horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 15 June 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Pressure from seniors at work and tensions at home may lead to stress, affecting your ability to focus. A friend might approach you for a large loan—think carefully, as helping could strain your finances. You may uncover a surprising family secret today. On the brighter side, love is in the air—let yourself soak in the bliss it brings. It's important for you to carve out some personal time today, as excessive work may leave you feeling mentally drained. However, your married life may bring unexpected joy and support. A creative spark may inspire you to express yourself through writing or another artistic pursuit. Remedy: For financial prosperity, prepare and distribute kheer (a dessert made of milk, sugar, and rice) to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Taurus: Start your day with a smile—it’s the best remedy for any challenge. Married couples may find themselves spending significantly on their children's education today. Avoid making snap judgments about others; they could be dealing with their own pressures and may need your empathy more than your opinion. Love is all around you—take a moment to notice the beauty in the little things. Your communication skills and work performance will shine, earning you admiration. Your marital life is likely to enter a delightful phase. A heartfelt surprise from your partner, like a special homemade dish, may lift your spirits and wash away your fatigue. Remedy: For career growth, donate food, mats, sweets, and a mirror to the needy in a bamboo basket.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Prioritize your health today and bring some order to your routine. Avoid lending money unless absolutely necessary—and if you must, be sure to get a written agreement outlining the repayment timeline. Unexpected responsibilities may disrupt your plans, leaving little time for yourself as you attend to others' needs. In your relationship, old complaints and misunderstandings are likely to dissolve, making way for harmony. Travel might not yield instant results, but it will set the stage for future gains. This day holds the promise of deep romance with your spouse—possibly the most memorable yet. To unwind from the week’s stress, indulge in music or dance—it could be the perfect stress-buster. Remedy: For a disease-free life, keep a green glass bottle filled with water in the sun, and later mix that water with your bath.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Cancer: Train your mind to embrace positive emotions like love, hope, faith, empathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings take the lead, your mind naturally starts responding to every situation with clarity and strength. Today, a neighbor may approach you for a loan—be cautious and verify their credibility before making any financial decisions to avoid potential loss. Spending time with family through a social activity will help everyone unwind and enjoy a peaceful atmosphere. Be mindful of your words in your romantic relationship—sometimes restraint speaks louder than sweet nothings. It's also a good day to reflect on your own shortcomings and invest some time in personal growth. Work-related stress may have strained your marriage lately, but today brings a welcome shift. The air clears, and understanding deepens. Remember, you can steer your life in the right direction only when you surround yourself with uplifting thoughts and supportive people. Remedy: For prosperity, greet and admire the rising sun while chanting “Om” 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

Leo: It’s a great day from a health perspective—your cheerful mindset will act as the perfect tonic, keeping you energetic and confident. Business ventures may bring in impressive profits today, with opportunities to take your enterprise to new heights. On the home front, peace and warmth will prevail, making your domestic life feel especially fulfilling. You might sense the presence of your partner even in their absence—a quiet reminder of deep emotional connection. An evening spent with an office colleague may not live up to expectations, leaving you feeling that the time could have been better used. However, your spouse will go out of their way to bring you joy, adding a special touch to your day. You may indulge your inner foodie today—savoring a variety of delicious treats or perhaps dining out at a restaurant known for its exotic cuisine. Remedy: For improved health, wear a necklace strung with black and white pearls.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Virgo: There are strong chances of recovery from any lingering physical illness today, which may even allow you to take part in a sports competition or physical activity. While money holds significance in your life, try not to become overly sensitive about financial matters—it could strain your relationships. Your family will be supportive and align with your perspective, creating a harmonious environment at home. In matters of love, avoid being overly sentimental or saying overly mushy things—it’s better to let sincerity speak for itself. Students are advised not to procrastinate today. Make the most of your free time by completing pending tasks—it will work in your favor. Romantic moments await you, but minor health issues could be a bit distracting. A candlelight dinner with someone special might be just what you need to relax and let go of the week’s fatigue. Remedy: For greater harmony in your love life, eat a pinch of sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.45 pm.

