive changes at work are likely to benefit you, and you may find yourself in the spotlight when your past help to someone is recognised or rewarded. Today, you’ll realise your marriage has never felt so beautiful. Remedy: Place marbles and coloured pebbles in plant pots and keep them in the corners of your home for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Your determination will shine today, helping you navigate a tricky situation with confidence. Stay calm and composed when making emotionally charged decisions. Financial gains may not meet your expectations, but you will enjoy quality moments with family and friends. Love will be in the air, as your partner is likely to be in a romantic mood. Those engaged in foreign trade can look forward to favorable outcomes, while working professionals will have the chance to showcase their full potential at the workplace. Attending seminars or exhibitions will open doors to fresh knowledge and valuable contacts. Your spouse will remind you that true bliss can be found right here on earth. Remedy: To attract better financial prospects, drink milk or water infused with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Make room for some fun today with sports activities and outdoor adventures. Handle all bank-related matters with extra care. Your charm and warm personality will help you connect with new friends. However, your beloved may find it challenging to cope with your unpredictable mood. Surround yourself with experienced individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. While taking a walk in the park, you might unexpectedly meet someone from your past with whom you once had disagreements. Even if the day doesn’t go exactly as planned, you’ll still share a beautiful and memorable time with your partner. Remedy: Offer sweetened rice to the needy to attract better financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Avoid overeating and make regular visits to a health club to maintain your fitness. Think carefully before lending money, as careless decisions could lead to serious issues later. Today is perfect for strengthening bonds and reconnecting with loved ones. Offer encouragement to someone who is pursuing love, helping them see their own potential for success. Give your best effort at work or in business, as it can bring excellent rewards. Businesspersons may feel inclined to spend more time with family than at the office, fostering warmth and harmony at home. Your spouse may surprise you with a heartfelt gesture that brightens your day. Remedy: For stronger financial prospects, clean your teeth with alum.

Lucky Colour: Sea Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8.30 pm.

Capricorn: An ailment may be affecting your mood and the overall happiness of your family. Focus on overcoming it at the earliest to restore joy at home. Avoid making any investments today without proper consultation. Encourage your child to meet your expectations, but remember not to demand miracles—your support and motivation will uplift their confidence. You may find yourself missing someone deeply, making smiles feel empty and laughter hollow. Attending lectures or seminars today will spark fresh ideas for personal and professional growth. If you’re married with children, they might express disappointment about not getting enough of your time. The morning may bring small hurdles, like a power outage slowing you down, but your spouse’s support will make everything easier. Remedy: Place crystal balls in your bedroom to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: The blessings of a saintly soul will bring you peace of mind today. If you’re a student aspiring to study abroad, financial constraints at home might weigh on you. Spend your evening with friends—this will lift your spirits and refresh your mind. Love will take center stage in your heart. Be cautious about revealing too much about your projects, as it could jeopardize your progress. An unexpected and unwanted journey may arise, disrupting your family time, but the evening could still turn magical with your spouse, making it one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: For professional success, feed monkeys sweet red-colored food items.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 7.15 pm.

Pisces: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to boost your well-being and keep your energy levels high. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. This is a favorable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their support. You may find yourself feeling your partner’s presence even in their absence. Today, you’ll discover the real reason behind your boss’s consistent rudeness—a revelation that might actually make you feel better. It’s also a good day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. Your spouse will bring back memories of your teenage years, along with some playful mischief. Remedy: For excellent financial gains, keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.