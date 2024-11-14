Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 15 November 2024, Friday.

Aries: You may experience some body aches today, so it's best to avoid any strenuous activity that could add extra strain. Make sure to get plenty of rest. Investing in real estate could be promising, but think carefully before sharing confidential information with your spouse, as it might not stay private. Romantic gestures might not yield the results you’re hoping for today. Be attentive when interacting with influential people, as you may learn something valuable. Consider reconnecting with old friends to make the most of your free time. Although the day might bring some disagreements, you'll likely enjoy a pleasant evening with your spouse. Remedy: Start your day with breathing exercises (Pranayama) to keep both your body and mind in good shape.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Taurus: To lead a fulfilling life, focus on strengthening your mental resilience. If you've been spending freely, you may realize today just how crucial it is to manage your finances wisely, as an urgent expense could come up. At home, you’ll play the role of a peacemaker—listen to everyone’s concerns to maintain harmony. A new romantic connection may brighten your mood, bringing joy and enthusiasm to your day. The efforts you put in at work today will likely benefit you in unique ways in the future. Consider spending time with younger family members by visiting a park or shopping mall. Your spouse will show you exceptional support and might surprise you with something special. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp daily to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Gemini: You may find your mind crowded with unwanted thoughts today, so try engaging in physical activities to stay occupied, as idle time can lead to unnecessary worry. You might need to spend money on your partner's health, but there’s no need for concern—your savings will cover it. Family members or your spouse may bring a bit of tension today. However, you’ll experience a sense of genuine, pure love. Creativity may feel blocked, making it hard to reach decisions. If you’re feeling disillusioned with financial or personal matters, consider visiting a spiritual teacher for guidance and peace. Married life will bring you joy and contentment today. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Ardhakaayam Mahaaveeryam, Chandraaditya Vimardanam; Simhika Garbha Sambootham, Tam Rahum Pranamaamyaham” 11 times to bring positive energy to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cancer: Your hard work, along with support from family members, will yield the results you’ve been hoping for. Keep up the momentum with continued effort. Make use of what you already have rather than buying more. Today, you’ll easily attract attention without much effort on your part. A call from your partner or spouse will brighten your day. Investing in technology to streamline your work could be beneficial. You might leave the office early to spend quality time with your partner, though traffic may pose a challenge. Those who claim marriage is only about physical connection are mistaken—today, you’ll truly feel the essence of love. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food for a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Leo: Channel your extra energy into something productive for good results. Put your creative ideas to use and consider ways to earn extra income. Avoid discussing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Love is best felt and shared with your partner. Today, your consistent hard work is likely to pay off. Be mindful of how you spend your free time—too much time on your phone or TV might annoy your spouse, who may want to connect with you. It seems you’ll get special attention from your partner today. Remedy: Feed barley-flour balls to fish to enhance family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Virgo: Today is a great day to restart your journey toward better health. Investments could bring profits. You may feel annoyed by a harsh interaction with your father, but staying calm will help manage the situation effectively and benefit you in the long run. If you're engaged, you'll find joy in your fiancée’s company. At work, you may receive praise from your boss. You’ll likely use your free time to tackle unfinished tasks from the past. Romance will be intense today—you and your spouse will share special moments. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to improve family life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 6:45 pm to 7:45 pm.

Libra: You’re on the path to recovery from a prolonged illness, but try to avoid anyone who may bring stress or frustration, as it could slow your progress. Business owners should be cautious today—especially with family members who may request financial help but rarely return it. Spend some of your free time enhancing your home’s appearance; your family will truly appreciate it. Remember to forgive your partner today. Make thoughtful choices, and hold off on sharing ideas until you feel confident they’ll succeed. If you’ve been seeking excitement, you may find some welcome changes ahead. While you may feel a bit irked by your partner’s chatter today, they’ll surprise you with a thoughtful gesture. Remedy: To foster growth in your professional life, drink water stored in an orange or red glass bottle that’s been placed under the sun.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Today is perfect for recreation and fun! If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending to avoid unnecessary expenses. Remember, allowing anger or frustration to take over may impact your peace of mind and could even lead to bigger issues. Be cautious, as there’s a chance of tension in friendships, and tact will be essential when dealing with colleagues. Embrace your confidence like a star, but focus on actions that are genuinely commendable. You may find your spouse a bit self-centered today. Remedy: Strengthen your love relationships by offering a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Sagittarius: Encourage yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook. This mindset will boost your confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative feelings like fear, jealousy, or resentment. A sibling may ask to borrow money today; while you may help them, be aware it could add to your financial strain. Face any challenges today with a realistic mindset, and try not to expect too much from those offering help. Small disagreements could create tension with your partner, so be patient. Surround yourself with creative individuals who share your vision. Though travel might not yield immediate results, it will set the stage for future gains. You may feel on edge today, leading to an unnecessary argument with your spouse. Remedy: For steady financial growth, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and show respect and honor toward women.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Today, your charm will be as delightful as a pleasant fragrance. You may receive financial support from your mother's side, possibly from a maternal uncle or grandfather. Old friends will also offer their support and encouragement. Be cautious with romantic feelings today, as they might lead to complications. Relatives could bring new opportunities for growth and prosperity. While travel may not yield immediate results, it will lay a strong foundation for future benefits. If your married life feels a bit stagnant, consider discussing it with your partner and planning something exciting together. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

Aquarius: If you've been working overtime and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is added stress and indecision. Avoid lending money impulsively, as it could lead to significant issues later. Be prepared for someone close to you to overreact about finances, potentially creating tension at home. You'll radiate warmth and positivity today, bringing a cheerful "love pollution" around you. A new partnership opportunity may show promise. You’ll also have ample time for yourself—perfect for fulfilling personal goals, reading, or enjoying your favorite music. If you've been missing affection from your spouse, today could be especially rewarding. Remedy: For sustained health, consider tying black and white threads around each of your big toes.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Recent events may have left you feeling unsettled. Practicing meditation and yoga can be deeply beneficial, bringing both spiritual and physical balance. Those involved in tax evasion should take extra care, as such actions could lead to serious consequences today. You may gain some valuable insights from your children; their pure and joyful energy can have a positive impact on those around them. In matters of love, avoid overly compromising yourself. Hold off on entering any new partnerships, and seek advice from trusted individuals if needed. You'll enjoy quality time with your spouse, though an old unresolved issue may resurface. Remember, marriage is more than just sharing a space—it’s also about nurturing a genuine connection with your partner. Remedy: To boost your professional life, chant the mantra "Ardhakaayam Mahaaveeryam, Chandraaditya Vimardanam; Simhika Garbha Sambootham, Tam Rahum Pranamaamyaham" 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.