Libra: Cataract patients should steer clear of polluted areas, as exposure—especially to smoke—can worsen eye conditions. It's also wise to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight to protect your vision. If you're traveling today, be extra cautious with your belongings. A moment of carelessness could lead to theft or loss. Practice patience, especially with children or those less experienced—it will lead to better understanding and harmony. Today, you may realize just how deep and genuine your partner’s love truly is. With little on your plate, you might enjoy a relaxed day indulging in your favorite movies or TV shows. Love and good food form the heart of a happy marriage—and today, you’re set to experience the best of both. There’s also a possibility of recovering money you had previously loaned out, which will ease some of your financial burdens. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, feed cows with chane ki dal (split Bengal gram).

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Scorpio: Start your day with a smile—it’s the simplest and most powerful remedy for any problem. Those involved in the dairy or milk industry are likely to see financial gains today. It’s a wonderful day to strengthen family bonds and reconnect with loved ones. Your love life may take a significant turn, as your partner could bring up the topic of marriage. Be thoughtful and weigh all aspects before making a decision. Business travel undertaken today may not yield immediate results but will prove fruitful in the long run. A refreshing spark is likely to enliven your married life, bringing passion and closeness. A family member might approach you with a love-related concern. Take the time to listen attentively and offer thoughtful guidance. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic relationship, consider reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Today, you’ll be bursting with energy—whatever task you take on, you’re likely to complete it in half the usual time. Financial gains are likely by evening, especially if you’ve previously lent money—it may be returned unexpectedly. You’ll have a magnetic charm today, effortlessly drawing attention without trying too hard. If there’s a long-standing conflict in your life, now is the ideal time to resolve it—waiting longer might complicate things. Be mindful of your words, especially when dealing with influential individuals. Tensions in your married life may surface, as your spouse could express dissatisfaction over a lack of spark. An unexpected guest might drop by, bringing with them meaningful conversations and a refreshing change of pace. Remedy: To enhance peace and happiness in your love life, gift your partner a silver ring.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Capricorn: Today, you're likely to feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm, allowing you to make the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Your efforts to save money may finally pay off, as you manage your finances wisely. Unexpected guests may arrive in the evening, filling your home with warmth and cheerful conversation. You'll be radiating positivity and love everywhere you go. Those living away from home may find comfort in spending some quiet time outdoors, perhaps in a park, after completing their tasks. Romance takes center stage today, as you’re set to enjoy a truly memorable time with your spouse. Just remember to avoid stress and give your body the rest it deserves. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, decorate your home with cream, white, or pastel-colored curtains.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Take time today to share family concerns with your spouse. Spending meaningful moments together can help both of you reconnect and reaffirm your bond as a loving, supportive couple. Your children will also feel the positive energy, contributing to a more joyful and harmonious home environment. This emotional alignment will bring a new sense of spontaneity and ease to your interactions. On the financial front, you may realize the benefits of a past investment, as it begins to yield profitable returns. Support from family members will also help meet some of your needs today. There’s a strong possibility of meeting someone who touches your heart deeply. Focus your attention on important matters and avoid distractions. Your parents may give a heartfelt gift or blessing to your spouse today, bringing added warmth and harmony to your married life. Don’t dismiss advice from someone younger—it may carry an unexpected and valuable life lesson. Remedy: To ease mental stress, consider gifting green bangles or green items to eunuchs.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Some may assume you're too old to learn something new—but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your sharp and agile mind allows you to grasp new skills with ease. However, a lack of financial resources may temporarily stall some important tasks. Spending time with friends will bring you much-needed comfort and emotional relief. On the romantic front, the day may feel strained, with misunderstandings or distance affecting your connection. You might also find yourself wasting time on unproductive activities. Be mindful of your health, as your spouse may appear less attentive or concerned than usual. On a positive note, you may fulfill your social responsibilities by visiting or reconnecting with relatives today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of intoxicants.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.