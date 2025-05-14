Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 15 May 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your kind and gentle nature will bring moments of joy today. It’s a high-energy day, and you may receive some unexpected benefits. An invitation to your child’s award function will make you proud and happy, especially as they meet your expectations—it may even feel like a dream coming true. However, there could be some misunderstandings in your love life. At work, you'll notice positive changes in your attitude and the quality of your performance. In the evening, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Your spouse might be too busy to spend much time with you today. Remedy: When meeting your partner, consider wearing perfume or scented accessories. Since Venus governs fragrances, this can help improve your romantic connection.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Today, you’re filled with a strong sense of hope. If you're thinking about making some extra money, consider investing in safe and secure financial options. It's a good day for attention—you’ll be in the spotlight with many opportunities coming your way, though you might struggle to decide which ones to focus on. On the personal front, romance might take a backseat as your partner could be quite demanding today. At work, things will pick up pace, with full support from colleagues and seniors. After work, you may unwind by spending time on your favourite hobbies, which will help you feel relaxed. There might be some confusion due to miscommunication, but a calm conversation can easily resolve it. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, tie 5 iron nails and some lime (chuna) in a piece of black-and-white cloth and release it in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Gemini: Today is a great day to restart your journey towards better health. If you’re thinking of investing, go for safe and traditional options—they could bring you good returns. A letter or message may arrive with joyful news for the whole family. You might be amazed by the beauty of nature around you today. At work, staying focused can help you double your productivity. In your free time, you may enjoy playing a game or doing something fun. However, stay cautious, as there’s a chance of a minor accident—be alert throughout the day. People who believe marriage is only about physical connection are wrong. Today, you’ll experience the deeper meaning of true love. Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes today to bring positivity and good energy.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer: You’re likely to enjoy some form of sport or physical activity today, which will help you stay fit. You’ll also realize the value of past investments, as one of them may start giving you good returns now. Spending the evening with friends or going shopping will be fun and exciting. Your love life is set to bring a wonderful surprise today. At work, you may successfully handle important land deals or manage entertainment-related projects involving many people. If you belong to this zodiac sign, it’s best to avoid alcohol or smoking today—they could end up wasting your valuable time. Your partner seems to be in a great mood, and with a little effort from your side, this could turn into one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: To maintain harmony and peace at home, switch on a white-light zero watt bulb in the northwest direction.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time; 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Avoid drinking alcohol today, as it could disturb your sleep and stop you from getting proper rest. A long-term health issue might trouble you, possibly leading to a hospital visit and some unexpected expenses. There could be some tension at home, possibly involving family members or your spouse. On the bright side, your partner will be a source of comfort and love today—make sure to treasure these special moments. Meeting or talking with well-known or experienced people could give you useful ideas and plans. It’s best to stay away from gossip and rumours. You and your spouse might do something fun and memorable together today. Remedy: Placing crystal balls in your bedroom can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Virgo: Practicing meditation and yoga today will benefit both your mind and body. Avoid making any investments in land or property today, as it could lead to losses. It’s best to stay away from such decisions for now. There may be some tension at home, possibly caused by family members or your spouse. However, if you spend time with your social circle, you might attract the attention of someone special. At work, new challenges could arise, especially if you don't handle situations carefully. You may also face criticism from your seniors for past tasks that were left incomplete. Even your free time today might go into finishing office work. An old friend may reconnect with you today, bringing back fond memories of the time you’ve shared with your life partner. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, consider offering prayers to Lord Bhairav.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Work pressure from seniors and disagreements at home may cause stress today, making it hard to focus on your tasks. Try to control the urge to live only in the moment and avoid spending too much time and money on fun or entertainment. Be cautious—if you’re overly generous, some people close to you might take advantage of your kindness. On the brighter side, sweet and light-hearted moments with your partner, like sharing candy or toffees, are likely. Think carefully before agreeing to any expensive plans or investments. Also, avoid spending time with people who don’t value it. Today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life—you’ll feel deep joy and love. Remedy: For a happy family life, use saffron in your meals in moderate amounts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: There’s no need to worry about your health today—people around you will boost your mood and confidence. If you’ve been trying to get a loan for some time, today could be the day it finally comes through. You’ll feel extra energetic today, making it a great time to plan a get-together or party with your friends. However, keep your romantic thoughts private for now. You may set higher goals for yourself today than usual. Don’t feel discouraged if things don’t go exactly as planned—just stay focused. Your sharp attention to detail will help you stay ahead of others. Work stress may have affected your married life recently, but today things will improve and misunderstandings will fade away. Remedy: To strengthen your love relationship, offer Prasad at Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman temples.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Sagittarius: Celebrating a recent success will bring you great happiness. Sharing this joy with friends will make it even more special. While your expenses may increase, a rise in income will help cover the costs. Some relatives might try to take advantage of your generous nature. Be careful—too much generosity can lead to problems. It's good to be kind, but setting limits is important. Romance doesn’t look promising today. However, your boss may appreciate your efforts at work, which will boost your confidence. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to enjoy your favourite activities. Your spouse might get upset over something they heard in the neighbourhood, so be patient and understanding. Remedy: To ensure a peaceful and happy family life, feed cows and brown dogs.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Capricorn: You’re likely to spend time playing sports or doing physical activities to keep up your energy and fitness. Avoid making any long-term investments today. Instead, consider going out and enjoying some quality time with a close friend. It’s a good time to let go of any dominating behaviour within the family. Try to work together and support each other through life’s ups and downs. This positive change in your attitude will bring happiness to your loved ones. If you're planning to express your feelings to someone, you may feel a sense of relief and joy after doing so. Today, all eyes may be on you, and success is within your grasp. This could be one of your best days, especially for planning a brighter future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening might disrupt your plans. On a positive note, your spouse will give you the time and attention you’ve been needing, and you’ll have a heart-to-heart conversation. Remedy: Reading the Durga Saptashati will bring peace and happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Try to avoid a rich, high-cholesterol diet today. One of your parents may give you advice about saving money. It’s important to listen carefully, as not following their guidance could lead to difficulties in the future. Spend quality time with family or close friends to make today enjoyable. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, take some time to be with them and have an open conversation. Express your feelings honestly and clearly. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn new technologies and skills. Busy individuals will finally get some time alone after a long while, but household chores may take up most of it. An old friend might visit and bring back fond memories of your time with your spouse. Remedy: Eating foods with high liquid content will help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Tme: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Pisces: You’ll feel drawn to outdoor sports today, and practicing meditation and yoga will bring you positive results. Real estate could be a good investment opportunity. In the evening, unexpected guests may visit your home. If you’re going on a short vacation with your partner, it will be an unforgettable and special time. Some colleagues may not agree with how you’ve handled certain important matters but may not speak up about it. If the results you’re getting aren’t as expected, it’s a good idea to review your plans and make adjustments. Don’t waste any of your precious time today—once it’s gone, it can never be regained. Your partner will show you a side of their romantic nature that is intense and full of love today. Remedy: To maintain harmony in the family, feed cows with flour and black ants with sugar.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.