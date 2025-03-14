Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 15 March 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. Investing in religious activities could bring you mental peace and stability. A social gathering with family members will create a joyful atmosphere. However, avoid excessive displays of affection, as they may sometimes harm your relationship rather than strengthen it. You won’t be concerned about others’ opinions today and may prefer solitude over socializing. Romance is in the air, and you’ll enjoy a delightful time with your partner, surrounded by good food, pleasant fragrances, and happiness. To steer your life in the right direction, surround yourself with positive thoughts and the right people. Remedy: To overcome obstacles in your love life, consider sharing food with visually impaired individuals.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: You'll have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. Financial gains are possible, but your aggressive approach may prevent you from earning as much as expected. An old friend’s visit later in the day will brighten your evening, bringing back cherished childhood memories. A romantic connection will add excitement to your happiness. You will also take on responsibilities and commitments for those who look up to you for support. Your spouse will prove to be your true blessing today, making you realize their importance in your life. Before starting any new task, carefully evaluate its potential outcomes and impact on you. Remedy: Arrange clean water for thirsty birds to improve your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to all experiences, both good and bad, and plays a key role in solving life’s challenges by providing clarity and wisdom. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. Treat children with patience and kindness, as harsh behaviour may only create distance between you. Romantic feelings will be mutual today, making it a wonderful day overall. You’ll not only spend quality time with others but also find moments for yourself. Though men and women may be different, today is a day of harmony and deep connection. However, spending excessive time with office friends could upset your family, so try to strike a balance. Remedy: Mix black sesame seeds and mustard grains in your bathing water to bring happiness and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.20 p.m to 7.20 p.m.

Cancer: Your health is likely to be in great shape today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with friends. Financial gains may come from multiple sources, boosting your confidence. However, be cautious—don’t let friends take undue advantage of your generosity. A one-sided attraction could lead to disappointment, so tread carefully in matters of the heart. A party or gathering at home might consume much of your time today. Additionally, stress could lead to an unnecessary argument with your spouse, so try to stay calm and composed. Avoid drinking cold water, as it may negatively impact your health. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, consider gifting items associated with the moon, such as white or silver-coloured fabrics, pearls, or sweets.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m

Leo: Today promises sheer joy and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. However, be cautious with your finances—you may overspend or misplace your wallet, leading to avoidable losses. Sharing your concerns with family can provide relief, but your ego may prevent you from discussing important matters. Holding back will only add to your troubles, so try to open up. Your partner may prefer expressing their thoughts rather than listening to you today, which could leave you feeling upset. If you go shopping, resist the urge to spend excessively. Married life will bring a wave of nostalgia as you relive the beautiful moments of courtship and romance. Before starting any new task, carefully assess its potential impact and outcomes. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Before 4 PM.

Virgo: Your energy levels may be low today, making you easily irritated over minor issues. However, on the business front, you might witness significant profits and have the opportunity to take your venture to new heights. Be mindful of your partners’ opinions—neglecting their input could test their patience. Your beloved may seek commitment, so avoid making promises you can’t keep. Your day is likely to be filled with travel, entertainment, and social interactions. After a rough patch in your married life, today will bring a sense of relief and happiness. Discipline is key to success—start by organizing your surroundings to develop this habit. Remedy: Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food to see noticeable improvements in your health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Libra: Take time to listen to others—you may find unexpected solutions to your problems. Today, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the value of money and how careless spending can impact your future. Embrace a peaceful day with your family. If others approach you with their worries, don't let it weigh you down—focus on maintaining your inner calm. Your love life may take an exciting turn as your partner brings up the possibility of marriage. Be sure to consider all aspects before making any decisions. Although your family may share several concerns with you, you might find yourself preoccupied with personal thoughts. Use your free time to engage in activities that bring you joy. Be mindful of growing frustration in your relationship due to lack of quality time together. A romantic candlelight dinner with someone special can help ease your stress and strengthen your bond. Remedy: Eating 11 grains of wheat at sunrise may support growth in your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Asupicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Take some time to unwind today and seek comfort in the company of close friends and family. Positive energy surrounds you, and with a little self-belief, you may discover new ways to improve your financial prospects with someone’s support. Auspicious rituals or ceremonies will take place at home, filling the space with warmth and tradition. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day, strengthening your bond. However, tensions may arise in your relationship with your spouse, potentially causing prolonged stress. Approach disagreements with patience and understanding to prevent issues from escalating. If feelings of loneliness creep in, avoid isolating yourself — stepping out and exploring new places can uplift your mood. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your sister or aunts to invite positivity and good fortune into your day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Asupicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: Your energy levels will be high today, so channel that enthusiasm into completing pending tasks. Instead of idly passing the time, consider engaging in activities that can boost your financial growth. Attending social events can be a great way to connect with influential people and strengthen valuable relationships. If you spend time with your social circle, you may even catch the attention of someone special. Your sense of humor will shine as one of your greatest strengths, helping you build meaningful connections. After a period of tension, you and your spouse are likely to rekindle your bond, bringing warmth back into your relationship. Purposeful internet browsing may offer fresh insights and expand your understanding on important matters. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Asupicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Prioritize rest today to restore your energy—remember, a tired body can cloud your mind. Recognize your true potential; your strength lies not in physical power but in your determination. Be cautious when evaluating investment opportunities today—take a closer look before committing. This is also an ideal time to plan for your children's future, ensuring their well-being and success. If you're heading out for a special outing with your partner, pay attention to your attire—dressing thoughtfully can help avoid unnecessary tension with your loved one. Later in the evening, you may feel the urge to step outside for some fresh air—a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park may help clear your mind. Remember, a strong marriage isn’t just about sharing a home—it thrives when you dedicate meaningful time to your partner. Take care of your well-being, as sudden health concerns may leave you feeling stressed. Remedy: To attract financial growth, focus on letting go of negative emotions such as envy and jealousy.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Asupicious Time: 3 pm to 4.45 pm.

Aquarius: Focus on managing your emotions today, particularly anger. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when handling major financial matters. Your cheerful and energetic nature will uplift those around you, spreading positivity wherever you go. However, if you’re feeling upset with your partner, seeking revenge won’t help—stay calm and express your true feelings honestly instead. As someone who enjoys both socializing and solitude, you'll find comfort in carving out some valuable 'me' time from your busy schedule. Your spouse may seem a bit self-focused today, so try to maintain patience and understanding. You may also feel drawn to spirituality—whether by joining a yoga session, reading an inspiring book, or listening to the wisdom of a spiritual guide. Remedy: Chant "ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namaha) 11 times for peace and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Asupicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Practicing meditation and self-reflection will bring you clarity and inner peace today. Financial gains may come from multiple sources, boosting your stability. Take the opportunity to reconnect with old contacts and strengthen past relationships—it could open doors to new opportunities. A heartfelt message from your beloved or spouse will uplift your spirits and brighten your day. However, travel may not be ideal, so consider postponing unnecessary trips. Your spouse may express their love and appreciation in meaningful words, reminding you of your importance in their life., Pay attention to your health—if you're feeling unwell, don't hesitate to seek medical advice. Remedy: Feeding green fodder to a cow or donating it to a cow shelter can help ease feelings of loneliness and bring emotional comfort.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Asupicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.