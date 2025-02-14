Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 15 February 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Discover your true potential—you are not lacking strength, only the will to act. Financial gains may come your way through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Your family will hold a cherished place in your life. Love will transform your world—the sky will appear brighter, flowers more vivid, and everything around you will shimmer with newfound beauty. An important invitation may arrive from an unexpected source. However, disappointment in your partner could lead to heartbreak, possibly even the end of your marriage. You have many aspirations, yet you may find yourself procrastinating on important matters. Take action before the day slips away, or you may regret lost time. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink it daily to enhance your vitality.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Your rude behavior may upset your wife—remember, disrespect and taking a loved one for granted can seriously harm a relationship. Financial matters could see positive resolutions today, bringing potential gains. Prioritize your family’s needs and actively share in their joys and struggles to show you genuinely care. Romance will take an exciting turn, adding a touch of passion to your love life. However, avoid making impulsive decisions that you might regret later. Disappointment in your partner could lead to heartbreak, possibly even ending your marriage. On the professional front, your sharp focus and dedication will impress your boss and earn their appreciation. Remedy: Feed black-and-white-spotted cows with food and fodder to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.

Gemini: Nostalgic childhood memories may occupy your mind today, but dwelling on them too much could cause unnecessary stress. A major source of your anxiety might be the struggle to embrace a childlike sense of joy occasionally. With the support of a close relative, you may find success in your business, leading to financial benefits. If you’re planning changes at home, ensure everyone’s approval before proceeding. Take time to understand your partner’s emotions today. Though you may attempt to carve out some personal time, your busy schedule could make it difficult. However, your spouse will bring back memories of your teenage years, including some mischievous moments. Be mindful of your health—drinking cold water might not be the best choice today. Remedy: Donate barley equal to your weight at a goshala or cowshed to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Cancer: Your health will remain stable despite a hectic schedule. If you make smart financial decisions, you could earn some extra cash today. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell—it will mean a lot to them. Proposing to someone may feel overwhelming, but it will bring a sense of relief. You might struggle with laziness today, preferring to stay in bed. However, as the day progresses, you’ll realize the value of time and regret wasting it. Outsiders meddling in your personal matters could cause tension in your married life. On a brighter note, the stars hint at a short, enjoyable trip with your close ones, bringing fun and relaxation. Remedy: Keep your home clutter-free and avoid hoarding unnecessary items to ensure a happy and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Today brings a chance to unwind and recharge. Treat yourself to a soothing oil massage to relieve muscle tension and promote relaxation. Your efforts to save money will pay off, as you’ll be able to set aside a reasonable amount. Don’t overlook your social life—take a break from your busy routine and attend a gathering with your family. It will help ease your stress and boost your confidence. A refreshing trip may be on the horizon, filling you with renewed energy and enthusiasm. You’ll also have plenty of time for yourself today—use it wisely to fulfill personal desires, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Marriage isn’t just about physical intimacy; today, you’ll experience the depth of true love. You may also realize the value of genuine friendships and how true friends never leave your side. Remedy: Plant fruit-bearing trees at home to bring harmony and prosperity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

Virgo: Today is a day for relaxation and enjoyment. A financial boost could help ease some of your monetary concerns, bringing you much-needed relief. Spending quality time with your family through social activities will create a joyful and stress-free atmosphere. Extend your support to someone who needs encouragement in their love life—it could make a meaningful difference. An unexpected message or visit from someone from your past may turn the day into a nostalgic and memorable one. However, lack of time may create frustration between you and your partner, so try to balance your priorities. Avoid oversleeping, as it might leave you feeling sluggish. Stay active throughout the day to maintain your energy levels. Remedy: Support students, teachers, and young children wholeheartedly to invite happiness into your life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.

Libra: Your optimistic attitude will leave a lasting impression on those around you. Instead of idly passing the time, consider engaging in activities that can boost your earning potential. Older relatives may place unreasonable demands on you, so handle them with patience. Your energy levels will soar, fueled by the immense happiness your beloved brings into your life. You might leave the office early today for an unexpected reason, giving you the perfect opportunity to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. Your spouse will remind you just how special they are—truly an angel in your life. A chance reunion with an old friend will make you realize how quickly time flies when you're in good company. Remedy: To enhance positivity in your family life, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or Banyan tree, or place them in a mud-filled pot at home.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Engaging in sports today will help you maintain your physical stamina and overall well-being. Financial gains through your children are likely, bringing you great joy. A strong understanding with your spouse will foster happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. However, remember to maintain your self-respect in love—don’t lose yourself in the relationship. An unexpected visit from a distant relative might take up a significant part of your day. If you plan a romantic date with your spouse, it could strengthen your bond and improve your relationship. While it’s wise to keep a safe distance from unfamiliar people, make an effort to stay close to those who genuinely care about you. Remedy: Eat jaggery before leaving the house to keep boredom at bay and invite positivity into your day.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Your strong confidence and light workload will give you ample time to relax today. However, be cautious with financial decisions—investing based on someone else’s advice could lead to losses. Home repairs or social gatherings may keep you occupied, but your love life will be full of excitement and passion. Overall, the day is in your favor, leaving you feeling on top of the world. Expect romance from your spouse, as they may express their affection in a special way. If you’ve been considering starting something new, today is an excellent day to take that step. Remedy: To enhance financial prosperity, donate and incorporate curd and honey into your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Engaging in donation and charity work today will bring you a sense of inner peace. An old friend may seek financial help, but offering assistance could strain your own finances, so proceed carefully. Your spouse will show extra care and affection, strengthening your bond. Take a meaningful step by planting a sapling today—it’s a small act with lasting benefits. You may spend time making plans to improve your fitness, but like previous days, execution might be a challenge. Concerns over your spouse’s health could add to your stress, so stay attentive and supportive. Playing a musical instrument could uplift your mood and bring joy to your day. Remedy: Mix red sandalwood in your bathing water to maintain harmony and stability in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Your health may need some extra care today, so be mindful of your well-being. Financial gains are likely, but consider giving to charity, as it will bring you both prosperity and inner peace. However, while engaging in charitable work, ensure it doesn’t come at the cost of your personal life—balance is key. Your partner may have certain expectations today, but you might struggle to fulfill them, which could lead to some disappointment. On the bright side, any construction work you start today is likely to be completed to your satisfaction. Your spouse’s love and care will instantly ease your worries, bringing you comfort and relief. Additionally, you will step up to support a colleague if they experience a sudden health issue. Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good fortune and harmony in life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.

Pisces: Your charm and charisma will be as captivating as a delightful fragrance today. If you run a business connected to foreign markets, financial gains are likely to come your way. This is also a favorable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents—they may offer valuable support and guidance. However, be mindful that one-sided infatuation could lead to disappointment and heartache. Dedicate your time and energy to helping others, but avoid getting entangled in matters that don’t concern you. Your spouse may seem indifferent to your health today, so be sure to take care of yourself. On a lighter note, you’ll truly appreciate the joy of good food, as some delicious dishes may be prepared at home. Remedy: To nurture a thriving love life, distribute saffron-colored sweet pudding to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.